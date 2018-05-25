Lynn won its first-ever NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championship on Friday as the No. 3-seeded Knights defeated West Florida 3-2 in a championship round that came down to the final hole.

The two schools alternated match wins — UWF's Carlos Marrero won by eight strokes, Lynn's Toto Gana won by three, UWF's Henry Westmoreland IV won by five and Lynn's Manuel Torres won by three — throughout the final day, as the championship came down to the final pairing of Lynn's Carlos Bustos and UWF's Chandler Blanchet. The two golfers were tied down the stretch until Bustos birdied the 17th hole, giving him a one-stroke lead.

Bustos and Blanchet teed off on the 18th hole with Blanchet needing to win the hole for West Florida to win the championship. Both golfers bogied, giving Lynn the 3-2 win and its first men's golf national title.

RELATED: Final leaderboard | Championship field | Champ history

Scroll below for a full recap from the final day of the 2018 DII Men's Golf Championship:

2018 Championship field announced

INDIANAPOLIS –– The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the 108 participants that will compete in the 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 21-25 at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The championships will be hosted by the University of North Alabama.

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2018 championships are listed below:

Atlantic/East Regional

The Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels, West Virginia; Mountain East Conference, host.

Teams:

1. Roberts Wesleyan

2. Franklin Pierce

3. Charleston (West Virginia)

Individuals:

1. Minwoo Park, Concordia (New York)

2. Ryan Rucinski, Wilmington (Delaware)

Central/Midwest Regional

Findlay Country Club, Findlay, Ohio; University of Findlay, host.

Teams:

1. Indianapolis

2. Tiffin

3. Missouri-St. Louis

T-4. Southeastern Oklahoma

T-4. Arkansas Tech

Individuals:

1. Alex Scott, Grand Valley

2. Sam Parrott, Central Missouri

South/Southeast Regional

Rock Barn Country Club, Conover, North Carolina; Lenoir-Rhyne University, host.

Teams:

1. West Florida

2. Florida Southern

3. Barry

4. Lynn

5. Lincoln Memorial

T-6. Delta State

T-6. Saint Leo

Individuals:

T-1. Carolos Leandro, Newberry

T-1. Tom Forster, Carson-Newman

South Central/West Regional

Tascosa Golf Club, Amarillo, Texas; West Texas A&M University, host.

Teams:

1. St. Mary's (Texas)

2. California Baptist

3. Holy Names

4. Colorado-Colorado Springs

5. Colorado Christian

Individuals:

1. George Markham, Colorado School of Mines

2. Elis Svard, Cal State Monterey Bay

At the 2017 championship, Florida Southern College defeated Lynn University in head-to-head medal play to claim their thirteenth men’s golf team title in school history. West Florida junior Chandler Blanchet finished with a 54-hole total of one-under par 209 to claim individual medalist honors. The championships were hosted at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com.