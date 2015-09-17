Alabama hosts Ole Miss in SEC West clash and other Week 3 storylines

Other storylines to watch:

Which quarterback will come out on top in BYU-UCLA? BYU has produced some of the season's most exciting moments thanks to late-game heroics by quarterback Tanner Mangum, who stepped up after Taysom Hill's season-ending injury. Mangum has thrown game-winning touchdowns with less than a minute left to preserve a 2-0 start to the season. Meanwhile, UCLA freshman Josh Rosen had one of the best performances by a true freshman in his first start. He didn't look quite as impressive against UNLV but still threw for over 223 yards and a touchdown. Both freshman quarterbacks have been instrumental in their team's wins, but we'll see which one has the better game on Saturday.

VIDEO: Mangum vs. Rosen

How will Georgia Tech fare on the road at Notre Dame? In one of the more intriguing top-25 matchups, No. 14 Georgia Tech travels up to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets have dominated in their first two wins of the season against Alcorn State and Tulane, scoring a combined 134 points. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish survived on the road against Virginia thanks to DeShone Kizer throwing the game-winner with 12 seconds left. The team has been plagued by major injuries so far and that included starting quarterback Malik Zaire, who is out for the season. Kizer will make his first official start for Notre Dame, but Brian Kelly's quarterbacks have had success in their debuts.

VIDEO: High Five Tiger College Mascots

Will Auburn perform better at LSU this week? Auburn barely escaped what could have been the biggest upset ever against Jacksonville State last week. Despite winning 27-20, the Tigers still tumbled in the AP Poll by 12 spots. Jeremy Johnson struggled in the passing game and never looked comfortable. It won't be an easy task for Auburn to bounce back this week as it has to face LSU and Leonard Fournette in Baton Rouge. If Auburn returns to its Week 1 form, it could snatch a huge win at LSU and possibly shed the negativity from last week. But if not, there's a good chance it won't be the prettiest game in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.