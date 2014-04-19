SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Top-ranked Illinois Wesleyan won its third consecutive College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin title on Saturday at The Rail Golf Course.

The win is the 16th overall title for Illinois Wesleyan and the 11th in the past 14 seasons for the Titans, all under coach Jim Ott, who was named the CCIW "Men's Golf Coach of the Year."

With the win, the Titans earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship May 13-16 at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, N.C.

Illinois Wesleyan won the four-round event with an overall score of 1150 (296-281-285-288), followed by Millikin (297-293-297-289-1176), Carthage (298-286-306-290-1180), Wheaton (311-306-295-304-1216), Augustana (311-302-304-303-1220), Elmhurst (311-321-315-304-1251), North Central (317-321-312-306-1256) and North Park (325-322-325-334-1306).

Illinois Wesleyan's Gabe Aprati won individual medalist honors with a four-round score of 286 (74-70-70-72). Aprati became Illinois Wesleyan's first individual conference medalist since Ryan Dorner in 2011.

The top 10 individuals were designated as "all-conference" golfers as Illinois Wesleyan's Tony Albano (75-71-70-72-288), Millikin's Austin Havens (78-69-72-69-288) and Illinois Wesleyan's Kenny Wienckowski (75-71-70-72-288) all tied for second.

Illinois Wesleyan's Spencer Groessl (72-69-75-73-289) and Carthage's Brad Hyland (75-72-74-68-289) both tied for fifth, while Carthage's Riley Bauman (72-71-72-76-291) was seventh and Wheaton's Noah Anthony (75-74-72-73-294) was eighth.

Millikin's Alex Koulos (75-73-72-75-295) and Mike Bubenicek (72-75-76-73-296) were ninth and 10th respectively.