Here are the longest active FCS win streaks going into the 2019 season

As the two-time defending national champion, it comes as no surprise that North Dakota State has the longest active winning streak in the FCS.

But the Bison could also make history this 2019 season — by breaking their own record. NDSU won 33 consecutive games during the 2012 to 2014 seasons. If the Bison go undefeated in the regular season and win the first game of the FCS playoffs, they will break their record.

Below, find the longest active winning streaks in the FCS.

1. North Dakota State — 21 games

The Bison haven't lost since rival South Dakota State beat them 33-21 on Nov. 4, 2017. But NDSU responded by winning two more national titles to add to its pile. In 2017, the Bison defeated defending national champion James Madison for the title, 17-13. This past season, North Dakota State beat Eastern Washington by 14 to complete a 15-0 season.

2. Princeton — 10 games

The Tigers finished the program's first unbeaten season since 1964 when they beat rival Penn, 42-14, in the final game of the 2018 regular season. The win also secured Princeton's first outright conference title since 1995. The Tigers haven't lost since Dartmouth won 55-44 in the 2017 regular-season finale on Nov. 18. Princeton finished the season ranked No. 10.

3. Hampton — 6 games

Playing as an independent before joining the Big South Conference, Hampton started the season only 1-3. But the Pirates didn't lose again after falling to Charleston Southern, 48-14, on Sept. 29. However, only two wins were against FCS schools.

4 (tied). Indiana State — 5 games

The Sycamores began the season 2-4, with one of the defeats to FBS Louisville. However, after losing to Missouri State on October 13, Indiana State went on a five-game run. All but one of the games were decided by a single possession, including a 51-48 win against South Dakota in three overtimes. Though Indiana State ended the season ranked in the top 25, it didn't make the FCS Playoffs.

4 (tied). North Carolina A&T — 5 games

The Aggies went 12-0 in 2017, getting by Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl and ranking in the top 10. A&T then won its first three games of 2018 before going down in two of the next four, the last to Florida A&M on Oct. 13. But the Aggies then won their final five games and defeated Alcorn State to win the Celebration Bowl again.

2015: 🏆

2017: 🏆

2018: 🏆



We've seen this movie before...the @NCATAGGIES are the @AirForceReserve Celebration Bowl and HBCU National Champions! pic.twitter.com/92C6vahfb4 — Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 15, 2018

6 (tied). Eastern Kentucky — 4 games

The Colonels missed the playoffs, but they won their final four games to end the season 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Of EKU's four losses, two game to FBS teams: Marshall and Bowling Green.

6 (tied). Furman — 4 games

Furman started the season ranked, only to drop out of the poll with losses in its initial three games (one to Clemson) and in four of the first six. After that, the Paladins regrouped by closing on a four-game run. Furman, Wofford and East Tennessee State finished as co-champions in a three-way tie atop the Southern Conference.

6 (tied). Holy Cross — 4 games

The Crusaders had a losing record at 5-6, but they went 4-2 in the Patriot League and won their final four games. Holy Cross hasn't lost since losing to Harvard on Oct. 12.

6 (tied). North Alabama — 4 games

Now in the FCS, UNA was previously in DII, where it became the most recent DII program to defeat a Division I-A (now FBS) team: Southwestern Louisiana in 1997. As an independent last season, the Lions won their final four games, though three were against DII programs.

10 (tied). Bethune-Cookman — 3 games

The Wildcats won seven games for the second consecutive season, this time going 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the MEAC. After losing to ranked N.C. A&T and FBS Nebraska, Bethune-Cookman defeated Morgan State, North Carolina Central and Florida A&M.

10 (tied). Dayton — 3 games

The Flyers were in danger of a second losing season in a row, but then they beat Butler, Morehead State and Jacksonville to end at 6-5. Dayton averaged 45 points in the three-game run.

10 (tied). Harvard — 3 games

The Crimson went 6-4 in 2018 and defeated Columbia, Penn and Yale to close out the season. The 45-27 win, played at Fenway Park, against rival Yale ended a two-game slide in The Game.