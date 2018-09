Tuffy takes the spotlight in NC State's new unis

Here is the college football TV schedule and game times for Week 4 of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Thursday, September 20

Tulsa vs. Temple

7:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, ESPN

Friday, September 21

Florida Atlantic vs. No. 16 UCF

7 p.m., Spectrum Stadium, Orlando, FL

No. 10 Penn State vs. Illinois

9 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL, FS1

Washington State vs. USC

10:30 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA, ESPN

Saturday, September 22

Ohio vs. Cincinnati

12 p.m., Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Minnesota vs. Maryland

12 p.m., Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Akron vs. Iowa State

12 p.m., Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Nebraska vs. No. 19 Michigan

12 p.m., Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI, FS1

Navy vs. SMU

12 p.m., Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Nevada vs. Toledo

12 p.m., Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH, CBSSN

No. 2 Georgia vs. Missouri

12 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO, ESPN

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

12 p.m., BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, NC, ABC

Kent State vs. Ole Miss

12 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS, SECN

Buffalo vs. Rutgers

12 p.m., HighPoint.com Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

No. 23 Boston College vs. Purdue

12 p.m., Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN, ESPN2

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

12:20 p.m., Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

Louisville vs. Virginia

12:30 p.m., David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State

2 p.m., Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA, ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Ball State

3 p.m., Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN, ESPN3

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green State

3 p.m., Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH, ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Colorado State

3 p.m., Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO, ATSN

Maine vs. Central Michigan

3 p.m., Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI, ESPN+

North Carolina Central vs. Duke

3:30 p.m., Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

No. 3 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m., Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Kansas State vs. No. 12 West Virginia

3:30 p.m., Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Florida International vs. No. 21 Miami (FL)

3:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State

3:30 p.m., Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC, ESPN+

Kansas vs. Baylor

3:30 p.m., McLane Stadium, Waco, TX, FS1

Tulane vs. No. 4 Ohio State

3:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

Northern Illinois vs. Florida State

3:30 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Charlotte vs. Massachusetts

3:30 p.m., Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA, ELEV

No. 22 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama

3:30 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL, CBS

No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion

3:30 p.m., S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA, CBSSN

Arizona vs. Oregon State

4 p.m., Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR, Pac-12 Network

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

4 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN, SEC Network

Connecticut vs. Syracuse

4 p.m., Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, ESPN NEWS

No. 17 TCU vs. Texas

4:30 p.m., Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX, FOX

McNeese State vs. No. 25 BYU

6 p.m., LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT, ESPN3

North Texas vs. Liberty

6 p.m., Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA, ESPN3

NC State vs. Marshall

7 p.m., Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV, CBSSN

Arkansas vs. No. 9 Auburn

7 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

7 p.m., Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA, ESPN+

Florida vs. Tennessee

7 p.m., Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Texas State vs. UTSA

7 p.m., Alamodome, San Antonio, TX, ESPN+

Troy vs. Louisiana-Monroe

7 p.m., James L. Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA, ESPN+

Army vs. No. 5 Oklahoma

7 p.m., Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

7 p.m., M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS, ESPN+

No. 14 Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

7 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

UNLV vs. Arkansas State

7 p.m., Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR, ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State

7 p.m., Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK, FS1

Louisiana Tech vs. No. 6 LSU

7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

No. 24 Michigan State vs. Indiana

7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

New Mexico State vs. UTEP

7:30 p.m., Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX, ESPN3

Southern Alabama vs. Memphis

8 p.m., Liberty Bowl Memorial, Memphis, TN, ESPN3

Texas Southern vs. Houston

8 p.m., TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX, ESPN3

East Carolina vs. South Florida

8 p.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, ESPN NEWS

No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 20 Oregon

8 p.m., Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR, ABC

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Iowa

8:30 p.m., Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA, FOX

Air Force vs. Utah State

10:15 p.m., Maverik Stadium, Logan UT, ESPN2

Arizona State vs. No. 10 Washington

10:30 p.m., Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA, ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. San Diego State

10:30 p.m., SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA, CBSSN

Sunday, September 22

Duquesne vs. Hawaii

12 a.m., Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI