College football champions: Every undefeated team to win the national championship since 1936

Clemson became the second college football team ever to finish the season at 15-0. Penn was first to do so in 1897.

The 2018 national champion will also become the 60th undefeated college football national champion since 1936 and the first since Florida State in 2013.

The Associated Press didn’t begin crowning the NCAA national champion until 1936, so that’s where we’ll start with this list.

Notre Dame has the most undefeated seasons with six, followed by Nebraska with five, then Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State with four each.

Nebraska was the first national champion to have a record better than 11-0, finishing 13-0 in 1971. Ohio State in 2002 became the first team to get to 14-0 and win a national championship.

Here’s a list of every undefeated national champion since 1936. We made this list based on our own history page here. For some years there are two champions listed because they were co-champions. Southern California in 2004 is not included in the list because its season was vacated.

Every undefeated college football team to win the national championship since 1936

Note: Ties do not count against an undefeated season