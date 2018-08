Molly Sequin | NCAA.com

Here is the college football TV schedule and game time for the first week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Saturday, Aug. 25

Dusquesne vs. UMass

5:30 p.m., Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Masschusetts, Eleven Sports Network

Prairie View vs. Rice

7:00 p.m., Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas, ESPN+

Hawai'i vs. Colorado State

7 p.m., CSU Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado, CBSSN

Wyoming vs. New Mexico State

10 p.m., Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, New Mexico, ESPN 2

Thursday, Aug. 30

UC Davis vs. San Jose State

7 p.m., CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, California, KHTK 1140 AM

Central Connecticut vs. Ball State

7 p.m. Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, Indiana, ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Georgia State

7 p.m., Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, ESPN+

MORE: 7 potential FCS over FBS upsets that may happen in 2018

UConn vs. UCF

7 p.m., Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut, ESPNU

New Mexico State vs. Minnesota

7 p.m., TCF Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Northwestern

8 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana, ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Tulane

8 p.m., Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana,CBSSN

Savannah State vs. UAB

8 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama, ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State

8 p.m., Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma, FS1

Weber State vs. Utah

8 p.m., Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah, PAC12

Southeastern Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

8 p.m., Malone Stadium, Monroe, Louisiana, ESPN+

Texas A&M vs. Northwestern State

8:30 p.m., Kyle Field, College Station, Texas, SEC Network

Friday, Aug. 31

Syracuse vs. Western Michigan

6 p.m., Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan, CBSSN

Monmouth vs. Eastern Michigan

6:30 p.m., Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan, ESPN+

OTHER: These six Group of Five teams should be among the nation's best in 2018

Utah State vs. Michigan State

7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan, Big Ten Network

Duke vs. Army

8 p.m., Wallace Wade Stadiium, Durham, North Carolina, ESPNU

Wisconsin vs. Western Kentucky

9 p.m., Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin, ESPN

San Diego State vs. Stanford

9 p.m., Standford Stadium, Stanford, California, FS1

Portland State vs. Nevada

9 p.m., Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nevada, ESPN RADIO 94.5 FM

Colorado vs. Colorado State

9:30 p.m., Sports Authority Field, Denver, Colorado, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 1

Incarnate Word vs. New Mexico

8 p.m., Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico, ESPN3

Oregon State vs. Ohio State

12 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, ABC or WatchESPN

Kent State vs. Illinois

12 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois, Big Ten Network

Texas State vs. Rutgers

12 p.m., High Point Solutions Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey, Big Ten Network

Texas vs. Maryland

12 p.m., FedExField, Landover, Maryland, FS1

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina

12 p.m., Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina, SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

12 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, ESPN

FAU vs. Oklahoma

12 p.m., The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma, FOX

Southern vs. TCU

12 p.m., Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, FOX

RELATED: The Huskers starting quarterback battle continues at Nebraska

James Madison vs. NC State

12 p.m., Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina, ESPNU

Villanova vs. Temple

12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WatchESPN

NCAA FOOTBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

JOIN THE TEAM.



Follow @NCAAFootball



Houston vs. Rice

12 p.m., Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas, CBSSN

Furman vs. Clemson

12:20 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina, ACC Network

Alcorn State vs. Georgia Tech

12:30 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, ACC Network

UMass vs. Boston College

1 p.m., Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, ACC Network and WatchESPN

Stony Brook vs. Air Force

2 p.m., Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, Colorado, CBSSN

Howard vs. Ohio

2 p.m., Peden Stadium, Athens, Ohio, ESPN+

Albany vs. Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m., Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ACC Network or WatchESPN

Appalachian State vs. Penn State

3:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania, Big Ten Network

Marshall vs. Miami (OH)

3:30 p.m., Yager Stadium, Oxford, Ohio, ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Georgia

3:30 p.m., Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia, ESPN

Central Michigan vs. Kentucky

3:30 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky, ESPNU

Auburn vs. Washington

3:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, ABC

Tennessee vs. West Virginia

3:30 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, CBS

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa

3:30 p.m.mKinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa, Big Ten Network

MORE: Minnesota football teammates worked a unique summer job together at the zoo

Washington State vs. Wyoming

3:30 p.m., War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Arkansas, CBSSN

North Carolina vs. California

4 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California, FOX

UNLV vs. USC

4 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California, PAC 12 Network

UT Martin vs. Missouri

4 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri, SEC Network

Eastern Illinois vs. Arkansas

4 p.m., Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas, SEC Network or WatchESPN

Old Dominion vs. Liberty

6 p.m., Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, Virginia, ESPN Radio 94.1

Forham vs. Charlotte

6 p.m., McColl-Richardson Field, Charlotte, North Carolina, ESPN+

North Carolina A&T vs. East Carolina

6 p.m., Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, North Carolina, ESPN3

Elon vs. South Florida

6 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, ESPN3

Richmond vs. Virginia

6 p.m., Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia, ACC Network or WatchESPN

ALSO: North Dakota State, James Madison football lead STATS FCS preseason top 25 entering 2018

Delaware State vs. Buffalo

6 p.m., UB Stadium, Buffalo, New York, ESPN3

Boise State vs. Troy

6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Alabama, WatchESPN

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Southern

6 p.m., Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, Georgia, ESPN+

Grambling vs. Louisiana

7 p.m., Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana, ESPN3

VMI vs. Toledo

7 p.m., Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio, ESPN3

Southeast Missouri State vs. Arkansas State

7 p.m., Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Arkansas, ESPN+

Mercer vs. Memphis

7 p.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee, ESPN3

Central Arkansas vs. Tulsa

7 p.m., Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma, ESPN3

Louisiana Tech vs. South Alabama

7 p.m., Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama, ESPN+

Jackson State vs. Southern Mississippi

7 p.m., M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. UCLA

7 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California, ESPN

Indiana vs. Florida International

7 p.m., FIU Stadium, Miami, Florida, CBSSN

Nicholls vs. Kansas

7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lawrence Kansas, ESPN3

South Dakota vs. Kansas State

7 p.m., Bill Snyder Family Stadium, ESPN3

Michigan vs. Notre Dame

7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, NBC

Charleston Southern vs. Florida

7:30 p.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville Florida, SEC Network or WatchESPN

Stephen F. Austin vs. Mississippi State

7:30 p.m., Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State, Mississippi, ESPNU or WatchESPN

Middle Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, SEC Network or WatchESPN

OTHER: 15 games that will impact the College Football Playoff race

SMU vs. North Texas

7:30 p.m., Apogee Stadium, Denton, Texas, KTCK 1310 AM

Northern Arizona vs. UTEP

7:30 p.m., Sun Bowl, El Paso Texas, ESPN3

Akron vs. Nebraska

8 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Lincoln Nebraska, FOX

Louisville vs. Alabama

8 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, ABC or WatchESPN

Abilene Christian vs. Baylor

8 p.m., McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas, 98.1 FM

South Dakota State vs. Iowa State

8 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Bowling Green vs. Oregon

8 p.m., Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon, PAC12

Idaho vs. Fresno State

10 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California, 940 AM ESPN | 1600 AM ESPN DEPORTES

UT San Diego vs. Arizona State

10:30 p.m., Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona, FS1

BYU vs. Arizona

10:45 p.m., Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona, ESPN or WatchESPN

Navy vs. Hawai’i

11 p.m., Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, CBSSN

RELATED: The ultimate viewing guide to opening weekend of college football

Tennessee vs. West Virginia

3:30 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, CBS

Notre Dame vs. Michigan

7:30 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, NBC

Alabama vs. Louisville

8 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, ABC

Sunday, Sept. 2

LSU vs. Miami

7:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, ABC or WatchESPN

Monday, Sept. 3

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

8 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida, ESPN