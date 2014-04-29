ORLANDO, Fla. -- The excitement and drama of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships returns to television in May when Golf Channel airs exclusive, live tournament coverage May 26 through May 28, when 30 teams and an additional six student athletes tee-it-up at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, for the team and individual championship honors.

“Fans of the sport will now be able to see for themselves what makes this championship so special,” said Mike Carter, chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee and director of athletics at Oral Roberts.

“Partnering with Golf Channel made perfect sense for our championship and we appreciate their commitment in helping to grow the sport. You can feel the sense of excitement from our student-athletes and teams as they strive to participate in this championship experience.”

Golf Channel will dedicate its full suite of production resources to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, featuring nine hours of live tournament coverage from Prairie Dunes Country Club. In addition, Golf Central will originate on-location with 11 hours of pre-and post-event news coverage, as well as daily news updates on Morning Drive and online at GolfChannel.com.

Hosted by Wichita State, the 2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships will feature the top collegiate golfers in America and the game’s future stars. Featuring a new tournament format, 30 teams and six student-athletes – who advanced from NCAA Regional qualifying – will compete in an individual stroke-play format in 54 holes (May 23-25). Golf Channel’s live coverage will begin on May 26, when the top 40 individuals and ties will compete in the fourth and final stroke-play round to determine the individual national champion. On May 27 (quarterfinals and semi-finals) and May 28 (finals), the low eight teams from the 54-hole qualifying will compete in match play competition to determine the team national champion.

“Our partnership with the NCAA will bring the great drama of the collegiate game to our viewers through not only our coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships, but our commitment to cover college golf throughout the year,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer of Golf Channel. “We look forward to introducing to our viewers the future stars of the game and tapping into the passionate fan bases of their respective schools.”

Beginning May 25, Golf Central will air from a dedicated set at Prairie Dunes Country Club, delivering wraparound coverage before and after tournament play. Kelly Tilghman (Duke, two-time NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships participant), Charlie Rymer (Georgia Tech, four-time NCAA Men’s Golf Championships participant), Holly Sonders (Michigan State, 2007 Big Ten Champions) and Golf Channel’s college insider Steve Burkowski will anchor the network’s news coverage, with highlights, interviews, analysis and special features. An expanded Golf Central will lead into the match play finals.

Golf Channel will begin each morning of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships with the latest results and analysis on Morning Drive, featuring live interviews from Prairie Dunes and previewing tournament action later in the day.

GolfChannel.com has expanded its collegiate editorial presence to provide comprehensive coverage leading up to and during the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships as part of College Central. College Central will be the source for all things NCAA golf, including tournament results, features and columns, video highlights and breaking news.

This year marks the return of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships to live television after a 14-year absence. Through a multi-year partnership with the NCAA, Golf Channel will air tournament action from both the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships beginning in 2015. The 2015 championships are scheduled to be contested at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., and hosted by the University of South Florida. The 2015 championships will mark the first time since 1997 that the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship will air live on television.