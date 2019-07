College GameDay: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting

Ever since ESPN's "College GameDay" preview show premiered for Notre Dame-Florida State in 1993, the pre-game show has traveled around the country at the top games each week. Find the complete rundown of every location below, most appearances and most times hosting, plus the eventual score for each game. For the 2019 season, GameDay will start with the Auburn-Oregon game.

Along with featuring traditional powers such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and more, the show has also visited FCS schools and even DIII. The preview show includes Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, among others, with Corso making his pick known by donning the headgear (or other related school item) of the winning team.

Host schools are in bold. All rankings are from the AP Poll for that week.

College GameDay: Most appearances, times hosted

Alabama has the most appearances with 46, ahead of Ohio State's 44. But the Buckeyes have the most wins with GameDay in attendance, winning 31 games. Ohio State has also hosted the most times with 18.

Most times hosting

Ohio State — 18

Alabama — 13

Florida, Michigan, LSU — 12

Most appearances

Alabama — 46

Ohio State — 44

Florida — 38

Oklahoma — 36

Florida State — 34

Most wins

Ohio State — 31 (31-13 record)

Alabama — 30 (30-16 record)

Florida — 24 (24-14 record)

Oklahoma — 23 (23-13 record)

Southern California — 18 (18-6 record)

Fun oddities

FCS North Dakota State has the best win percentage with at least two appearances; NDSU is 2-0.

For teams with at least five appearances, TCU leads the nation in winning percentage. The Horned Frogs are 6-1 in College GameDay games, though they lost to Ohio State in last year's game.

One DIII school has hosted: Williams for its 2007 game against Amherst.

Though not held in consecutive weeks, Ohio State is the only school to play in three consecutive College GameDay games in the same season. In 1996, GameDay was at Ohio State's games against Notre Dame (29-16 win), Penn State (38-7 win) and Iowa (38-26 win).

Georgia Tech has the worst winning percentage. Though a bunch of schools are winless in GameDay appearances, the Yellow Jackets have the most without winning: 0-4.

Among schools with at least five GameDay appearances, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M have the worst record at 1-7.

Army has the most GameDay appearances at the Group of 5 level. The Black Knights are 3-5, last hosting in 2003. GameDay has gone to the Army-Navy game the last five seasons.

Air Force has hosted the most times from the Group of 5 at three games. The Falcons are 2-1.

College GameDay: Locations, all-time appearances

2019 season locations

Date Location Game Aug. 31 Arlington, TX Auburn vs. Oregon

2018 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser April 26 NFL draft pre-show Sept. 1 South Bend, IN No. 12 Notre Dame 24-17 No. 14 Michigan Sept. 8 College Station, TX No. 2 Clemson 28-26 Texas A&M Sept. 15 Forth Worth, TX

(Game in Arlington, TX) No. 4 Ohio State 40-28 No. 15 TCU Sept. 22 Eugene, OR No. 7 Stanford 38-31 OT No. 20 Oregon Sept. 29 University Park, PA No. 4 Ohio State 27-26 No. 9 Penn State Oct. 6 Dallas, TX No. 19 Texas 48-45 No. 7 Oklahoma Oct. 13 Ann Arbor, MI No. 12 Michigan 38-13 No. 15 Wisconsin Oct. 20 Pullman, WA No. 25 Washington State 34-20 No. 12 Oregon Oct. 27 Jacksonville, FL No. 7 Georgia 36-17 No. 9 Florida Nov. 3 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 Alabama 29-0 No. 4 LSU Nov. 10 Chestnut Hill, LA No. 2 Clemson 27-7 No. 17 Boston College Nov. 17 Orlando, FL No. 11 UCF 38-13 No. 19 Cincinnati Nov. 24 Columbus, OH No. 10 Ohio State 62-39 No. 4 Michigan Dec. 1 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 1 Alabama 35-28 No. 4 Georgia Dec. 8 Philadelphia, PA No. 22 Army 17-10 Navy Dec. 29 Miami Gardens, FL (CFP Semifinal) No. 1 Alabama 45-34 No. 4 Oklahoma Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA (Rose Bowl) No. 6 Ohio State 28-23 No. 9 Washington Jan. 7 Santa Clara, CA

(CFP National Championship) No. 2 Clemson 44-16 No. 1 Alabama

2017 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 31 Bloomington, IN No. 2 Ohio State 49-21 Indiana Sept. 2 Atlanta, GA No. 1 Alabama 24-7 No. 3 Florida State Sept. 9 Columbus, OH No. 5 Oklahoma 31-16 No. 2 Ohio State Sept. 16 Louisville, KY No. 3 Clemson 47-21 No. 14 Louisville Sept. 23 Times Square, NY Sept. 30 Blacksburg, VA No. 2 Clemson 31-17 No. 12 Virginia Tech Oct. 7 Fort Worth, TX No. 8 TCU 31-24 No. 23 West Virginia Oct. 14 Harrisonburg, VA FCS No. 1 James Madison 30-8 FCS No. 11 Villanova Oct. 21 University Park, PA No. 2 Penn State 42-13 No. 19 Michigan Oct. 28 Columbus, OH No. 6 Ohio State 39-38 No. 2 Penn State Nov. 4 Stillwater, OK No. 8 Oklahoma 62-52 No. 11 Oklahoma State Nov. 11 Miami Gardens, FL No. 7 Miami 41-8 No. 3 Notre Dame Nov. 18 Madison, WI No. 5 Wisconsin 24-10 No. 19 Michigan Nov. 25 Auburn, AL No. 6 Auburn 26-14 No. 1 Alabama Dec. 2 Charlotte, NC

(ACC Championship) No. 1 Clemson 38-3 No. 7 Miami Dec. 9 Philadelphia, PA Army 14-13 Navy Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(CFP Semifinal) No. 3 Georgia 54-48 2OT No. 2 Oklahoma Jan. 8 Atlanta, GA

(CFP National Championship) No. 4 Alabama 26-23 OT No. 3 Georgia

2016 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 3 Green Bay, WI Wisconsin 16-14 No. 5 LSU Sept. 10 Bristol, TN No. 17 Tennessee 45-24 Virginia Tech Sept. 17 Louisville, KY No. 10 Louisville 63-20 No. 2 Florida State Sept. 24 Knoxville, TN No. 14 Tennessee 38-28 No. 19 Florida Oct. 1 Clemson, SC No. 5 Clemson 42-36 No. 3 Louisville Oct. 8 College Station, TX No. 8 Texas A&M 45-38 2OT No. 9 Tennessee Oct. 15 Madison, WI No. 2 Ohio State 30-23 OT No. 8 Wisconsin Oct. 22 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 Alabama 33-14 No. 6 Texas A&M Oct. 29 Salt Lake City, UT No. 4 Washington 31-24 No. 17 Utah Nov. 5 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 Alabama 10-0 No. 15 LSU Nov. 12 Seattle, WA Southern California 26-13 No. 4 Washington Nov. 19 Kalamazoo, MI No. 14 Western Michigan 38-0 Buffalo Nov. 26 Columbus, OH No. 2 Ohio State 30-27 2OT No. 3 Michigan Dec. 3 Indianapolis, IN

(Big Ten Championship) No. 8 Penn State 38-31 No. 6 Wisconsin Dec. 10 Baltimore, MD Army 21-17 Navy Dec. 31 Glendale, AZ

(CFP Semifinal) No. 3 Clemson 31-0 No. 2 Ohio State Jan. 2 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 9 Southern California 52-49 No. 5 Penn State Jan. 9 Tampa, FL

(CFP National Championship) No. 3 Clemson 35-31 No. 1 Alabama

2015 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 5 Arlington, TX No. 3 Alabama 35-17 No. 20 Wisconsin Sept. 12 East Lansing, MI No. 5 Michigan State 31-28 No. 7 Oregon Sept. 19 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 15 Ole Miss 43-37 No. 2 Alabama Sept. 26 Tucson, AZ No. 9 UCLA 56-30 No. 16 Arizona Oct. 3 Clemson, SC No. 12 Clemson 24-22 No. 6 Notre Dame Oct. 10 Salt Lake City, UT No. 5 Utah 30-24 No. 23 California Oct. 17 Ann Arbor, MI No. 7 Michigan State 27-23 No. 12 Michigan Oct. 24 Harrisonburg, VA FCS No. 11 Richmond 59-49 FCS No. 4 James Madison Oct. 31 Philadelphia, PA No. 9 Notre Dame 24-20 No. 21 Temple Nov. 7 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 7 Alabama 30-16 No. 4 LSU Nov. 14 Waco, TX No. 12 Oklahoma 44-34 No. 4 Baylor Nov. 21 Columbus, OH No. 9 Michigan State 17-14 No. 2 Ohio State Nov. 28 Stillwater, OK No. 5 Oklahoma 58-23 No. 9 Oklahoma State Dec. 5 Indianapolis, IN

(Big Ten Championship) No. 5 Michigan State 16-13 No. 4 Iowa Dec. 12 Philadelphia, PA No. 21 Navy 21-17 Army Dec. 31 Miami Gardens, FL

(CFP Semifinal) No. 1 Clemson 37-17 No. 4 Oklahoma Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 5 Stanford 45-16 No. 6 Iowa Jan. 11 Glendale, AZ

(CFP National Championship) No. 2 Alabama 45-40 No. 1 Clemson

2014 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 30 Arlington, TX No. 1 Florida State 37-31 Oklahoma State Sept. 6 Eugene, OR No. 3 Oregon 46-27 No. 7 Michigan State Sept. 13 Fargo, ND FCS No. 1 North Dakota State 58-0 Incarnate Word Sept. 20 Tallahassee, FL No. 1 Florida State 23-17 OT No. 22 Clemson Sept. 27 Columbia, SC Missouri 21-20 No. 13 South Carolina Oct. 4 Oxford, MS No. 11 Ole Miss 23-17 No. 3 Alabama Oct. 11 Starkville, MS No. 3 Mississippi State 38-23 No. 2 Auburn Oct. 18 Tallahassee, FL No. 2 Florida State 31-27 No. 5 Notre Dame Oct. 25 Baton Rouge, LA No. 24 LSU 10-7 No. 3 Ole Miss Nov. 1 Morgantown, WV No. 10 TCU 31-30 No. 20 West Virginia Nov. 8 East Lansing, MI No. 13 Ohio State 49-37 No. 7 Michigan State Nov. 15 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 4 Alabama 25-20 No. 1 Mississippi State Nov. 22 Boston, MA FCS No. 14 Harvard 31-24 Yale Nov. 29 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 Alabama 55-44 No. 15 Auburn Dec. 6 Waco, TX No. 5 Baylor 38-27 No. 9 Kansas State Dec. 13 Baltimore, MD Navy 17-10 Army Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(CFP Semifinal) No. 3 Oregon 59-20 No. 2 Florida State Jan. 12 Arlington, TX

(CFP National Championship) No. 4 Ohio State 42-20 No. 3 Oregon

2013 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 31 Clemson, SC No. 8 Clemson 38-35 No. 5 Georgia Sept. 7 Ann Arbor, MI No. 17 Michigan 41-30 No. 13 Notre Dame Sept. 14 College Station, TX No. 1 Alabama 49-42 No. 6 Texas A&M Sept. 21 Fargo, ND FCS No. 1 North Dakota State 51-0 Delaware State Sept. 28 Athens, GA No. 9 Georgia 44-41 No. 6 LSU Oct. 5 Evanston, IL No. 4 Ohio State 40-30 No. 16 Northwestern Oct. 12 Seattle, WA No. 12 Oregon 45-24 No. 16 Washington Oct. 19 Clemson, SC No. 5 Florida State 51-14 No. 3 Clemson Oct. 26 Eugene, OR No. 2 Oregon 42-14 No. 12 UCLA Nov. 2 Tallahassee, FL No. 3 Florida State 41-14 No. 7 Miami Nov. 9 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 Alabama 38-17 No. 10 LSU Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA Southern California 20-17 No. 5 Stanford Nov. 23 Stillwater, OK No. 11 Oklahoma State 49-17 No. 3 Baylor Nov. 30 Auburn, AL No. 4 Auburn 34-28 No. 1 Alabama Dec. 7 Indianapolis, IN

(Big Ten Championship) No. 10 Michigan State 34-24 No. 2 Ohio State Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 4 Michigan State 24-20 No. 5 Stanford Jan. 6 Pasadena, CA

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Florida State 34-31 No. 2 Auburn

2012 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 1 Arlington, TX No. 2 Alabama 41-14 No. 8 Michigan Sept. 8 College Station, TX No. 24 Florida 20-17 Texas A&M Sept. 15 Knoxville, TN No. 18 Florida 37-20 No. 23 Tennessee Sept. 22 Tallahassee, FL No. 4 Florida State 49-37 No. 10 Clemson Sept. 29 East Lansing, MI No. 14 Ohio State 17-16 No. 20 Michigan State Oct. 6 Columbia, SC No. 6 South Carolina 35-7 No. 5 Georgia Oct. 13 South Bend, IN No. 7 Notre Dame 20-13 OT No. 17 Stanford Oct. 20 Gainesville, FL No. 3 Florida 44-11 No. 9 South Carolina Oct. 27 Norman, OK No. 5 Notre Dame 30-13 No. 8 Oklahoma Nov. 3 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 Alabama 21-17 No. 5 LSU Nov. 10 USS San Diego Troy 41-31 Navy Nov. 17 Eugene, OR No. 14 Stanford 17-14 OT No. 1 Oregon Nov. 24 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Notre Dame 22-13 Southern California Dec. 1 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 2 Alabama 32-28 No. 3 Georgia Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 8 Stanford 20-14 No. 23 Wisconsin Jan. 2 New Orleans, LA

(Sugar Bowl) No. 22 Louisville 33-23 No. 4 Florida Jan. 7 Miami Gardens, FL

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 Alabama 42-14 No. 1 Notre Dame

2011 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 3 Arlington, TX No. 4 LSU 40-27 No. 3 Oregon Sept. 10 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan 35-31 Notre Dame Sept. 17 Tallahassee, FL No. 1 Oklahoma 23-13 No. 5 Florida State Sept. 24 Morgantown, WV No. 2 LSU 47-21 No. 16 West Virginia Oct. 1 Madison, WI No. 7 Wisconsin 48-17 No. 8 Nebraska Oct. 8 Dallas, TX No. 3 Oklahoma 55-17 No. 11 Texas Oct. 15 Eugene, OR No. 9 Oregon 41-27 No. 18 Arizona State Oct. 22 East Lansing, MI No. 15 Michigan State 37-31 No. 4 Wisconsin Oct. 29 Los Angeles, CA No. 4 Stanford 56-48 3OT No. 20 Southern California Nov. 5 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 LSU 9-6 OT No. 2 Alabama Nov. 12 Stanford, CA No. 6 Oregon 53-30 No. 3 Stanford Nov. 19 Houston, TX No. 10 Houston 37-7 SMU Nov. 26 Auburn, AL No. 2 Alabama 42-14 No. 24 Auburn Dec. 3 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 1 LSU 42-10 No. 12 Georgia Jan. 2 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 6 Oregon 45-38 No. 9 Wisconsin Jan. 3 New Orleans, LA

(Sugar Bowl) No. 13 Michigan 23-20 No. 17 Virginia Tech Jan. 4 Miami Gardens, FL

(Orange Bowl) No. 23 West Virginia 70-33 No. 14 Clemson Jan. 9 New Orleans, LA

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 Alabama 21-0 No. 1 LSU

2010 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 4 Atlanta, GA No. 21 LSU 30-24 No. 18 North Carolina Sept. 11 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 Alabama 24-3 No. 18 Penn State Sept. 18 Auburn, AL No. 16 Auburn 27-24 OT Clemson Sept. 25 Boise, ID No. 3 Boise State 37-24 No. 24 Oregon State Oct. 2 Eugene, OR No. 4 Oregon 52-31 No. 9 Stanford Oct. 9 Columbia, SC No. 19 South Carolina 35-21 No. 1 Alabama Oct. 16 Madison, WI No. 18 Wisconsin 31-18 No. 1 Ohio State Oct. 23 Columbia, MO No. 18 Missouri 36-27 No. 3 Oklahoma Oct. 30 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Oregon 53-32 No. 24 Southern California Nov. 6 Salt Lake City No. 4 TCU 47-7 No. 6 Utah Nov. 13 Columbus, OH No. 7 Ohio State 38-24 Penn State Nov. 20 Chicago, IL Illinois 48-27 No. 25 Northwestern Nov. 27 Stillwater, OK No. 14 Oklahoma 47-41 No. 10 Oklahoma State Dec. 4 Corvallis, OR No. 1 Oregon 37-20 Oregon State Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 3 TCU 21-19 No. 4 Wisconsin Jan. 3 Miami Gardens, FL

(Orange Bowl) No. 5 Stanford 40-12 No. 12 Virginia Tech Jan. 4 New Orleans, LA

(Sugar Bowl) No. 6 Ohio State 31-26 No. 8 Arkansas Jan. 10 Glendale, AZ

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Auburn 22-19 No. 2 Oregon

2009 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 5 Atlanta, GA No. 5 Alabama 34-24 No. 7 Virginia Tech Sept. 12 Columbus, OH No. 3 Southern California 18-15 No. 8 Ohio State Sept. 19 Austin, TX No. 2 Texas 34-24 Texas Tech Sept. 26 University Park, PA Iowa 21-10 No. 4 Penn State Oct. 3 Chapel Hill, MA Boston College 28-21 Florida State Oct. 10 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 Florida 13-3 No. 4 LSU Oct. 17 Dallas, TX No. 3 Texas 16-13 No. 20 Oklahoma Oct. 24 Provo, UT No. 7 TCU 38-7 No. 16 BYU Oct. 31 Eugene, OR No. 10 Oregon 47-20 No. 4 Southern California Nov. 7 Colorado Springs, CO Air Force 35-7 Army Nov. 14 Fort Worth, TX No. 4 TCU 55-28 No. 16 Utah Nov. 21 Tucson, AZ No. 11 Oregon 44-41 2OT Arizona Nov. 28 Gainesville, FL No. 1 Florida 37-10 Florida State Dec. 5 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 2 Alabama 32-13 No. 1 Florida Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 8 Ohio State 26-17 No. 7 Oregon Jan. 7 Pasadena, CA

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Alabama 37-21 No. 2 Texas

2008 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 30 Atlanta, GA No. 24 Alabama 34-10 No. 9 Clemson Sept. 6 Gainesville, FL No. 5 Florida 26-3 Miami Sept. 13 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Southern California 35-3 No. 5 Ohio State Sept. 20 Auburn, AL No. 6 LSU 26-21 No. 9 Auburn Sept. 27 Athens, GA No. 8 Alabama 41-30 No. 3 Georgia Oct. 4 Nashville, TN No. 19 Vanderbilt 14-13 No. 13 Auburn Oct. 11 Dallas, TX No. 5 Texas 45-35 No. 1 Oklahoma Oct. 18 Austin, TX No. 1 Texas 56-31 No. 11 Missouri Oct. 25 Columbus, OH No. 3 Penn State 13-6 No. 10 Ohio State Nov. 1 Lubbock, TX No. 6 Texas Tech 39-33 No. 1 Texas Nov. 8 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 Alabama 27-21 OT No. 15 LSU Nov. 15 Tallahassee, FL Florida A&M (FCS) 45-24 Hampton Nov. 22 Norman, OK No. 5 Oklahoma 65-21 No. 2 Texas Tech Nov. 29 Stillwater, OK No. 3 Oklahoma 61-41 No. 11 Oklahoma State Dec. 6 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 2 Florida 31-20 No. 1 Alabama Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 5 Southern California 38-24 No. 6 Penn State Jan. 8 Miami Gardens, FL

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Florida 24-14 No. 2 Oklahoma

2007 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 1 Blacksburg, VA No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-7 East Carolina Sept. 8 Baton Rouge, LA No. 2 LSU 48-7 No. 9 Virginia Tech Sept. 15 Lincoln, NE No. 1 Southern California 49-31 No. 14 Nebraska Sept. 22 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 22 Georgia 26-23 OT No. 16 Alabama Sept. 29 Eugene, OR No. 6 California 31-24 No. 11 Oregon Oct. 6 Baton Rouge, LA No. 1 LSU 28-24 No. 9 Florida Oct. 13 Norman, OK No. 6 Oklahoma 41-31 No. 11 Missouri Oct. 20 Lexington, KY No. 14 Florida 45-37 No. 8 Kentucky Oct. 27 University Park, PA No. 1 Ohio State 37-17 No. 25 Penn State Nov. 3 Eugene, OR No. 4 Oregon 35-23 No. 6 Arizona State Nov. 10 Williamstown, MA Williams (DIII) 20-0 Amherst Nov. 17 Ann Arbor, MI No. 7 Ohio State 14-3 No. 23 Michigan Nov. 24 Kansas City, MO No. 3 Missouri 36-28 No. 2 Kansas Dec. 1 San Antonio, TX

(Big 12 Championship) No. 9 Oklahoma 38-17 No. 1 Missouri Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 6 Southern California 49-17 No. 13 Illinois Jan. 7 New Orleans, LA

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 LSU 38-24 No. 1 Ohio State

2006 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 2 Atlanta, GA No. 2 Notre Dame 14-10 Georgia Tech Sept. 4 Miami, FL No. 11 Florida State 13-10 No. 12 Miami Sept. 9 Austin, TX No. 1 Ohio State 24-7 No. 2 Texas Sept. 16 Los Angeles, CA No. 4 Southern California 28-10 No. 19 Nebraska Sept. 23 Columbus, OH No. 1 Ohio State 28-6 No. 24 Penn State Sept. 30 Iowa City No. 1 Ohio State 38-17 No. 13 Iowa Oct. 7 Gainesville, FL No. 5 Florida 23-10 No. 9 LSU Oct. 14 Auburn, AL No. 11 Auburn 27-17 No. 2 Florida Oct. 21 Clemson, SC No. 12 Clemson 31-7 No. 13 Georgia Tech Oct. 28 Columbia, SC No. 8 Tennessee 31-24 South Carolina Nov. 4 College Station, TX No. 18 Oklahoma 17-16 No. 21 Texas A&M Nov. 11 Fayetteville, AR No. 11 Arkansas 31-14 No. 13 Tennessee Nov. 18 Columbus, OH No. 1 Ohio State 42-39 No. 2 Michigan Nov. 25 Los Angeles, CA No. 2 Southern California 44-24 No. 6 Notre Dame Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 8 Southern California 32-18 No. 3 Michigan Jan. 8 Glendale, AZ

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 Florida 41-14 No. 1 Ohio State

2005 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 1 Columbia, SC South Carolina 24-15 UCF Sept. 3 Pittsburgh, PA Notre Dame 42-21 No. 23 Pitt Sept. 10 Columbus, OH No. 2 Texas 25-22 No. 4 Ohio State Sept. 17 Chestnut Hill, MA No. 8 Florida State 28-17 No. 17 Boston College Sept. 24 Blacksburg, VA No. 4 Virginia Tech 51-7 No. 16 Georgia Tech Oct. 1 Tempe, AZ No. 1 Southern California 38-28 No. 14 Arizona State Oct. 8 University Park, PA No. 16 Penn State 17-10 No. 6 Ohio State Oct. 15 South Bend, IN No. 1 Southern California 34-31 No. 9 Notre Dame Oct. 22 Austin, TX No. 2 Texas 52-17 No. 8 Texas Tech Oct. 29 Jacksonville, FL No. 16 Florida 14-10 No. 4 Georgia Nov. 5 Blacksburg, FL No. 5 Miami 27-7 No. 3 Virginia Tech Nov. 12 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 5 LSU 16-13 OT No. 4 Alabama Nov. 19 East Lansing, MI No. 5 Penn State 31-22 Michigan State Nov. 26 New Orleans, LA Grambling State 50-35 Southern Dec. 3 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Southern California 66-19 No. 11 UCLA Jan. 4 Pasadena, CA

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 Texas 41-38 No. 1 Southern California

2004 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 4 Baton Rouge, LA No. 4 LSU 22-21 Oregon State Sept. 11 Columbia, SC No. 4 Georgia 20-16 South Carolina Sept. 18 East Lansing, MI Notre Dame 31-24 Michigan State Sept. 25 Madison, WI No. 20 Wisconsin 16-3 Penn State Oct. 2 Knoxville, TN No. 8 Auburn 34-10 No. 10 Tennessee Oct. 9 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Southern California 23-17 No. 7 California Oct. 16 West Lafayette, IN No. 10 Wisconsin 20-17 No. 5 Purdue Oct. 23 Raleigh, NC No. 3 Miami 45-31 NC State Oct. 30 Stillwater, OK No. 2 Oklahoma 38-35 No. 20 Oklahoma State Nov. 13 Auburn, AL No. 3 Auburn 24-6 No. 5 Georgia Nov. 20 Salt Lake City, UT No. 6 Utah 52-21 BYU Nov. 27 Los Angeles, CA No. 1 Southern California 41-10 Notre Dame Dec. 4 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 3 Auburn 38-28 No. 15 Tennessee Jan. 4 Miami Gardens, FL

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Southern California 55-19 No. 2 Oklahoma

2003 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 30 Columbus, OH No. 2 Ohio State 28-9 No. 17 Washington Sept. 6 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 1 Oklahoma 20-13 Alabama Sept. 13 Ann Arbor, MI No. 5 Michigan 38-0 No. 15 Notre Dame Sept. 20 Baton Rouge, LA No. 11 LSU 17-10 No. 7 Georgia Sept. 27 West Point, NY South Florida 28-0 Army Oct. 4 Austin, TX No. 13 Texas 24-20 No. 16 Kansas State Oct. 11 Tallahassee, FL No. 2 Miami 22-14 No. 5 Florida State Oct. 18 Madison, WI No. 13 Purdue 26-23 No. 14 Wisconsin Oct. 25 Bowling Green, OH No. 23 Bowling Green 34-18 No. 12 Northern Illinois Nov. 1 Norman, OK No. 1 Oklahoma 52-9 No. 14 Oklahoma State Nov. 8 Pittsburgh, PA No. 25 Pitt 31-28 No. 5 Virginia Tech Nov. 15 Columbus, OH No. 4 Ohio State 16-13 OT No. 11 Purdue Nov. 22 Ann Arbor, MI No. 5 Michigan 35-21 No. 4 Ohio State Nov. 29 Gainesville, FL No. 9 Florida State 38-34 No. 11 Florida Dec. 6 Atlanta, GA

(SEC Championship) No. 3 LSU 34-13 No. 5 Georgia Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 1 Southern California 28-14 No. 4 Michigan Jan. 4 New Orleans, LA

(BCS National Championship) No. 3 LSU 21-14 No. 2 Oklahoma

2002 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 31 Ann Arbor, MI No. 13 Michigan 31-29 No. 11 Washington Sept. 7 Gainesville, FL No. 1 Miami 41-16 No. 6 Florida Sept. 14 Columbus, OH No. 6 Ohio State 25-7 No. 10 Washington State Sept. 21 Knoxville, TN No. 10 Florida 30-13 No. 4 Tennessee Oct. 5 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 6 Georgia 27-25 No. 22 Alabama Oct. 12 Dallas, TX No. 2 Oklahoma 35-24 No. 3 Texas Oct. 19 Colorado Springs, CO No. 7 Notre Dame 21-14 No. 18 Air Force Oct. 26 Tallahassee, FL No. 6 Notre Dame 34-24 No. 11 Florida State Nov. 2 Jacksonville, FL No. 22 Florida 20-13 No. 5 Georgia Nov. 9 Knoxville, TN No. 2 Miami 26-3 Tennessee Nov. 16 Philadelphia, PA Penn 44-9 Harvard Nov. 23 Columbus, OH No. 2 Ohio State 14-9 No. 12 Michigan Jan. 3 Tempe, AZ

(BCS National Championship) No. 2 Ohio State 31-24 No. 1 Miami

2001 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 1 Tuscaloosa, AL No. 17 UCLA 20-17 No. 25 Alabama Sept. 8 Lincoln, NE No. 5 Nebraska 27-10 No. 17 Notre Dame Sept. 15 Tallahassee, FL N/A No. 6 Florida State-No. 10 Georgia Tech canceled N/A Sept. 29 Norman, OK No. 3 Oklahoma 38-37 No. 11 Kansas State Oct. 6 Dallas, TX No. 3 Oklahoma 14-3 No. 5 Texas Oct. 13 Tallahassee, FL No. 1 Miami 49-27 No. 14 Florida State Oct. 27 Lincoln, NE No. 3 Nebraska 20-10 No. 2 Oklahoma Nov. 3 Colorado Springs, CO Air Force 34-24 Army Nov. 10 Columbia, SC No. 4 Florida 54-17 No. 14 South Carolina Nov. 17 Miami, FL No. 1 Miami 59-0 No. 14 Syracuse Dec. 1 Gainesville, FL No. 5 Tennessee 34-32 No. 2 Florida Jan. 3 Pasadena, CA

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Miami 37-14 No. 4 Nebraska

2000 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 27 Blacksburg, VA N/A No. 11 Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech canceled N/A Sept. 9 South Bend, IN No. 1 Nebraska 27-24 OT No. 23 Notre Dame Sept. 16 Knoxville, TN No. 6 Florida 27-23 No. 11 Tennessee Sept. 23 Eugene, OR Oregon 29-10 No. 6 UCLA Sept. 30 Ann Arbor, MI No. 9 Michigan 13-10 No. 17 Wisconsin Oct. 7 Miami, FL No. 7 Miami 27-24 No. 1 Florida State Oct. 14 Manhattan, KS No. 8 Oklahoma 41-31 No. 2 Kansas State Oct. 28 Norman, OK No. 3 Oklahoma 31-14 No. 1 Nebraska Nov. 4 Miami, FL No. 3 Miami 41-21 No. 2 Virginia Tech Nov. 11 College Station, TX No. 1 Oklahoma 35-31 No. 23 Texas A&M Nov. 18 Tallahassee, FL No. 3 Florida State 30-7 No. 4 Florida Dec. 2 Kansas City, MO

(Big 12 Championship) No. 1 Oklahoma 27-24 No. 8 Kansas State Jan. 3 Miami Gardens, FL

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Oklahoma 13-2 No. 3 Florida State

1999 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Aug. 28 University Park, PA No. 3 Penn State 41-7 No. 4 Arizona Sept. 4 Ann Arbor, MI No. 7 Michigan 26-22 No. 16 Notre Dame Sept. 18 Gainesville, FL No. 4 Florida 23-21 No. 2 Tennessee Sept. 25 Madison, WI No. 4 Michigan 21-16 No. 20 Wisconsin Oct. 9 East Lansing, MI No. 11 Michigan State 34-31 No. 3 Michigan Oct. 16 Blacksburg, VA No. 4 Virginia Tech 62-0 No. 16 Syracuse Oct. 23 Austin, TX No. 18 Texas 24-20 No. 3 Nebraska Oct. 30 Jacksonville, FL No. 5 Florida 30-14 No. 10 Georgia Nov. 6 Knoxville, TN No. 4 Tennessee 38-14 Notre Dame Nov. 13 Blacksburg, VA No. 2 Virginia Tech 43-10 No. 19 Miami Nov. 20 Gainesville, FL No. 1 Florida State 30-23 No. 4 Florida Jan. 4 New Orleans, LA

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Florida State 46-29 No. 2 Virginia Tech

1998 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 5 South Bend, IN No. 22 Notre Dame 36-20 No. 5 Michigan Sept. 26 Lincoln, NE No. 2 Nebraska 55-7 No. 9 Washington Oct. 3 Columbus, OH No. 1 Ohio State 28-9 No. 7 Penn State Oct. 10 Athens, GA No. 5 Tennessee 22-3 No. 7 Georgia Oct. 17 Pasadena, CA No. 2 UCLA 41-38 OT No. 11 Oregon Oct. 24 Atlanta, GA No. 5 Florida State 34-7 No. 23 Georgia Tech Nov. 14 Manhattan, KS No. 2 Kansas State 40-30 No. 11 Nebraska Dec. 5 Miami, FL Miami 49-45 No. 3 UCLA Jan. 4 Fiesta Bowl

(BCS National Championship) No. 1 Tennessee 23-16 No. 2 Florida State

1997 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 13 Ann Arbor, MI No. 14 Michigan 27-3 No. 8 Colorado Sept. 20 Gainesville, FL No. 1 Florida 33-20 No. 4 Tennessee Oct. 4 Columbus, OH No. 7 Ohio State 23-7 No. 8 Iowa Oct. 11 Baton Rouge, LA No. 14 LSU 28-21 No. 1 Florida Oct. 18 Auburn, AL No. 7 Florida 24-10 No. 6 Auburn Oct. 25 East Lansing, MI No. 5 Michigan 23-7 No. 14 Michigan State Nov. 8 Chapel Hill, NC No. 2 Florida State 20-3 No. 5 North Carolina No. 22 Gainesville, FL No. 10 Florida 32-29 No. 2 Florida State Jan. 1 Pasadena, CA

(Rose Bowl) No. 1 Michigan 21-16 No. 8 Washington State Jan. 2 Miami Gardens, FL

(Orange Bowl) No. 2 Nebraska 42-17 No. 4 Tennessee

1996 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 14 Boulder, CO No. 11 Michigan 20-13 No. 5 Colorado Sept. 21 Knoxville, TN No. 4 Florida 35-29 No. 2 Tennessee Sept. 28 South Bend, IN No. 4 Ohio State 29-16 No. 5 Notre Dame Oct. 5 Columbus, OH No. 3 Ohio State 38-7 No. 4 Penn State Oct. 26 Iowa City, IA No. 2 Ohio State 38-26 No. 20 Iowa Nov. 9 Baton Rouge, LA No. 10 Alabama 26-0 No. 11 LSU Nov. 23 Birmingham, AL No. 15 Alabama 24-23 Auburn Nov. 30 Tallahassee, FL No. 2 Florida State 24-21 No. 1 Florida Jan. 2 New Orleans, LA

(Sugar Bowl) No. 3 Florida 52-20 No. 1 Florida State

1995 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 9 Knoxville, TN No. 8 Tennessee 30-27 Georgia Sept. 23 Boulder, CO No. 7 Colorado 29-21 No. 3 Texas A&M Sept. 30 Norman, OK No. 4 Colorado 38-17 No. 10 Oklahoma Oct. 7 Tallahassee, FL No. 1 Florida State 41-17 Miami Oct. 14 Birmingham, AL No. 6 Tennessee 41-14 No. 12 Alabama Oct. 21 South Bend, IN No. 17 Notre Dame 38-10 No. 5 Southern California Oct. 28 Boulder, CO No. 2 Nebraska 44-21 No. 7 Colorado Nov. 11 Evanston, IL No. 5 Northwestern 31-20 Iowa Nov. 18 Auburn, AL No. 21 Auburn 31-27 No. 17 Alabama Nov. 25 Gainesville, FL No. 3 Florida 35-24 No. 6 Florida State Jan. 2 Tempe, AZ

(Fiesta Bowl) No. 1 Nebraska 62-24 No. 2 Florida

1994 season locations

Date Location Winner Score Loser Sept. 10 South Bend, IN No. 6 Michigan 26-24 No. 3 Notre Dame Sept. 17 Lincoln, NE No. 2 Nebraska 49-21 No. 13 UCLA Oct. 8 Miami, FL No. 13 Miami 34-20 No. 3 Florida State Oct. 15 Ann Arbor, MI No. 3 Penn State 31-24 No. 5 Michigan Oct. 29 Lincoln, NE No. 3 Nebraska 24-7 No. 2 Colorado Nov. 19 Birmingham AL No. 4 Alabama 21-14 No. 6 Auburn

1993 season location