FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets, wins vs. ranked teams

There's a rich history of FCS (and I-AA) schools upsetting FBS or I-A teams. Since NCAA Division I football was divided into I-A and I-AA for the 1978 season, there have been some monumental upsets.

This list goes back to 1978 and also includes the upsets since 2006, when I-A became the FBS and I-AA became the FCS.

Along with all these games, five FCS/I-AA classified teams have upset ranked FBS/I-A teams: Cincinnati surprised No. 20 Penn State in 1983 (see below), Appalachian State beat No. 5 Michigan in 2007, James Madison defeated No. 13 Virginia Tech in 2010, Eastern Washington knocked off No. 25 Oregon State in 2013 and North Dakota State shocked No. 13 Iowa in 2016. These five games are in bold below.

FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets

2018 season

Date FCS team Score FBS team Aug. 30 UC Davis 44-38 San Jose State Sept. 1 Nicholls State 26-23 OT Kansas Sept. 1 Northern Arizona 30-10 UTEP Sept. 1 Villanova 19-17 Temple Sept. 2 North Carolina A&T 28-23 East Carolina Sept. 8 Maine 31-28 Western Kentucky Sept. 22 Illinois State 35-19 Colorado State

2017 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Aug. 31 Tennessee State 17-10 Georgia State Sept. 2 Howard 43-40 UNLV Sept. 2 James Madison 34-14 East Carolina Sept. 2 Liberty 48-45 Baylor Sept. 9 New Hampshire 22-12 Georgia Southern Sept. 9 South Dakota 35-27 Bowling Green Sept. 16 Idaho State 30-28 Nevada Sept. 16 North Carolina A&T 35-31 Charlotte Sept. 23 Western Illinois 52-10 Coastal Carolina

2016 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 2 Albany 22-16 Buffalo Sept. 3 Eastern Washington 45-42 Washington State Sept. 3 Northern Iowa 25-20 Iowa State Sept. 3 Richmond 37-20 Virginia Sept. 10 Eastern Illinois 21-17 Miami (OH) Sept. 10 Illinois State 9-7 Northwestern Sept. 10 North Carolina A&T 39-36 4OT Kent State Sept. 17 North Dakota State 23-21 No. 13 Iowa Sept. 24 Central Arkansas 28-23 Arkansas State Sept. 24 Western Illinois 28-23 Northern Illinois

After beating AP No. 13 Iowa, North Dakota State received 74 votes in the AP Poll, barely missing out on a Top 25 ranking. The Bison ranked 27th that week. The 74 votes are the most ever earned by an FCS program in the AP Poll. NDSU would reach the FCS semifinals.

2015 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 4 Fordham 37-35 Army Sept. 5 North Dakota 24-13 Wyoming Sept. 5 Portland State 24-17 Washington State Sept. 5 South Dakota State 41-38 Kansas Sept. 19 Furman 16-15 UCF Sept. 26 James Madison 48-45 SMU Oct. 3 Liberty 41-33 Georgia State Oct. 10 Portland State 66-7 North Texas Nov. 21 The Citadel 23-22 South Carolina

Portland State's 59-point win over North Texas is the largest by an FCS team against an FBS program.

2014 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Aug. 30 Bethune-Cookman 14-12 Florida International Aug. 30 North Dakota State 34-14 Iowa State Sept. 6 Eastern Kentucky 17-10 Miami (OH) Sept. 13 Abilene Christian 38-35 Troy Sept. 13 Indiana State 27-20 Ball State Sept. 20 Northwestern State 30-27 Louisiana Tech Sept. 27 Yale 49-43 OT Army Oct. 11 Liberty 55-48 OT Appalachian State

2013 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Aug. 29 Southern Utah 22-21 South Alabama Aug. 29 Towson 33-18 Connecticut Aug. 30 North Dakota State 24-21 Kansas State Aug. 30 Samford 31-21 Georgia State Aug. 31 Eastern Illinois 40-19 San Diego State Aug. 31 Eastern Washington 49-46 No. 25 Oregon State Aug. 31 McNeese State 53-21 South Florida Aug. 31 Northern Iowa 28-20 Iowa State Sept. 7 Chattanooga 42-14 Georgia State Sept. 7 Maine 24-14 UMass Sept. 7 Nicholls State 27-23 Western Michigan Sept. 14 Bethune-Cookman 34-13 Florida International Sept. 14 Fordham 30-29 Temple Sept. 21 Jacksonville State 32-26 OT Georgia State Nov. 9 Old Dominion 59-38 Idaho Nov. 23 Georgia Southern 26-20 Florida

2012 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Aug. 30 Eastern Washington 20-3 Idaho Aug. 30 McNeese State 27-21 Middle Tennessee Sept. 1 Tennessee-Martin 20-17 Memphis Sept. 1 Youngstown State 31-17 Pitt Sept. 8 Illinois State 31-14 Eastern Michigan Sept. 8 North Dakota State 22-7 Colorado State Sept. 8 Northern Arizona 17-14 UNLV Sept. 8 Sacramento State 30-28 Colorado Sept. 15 Cal Poly 24-22 Wyoming Sept. 29 Stony Brook 23-3 Army

2011 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 3 Richmond 23-21 Duke Sept. 3 Sacramento State 29-28 Oregon State Sept. 17 Indiana State 44-16 Western Kentucky Sept. 24 North Dakota State 37-24 Minnesota Sept. 24 Sam Houston State 48-45 OT New Mexico Sept. 24 Southern Utah 41-16 UNLV

2010 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 4 Jacksonville State 49-48 2OT Ole Miss Sept. 4 North Dakota State 6-3 Kansas Sept. 11 James Madison 21-16 No. 13 Virginia Tech Sept. 11 Gardner-Webb 38-37 OT Akron Sept. 11 Liberty 27-23 Ball State Sept. 11 South Dakota 41-38 Minnesota Oct. 2 UC Davis 14-13 San Jose State

2009 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 3 Villanova 27-24 Temple Sept. 5 Richmond 24-16 Duke Sept. 5 William & Mary 26-14 Virginia Sept. 12 New Hampshire 23-16 Ball State Sept. 19 Central Arkansas 28-7 Western Kentucky

2008 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Aug. 30 Cal Poly 29-27 San Diego State Sept. 6 New Hampshire 28-10 Army

2007 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 1 Appalachian State 34-32 No. 5 Michigan Sept. 1 Nicholls State 16-14 Rice Sept. 8 Northern Iowa 24-13 Iowa State Sept. 8 Southern Illinois 34-31 Northern Illinois Sept. 15 McNeese State 38-17 Louisiana-Lafayette Sept. 15 New Hampshire 48-35 Marshall Sept. 22 North Dakota State 44-14 Central Michigan Oct. 20 North Dakota State 27-21 Minnesota Oct. 27 Delaware 59-52 Navy

Appalachian State's stunning win against No. 5 Michigan meant the Wolverines dropped out of the next AP Poll — the first time a program dropped from the top 5 to out of the poll because of one game. This result also led to the "Appalachian State rule," meaning AP Poll voters were now allowed to rank FCS teams. Appalachian State would go on to win its third consecutive national title this season.

2006 season

Date FCS Team Score FBS Team Sept. 2 Montana State 19-10 Colorado Sept. 2 Portland State 17-6 New Mexico Sept. 2 Richmond 13-0 Duke Sept. 9 New Hampshire 34-17 Northwestern Sept. 16 Southern Illinois 35-28 Indiana Sept. 23 North Dakota State 29-24 Ball State Oct. 28 Cal Poly 16-14 San Diego State

2005 season

This is was the last season of I-AA and I-A before the designations changed to FCS (from I-AA) and FBS (I-A).

Date I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 1 Northwestern State 27-23 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 17 UC Davis 20-17 Stanford

2004 season

Date I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 4 Florida Atlantic 35-28 OT Hawaii Sept. 11 Florida Atlantic 20-13 North Texas Sept. 11 New Hampshire 35-24 Rutgers Sept. 18 Florida Atlantic 27-20 Middle Tennessee Sept. 18 Maine 9-7 Mississippi State Sept. 25 Eastern Illinois 31-28 Eastern Michigan

NOTE: Florida Atlantic was transitioning from I-AA to I-A.

2003 season

DATE I-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 28 Florida Atlantic 20-19 Middle Tennessee Sept. 4 Western Illinois 34-12 Eastern Michigan Sept. 6 Cal Poly 34-13 UTEP Sept. 6 Eastern Washington 8-5 Idaho Sept. 6 Stephen F. Austin 23-21 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 6 Villanova 23-20 Temple Sept. 13 Colgate 38-15 Buffalo Sept. 20 Northwestern State 14-10 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 27 Montana 41-28 Idaho Oct. 25 Delaware 21-17 Navy

2002 season

DATE I-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 29 Lehigh 37-26 Buffalo Aug. 31 Villanova 37-19 Rutgers Sept. 7 Holy Cross 30-21 Army Sept. 7 Northeastern 31-0 Ohio Sept. 14 McNeese State 24-19 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 21 Western Illinois 29-26 Northern Illinois Sept. 28 Southeast Missouri State 24-14 Middle Tennessee Oct. 5 Montana 38-31 Idaho

2001 season

DATE I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 1 Sam Houston State 20-9 Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 8 Eastern Washington 35-17 UConn Sept. 22 Indiana State 21-14 Eastern Michigan Sept. 22 Jacksonville State 31-28 Arkansas State Sept. 22 Northern Iowa 42-39 Ball State Sept. 22 Northwestern State 27-24 TCU Nov. 22 Nicholls State 28-22 Arkansas State Nov. 24 Montana 33-27 Idaho

2000 season

DATE I-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 31 Appalachian State 20-16 Wake Forest Sept. 2 Sam Houston State 21-14 Louisiana-Lafayette Sept. 9 Montana 45-38 Idaho Sept. 9 Portland State 45-20 Hawaii Sept. 9 Western Illinois 24-14 Ball State Sept. 16 Stephen F. Austin 34-31 Louisiana Tech Sept. 16 Youngstown State 26-20 Kent State Sept. 23 Northeastern 35-27 UConn Sept. 23 Northwestern State 23-21 Louisiana-Lafayette Sept. 30 Richmond 30-27 Arkansas State Sept. 30 Southwest Texas State 27-7 Louisiana-Monroe Nov. 11 Jacksonville State 28-14 Louisiana-Lafayette Nov. 11 Rhode Island 26-21 UConn Nov. 18 Idaho State 27-24 Utah State Nov. 18 South Florida 59-0 Austin Peay Nov. 18 Wofford 24-6 Louisiana-Monroe

1999 season

Date I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 2 Western Illinois 27-21 Northern Illinois Sept. 11 Northern Iowa 36-21 Ohio Sept. 11 Troy State 31-24 Cincinnati Sept. 18 UConn 23-0 Buffalo Oct. 30 Furman 28-3 North Carolina Nov. 6 Hofstra 20-13 Buffalo

1998 season

Date I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 3 Northern Iowa 13-10 Eastern Michigan Sept. 12 Northwestern State 24-22 SW Louisiana Sept. 12 Youngstown State 24-10 Kent State Sept. 19 Eastern Illinois 24-10 Northern Illinois Oct. 3 Appalachian State 30-27 Wake Forest Oct. 3 William & Mary 45-38 Temple

1997 season

Date I-AA Team Score I-A team Aug. 30 Cal State Northridge* 63-23 Boise State Sept. 6 Youngstown State 44-23 Kent State Oct. 4 Cal Poly 38-35 New Mexico State Nov. 1 Eastern Washington 24-21 Idaho

1996 season

Date 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 29 Eastern Illinois 28-20 Western Michigan Sept. 7 Montana 35-14 Oregon State Sept. 7 Western Illinois 17-0 Northern Illinois Sept. 14 Eastern Washington 27-21 Boise State Sept. 21 Cal State Northridge 33-0 New Mexico State Sept. 28 Northwestern State 20-16 Boise State Sept. 28 Texas State 27-21 Idaho

1995 season

DATE 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 31 Appalachian State 24-22 Wake Forest Sept. 9 Boise State 38-14 Utah State Oct. 7 Troy State 20-10 Northeast Louisiana Oct. 14 UAB 19-14 North Texas Oct. 21 Northwestern State 42-39 Northeast Louisiana Oct. 28 UCF 34-14 Northeast Louisiana Nov. 4 Youngstown State 24-10 Akron

1994 season

Date 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 3 Northern Iowa 28-14 Iowa State Sept. 17 Boise State 37-27 Nevada Sept. 17 Idaho 48-38 UNLV Sept. 17 Troy State 39-20 Louisiana-Lafayette Oct. 15 UCF 33-16 Northeast Louisiana Oct. 15 Youngstown State 28-14 Kent State Oct. 22 Jacksonville State 32-28 Northeast Louisiana Nov. 5 Eastern Washington 49-31 Utah State Nov. 12 Boston University 21-12 Army

1993 season

Date I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 2 Youngstown State 17-13 Western Michigan Oct. 9 Cal State Northridge 24-18 UNLV Oct. 23 Weber State 47-30 Nevada Nov. 6 Northeast Louisiana 42-10 Arkansas State Nov. 20 UCF 38-16 Louisiana Tech Nov. 20 Youngstown State 19-0 Akron

1992 season

Date 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 5 The Citadel 10-3 Arkansas Sept. 12 Idaho 37-34 Colorado State Sept. 19 Boise State 17-7 Pacific Sept. 26 The Citadel 15-14 Army Sept. 26 Northern Iowa 27-10 Iowa State Oct. 3 Middle Tennessee State 21-13 Northern Illinois Oct. 3 Northwestern State 24-18 Arkansas State Oc. 31 Weber State 23-21 Nevada Nov. 7 Youngstown State 28-20 Ohio

*Win vacated

NOTE: Youngstown State tied Akron, 10-10

1991 season

DATE 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Aug. 31 Northeast Louisiana 21-10 Louisiana-Lafayette Sept. 7 Nevada 50-8 UNLV Sept. 14 Boise State 48-14 Long Beach State Sept. 14 Illinois State 25-3 Akron Sept. 21 William & Mary 26-21 Navy Oct. 5 Appalachian State 17-3 Wake Forest Oct. 12 The Citadel 20-14 Army Oct. 26 Delaware 29-25 Navy

1990 season

Date 1-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 1 Southwest Missouri State 31-24 UNLV Sept. 1 Montana 22-15 Oregon State Sept. 22 Youngstown State 24-14 Eastern Michigan Sept. 29 Youngstown State 28-23 Akron Oct. 6 North Texas 14-7 SMU Oct. 20 The Citadel 38-35 South Carolina Oct. 20 Nevada 26-14 UNLV Oct. 27 James Madison 16-7 Navy Nov. 3 Youngstown State 27-0 Ohio

1989 season

Date I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 9 Appalachian State 15-10 Wake Forest Sept. 9 Arkansas State 17-13 Memphis Sept. 9 Lamar 21-19 UTEP Sept. 16 Northern Iowa 10-8 Kansas State Sept. 23 The Citadel 14-10 Navy Sept. 23 Youngstown State 20-17 Akron Oct. 14 Eastern Illinois 21-17 Akron Oct. 14 Liberty 25-24 Eastern Michigan Oct. 21 Youngstown State 30-3 Central Michigan Oct. 28 James Madison 24-20 Navy Nov. 11 Morehead State 13-10 Cincinnati Nov. 11 Nevada 45-7 UNLV Nov. 18 Delaware 10-9 Navy

1988 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 3 Boise State 29-10 Long Beach State Sept. 3 North Texas 29-24 Texas Tech Sept. 10 Marshall 31-14 Ohio Sept. 17 Idaho 36-26 Pacific Sept. 17 McNeese State 46-19 Toledo Sept. 24 The Citadel 42-35 Navy Oct. 1 Louisiana Tech 31-28 Kansas State Oct. 8 Arkansas State 13-12 Akron Nov. 19 Arkansas State 38-21 Louisiana-Lafayette Nov. 19 North Texas 33-17 Rice

NOTE: Appalachian State tied Wake Forest, 34-34.

1987 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 5 Austin Peay State 26-22 Kansas State Sept. 12 Holy Cross 34-24 Army Sept. 12 Illinois State 20-6 Western Michigan Sept. 12 Lamar 39-35 Northern Illinois Sept. 12 William & Mary 27-12 Navy Sept. 12 Youngstown State 20-17 Bowling Green Sept. 19 Lehigh 24-9 Navy Sept. 26 Louisiana Tech 16-11 Kansas Oct. 10 Marshall 34-31 Louisville Oct. 17 Colgate 22-20 Army Oct. 17 Delaware State 52-26 Akron Nov. 7 East Tennessee State 29-14 North Carolina State Nov. 7 Indiana State 40-16 Cincinnati Nov. 7 Northeast Louisiana 34-24 Southern Miss Nov. 7 Northern Arizona 24-20 Tulsa Nov. 21 Indiana State 24-23 Ball State Nov. 21 Youngstown State 10-6 Akron

NOTE: Arkansas State tied Memphis State, 21-21

1986 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Aug. 30 Louisiana Tech 22-17 Tulsa Aug. 30 Nevada 49-3 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 13 Akron 17-7 Kent State Sept. 13 Arkansas State 30-10 Memphis State Sept. 13 Marshall 21-7 Ohio Sept. 13 Northern Iowa 17-0 Kansas State Sept. 20 Idaho 25-17 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 20 Morehead State 36-35 Wichita State Sept. 20 Southwest Texas State 31-6 Rice Sept. 27 Western Illinois 10-0 Northern Illinois Oct. 18 Holy Cross 17-14 Army Oct. 18 North Texas 24-20 TCU Oct. 18 Penn 30-26 Navy Nov. 1 William & Mary 41-37 Virginia Nov. 8 Illinois State 17-10 Wichita State Nov. 15 Delaware 27-14 Navy

NOTE: Arkansas State tied Mississippi 10-10 and Furman tied Georgia Tech 17-17.

1985 season

Date I-AA team Score I-A team Aug. 31 Southwest Missouri State 31-24 Drake Sept. 7 Southwest Missouri State 40-28 Southern Illinois Sept. 7 Montana 31-30 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 7 Richmond 24-14 Virginia Sept. 14 Akron 24-0 Kent State Sept. 14 Delaware 16-13 Navy Sept. 14 Louisiana Tech 24-23 Southwestern Louisiana Sept. 14 Marshall 31-7 Ohio Sept. 14 Nevada 30-3 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 14 Northern Iowa 10-6 Kansas State Sept. 21 Akron 16-12 Eastern Michigan Sept. 21 Louisiana Tech 20-10 West Texas State Sept. 28 Furman 42-20 North Carolina State Sept. 28 Grambling 23-6 Oregon State Sept. 28 North Texas 22-10 Kansas State Oct. 5 Texas-Arlington 31-3 Wichita State Oct. 12 Eastern Illinois 21-14 Illinois State Oct. 19 Eastern Washington 30-23 Long Beach State Nov. 2 Delaware 17-10 Temple Nov. 2 Northern Iowa 15-3 Illinois State Nov. 9 Arkansas State 41-12 Southern Illinois Nov. 9 Nevada 48-7 UNLV Nov. 16 Eastern Kentucky 45-21 Louisville Nov. 16 McNeese State 14-3 Southwestern Louisiana Nov. 16 Western Illinois 14-7 Southern Illinois

NOTE: Murray State tied Memphis State, 10-10

1984 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 1 Chattanooga 9-7 Southwest Louisiana Sept. 1 UMass 26-10 Ball State Sept. 1 Murray State 26-23 Louisville Sept. 1 Youngstown State 31-7 Eastern Michigan Sept. 15 Furman 34-30 North Carolina State Sept. 15 Northeast Louisiana 7-6 Southwestern Louisiana Sept. 15 Marshall 24-17 Eastern Michigan Sept. 15 Youngstown State 27-23 Cincinnati Sept. 29 Idaho 41-22 Oregon State Oct. 6 Indiana State 34-6 Ball State Oct. 13 Texas-Arlington 17-15 Wichita State Oct. 13 Indiana State 44-21 Louisville Oct. 20 Delaware 34-19 Temple Nov. 3 Northwestern State 22-0 Southern Miss Nov. 10 McNeese State 30-17 Southwestern Louisiana Nov. 10 Southwest Missouri State 31-6 Southern Miss Nov. 10 Tennessee State 24-15 Louisville Nov. 17 Montana State 35-31 Fresno State

1983 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 3 Akron 13-6 Kent State Sept. 3 Appalachian State 27-25 Wake Forest Sept. 10 Akron 13-0 Eastern Michigan Sept. 10 Colgate 15-13 Army Sept. 10 Cincinnati 14-3 No. 20 Penn State Sept. 10 Idaho State 12-10 UTEP Sept. 10 Northeast Louisiana 31-6 Southwestern Louisiana Sept. 17 Chattanooga 38-14 Southwestern Louisiana Sept. 17 Delaware 30-13 William & Mary Sept. 17 Furman 17-14 Georgia Tech Oct. 1 Harvard 24-21 Army Oct. 1 North Texas 18-8 New Mexico Oct. 8 Indiana State 35-14 Ball State Oct. 8 Boston University 26-17 Richmond Oct. 8 Texas-Arlington 34-24 Wichita State Oct. 15 Indiana State 24-22 Wichita State Oct. 29 Eastern Washington 20-17 Long Beach State Oct. 29 Idaho 31-19 Pacific Oct. 29 Idaho State 43-10 Cal State Fullerton Nov. 5 Nevada 34-24 Pacific Nov. 12 Colgate 43-14 Richmond

NOTE: Cincinnati was temporarily classified as a I-AA team, upsetting defending national champion Penn State. This is technically the first time a I-AA/FCS program upset a ranked I-A/FBS team. Cincinnati also tied Kentucky, 13-13.

NOTE: Arkansas State tied Memphis State, 14-14

1982 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois 27-14 Illinois State Sept. 4 Marshall 30-21 Kent State Sept. 11 Akron 14-7 Eastern Michigan Sept. 11 Boise State 20-9 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 11 Idaho State 41-21 Drake Sept. 18 Idaho 36-17 Pacific Sept. 18 James Madison 21-17 Virginia Sept. 18 Louisiana Tech 49-12 Eastern Michigan Sept. 18 Northeast Louisiana 38-15 North Texas State Sept. 18 Western Illinois 29-13 Illinois State Sept. 25 Arkansas State 35-30 Southern Illinois Sept. 25 Boise State 22-15 Pacific Oct. 9 Arkansas State 20-13 Southwestern Louisiana Oct. 16 Furman 28-23 South Carolina Oct. 16 Nevada 40-26 Fresno State Oct. 16 Texas-Arlington 30-29 Southwestern Louisiana Oct. 23 James Madison 24-18 William & Mary Oct. 23 Nevada 17-7 Cal State Fullerton Oct. 23 VMI 14-0 Richmond Oct. 30 Delaware 62-21 William & Mary Oct. 30 Eastern Illinois 20-7 Southern Illinois Nov. 6 Brown 23-22 William & Mary Nov. 13 Boise State 30-10 Utah State Nov. 13 Colgate 24-17 Temple Nov. 13 Louisiana Tech 13-6 Southern Miss

1981 season

Date I-AA team Score I-A Team Sept. 5 Youngstown State 19-13 Cincinnati Sept. 12 Akron 14-7 Eastern Michigan Sept. 19 Delaware 13-7 Temple Sept. 19 UMass 13-10 Holy Cross Sept. 19 Montana State 30-26 Fresno State Sept. 19 Tennessee State 17-14 Southern Illinois Sept. 26 Delaware 61-8 Princeton Sept. 26 Lafayette 28-13 Columbia Sept. 26 Lehigh 58-0 Penn Sept. 26 UMass 10-8 Dartmouth Oct. 3 Middle Tennessee State 23-10 Western Carolina Oct. 3 Stephen F. Austin 13-10 Lamar Oct. 17 Connecticut 44-24 Holy Cross Oct. 17 Tennessee State 42-30 Louisville Nov. 7 Delaware 40-6 Penn Nov. 14 Idaho State 50-24 Utah State Nov. 21 James Madison 17-14 East Tennessee State Nov. 21 Nevada 36-34 Cal State Fullerton Nov. 21 Northwestern State 41-9 Northeast Louisiana

1980 season

Date I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 6 Boise State 28-7 Utah Sept. 6 Wofford 16-9 East Tennessee State Sept. 13 Northwestern State 38-31 Texas-Arlington Sept. 13 Tennessee Tech 26-10 Western Carolina Sept. 20 Delaware 28-7 Temple Sept. 20 UMass 24-12 Villanova Sept. 20 Murray State 13-9 Louisville Sept. 20 Southeastern Louisiana 7-3 East Tennessee State Sept. 26 Lehigh 35-6 Penn Sept. 27 Bucknell 28-20 Brown Sept. 27 New Hampshire 24-7 Dartmouth Sept. 27 Northwestern State 13-10 McNeese State Sept. 27 Southeastern Louisiana 28-21 Illinois State Oct. 4 Connecticut 24-21 Colgate Oct. 4 Eastern Illinois 31-14 Illinois State Oct. 4 Tennessee State 35-18 Long Beach State Oct. 11 Akron 21-10 Eastern Michigan Oct. 18 Boise State 26-11 Cal State Fullerton Oct. 18 Connecticut 18-17 Holy Cross Oct. 18 Eastern Kentucky 25-6 East Tennessee State Oct. 18 Lafayette 3-0 Penn Oct. 25 Delaware 7-3 William & Mary Oct. 25 Southeastern Louisiana 55-30 Northeast Louisiana Nov. 1 Boston University 38-22 VMI Nov. 1 Bucknell 33-16 Cornell Nov. 1 Delaware 17-7 Villanova Nov. 1 Western Illinois 27-0 Illinois State Nov. 8 UMass 17-13 Holy Cross Nov. 15 Eastern Kentucky 28-16 East Carolina

1979 season

DATE I-AA team Score I-A team Sept. 8 Eastern Kentucky 17-14 Kent State Sept. 8 Presbyterian 21-13 The Citadel Sept. 8 Youngstown State 33-27 Illinois State Sept. 15 Akron 15-13 Kent State Sept. 15 New Hampshire 26-17 Holy Cross Sept. 15 Presbyterian 17-10 Furman Sept. 22 Boise State 22-3 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 22 Idaho 17-13 Pacific Sept. 29 Eastern Illinois 22-14 Southern Illinois Sept. 29 Lafayette 14-7 Columbia Sept. 29 Lehigh 31-7 Penn Sept. 29 UMass 20-7 Harvard Oct. 6 Boston University 14-10 Harvard Oct. 6 Bucknell 10-0 Cornell Oct. 6 Florida A&M 16-13 Miami (FL) Oct. 6 Nicholls State 23-16 Northeast Louisiana Oct. 6 Wofford 27-17 Furman Oct. 6 Youngstown State 27-22 Villanova Oct. 13 Akron 24-12 Eastern Michigan Oct. 13 Delaware 21-20 Villanova Oct. 13 Eastern Kentucky 33-7 Cal State Fullerton Oct. 19 Lafayette 9-7 Penn Oct. 27 Delaware 40-0 William & Mary Nov. 3 Boston University 16-7 Holy Cross Nov. 10 Boston University 16-12 Connecticut Nov. 10 Eastern Illinois 24-0 Illinois State Nov. 17 Delaware 24-16 Colgate

NOTE: Lehigh tied Army 24-24 and Wofford tied Furman 14-14

NOTE: New Hampshire tied Connecticut 3-3

1978 season

DATE I-AA Team Score I-A Team Sept. 9 Boise State 42-12 Cal State Fullerton Sept. 9 Tennessee Tech 22-20 Western Carolina Sept. 16 Boise State 19-13 Long Beach State Sept. 16 East Tennessee State 21-14 Western Carolina Sept. 16 Nevada 23-14 UNLV Sept. 16 Western Kentucky 28-6 Illinois State Sept. 23 Alcorn State 24-16 Central Michigan Sept. 23 Lehigh 38-7 Colgate Sept. 30 Rhode Island 17-3 Brown Oct. 7 Boston University 20-17 Dartmouth Oct. 14 Boise State 30-15 San Jose State Oct. 14 Nevada 37-14 Cal State Fullerton Oct. 21 Lafayette 20-19 Penn Oct. 21 Lehigh 14-10 VMI Oct. 28 East Tennessee State 35-34 Appalachian State Oct. 28 Western Illinois 26-20 Illinois State Nov. 4 Boston University 15-7 Holy Cross Nov. 4 Eastern Illinois 42-7 Illinois State Nov. 11 Bucknell 7-0 Colgate Nov. 11 Delaware 23-22 Villanova Nov. 11 UMass 33-8 Holy Cross Nov. 11 Montana State 35-14 Fresno State Nov. 11 Weber State 44-25 Utah State Nov. 18 Delaware 38-29 Colgate Nov. 18 Tennessee State 27-23 Chattanooga Nov. 25 UMass 27-0 Boston College

NOTE: Dayton tied Miami (OH) 10-10