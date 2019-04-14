CHAMPS:

Oklahoma State Athletics | April 15, 2019

Oklahoma State golf's Viktor Hovland earns Low Amateur status at 2019 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Oklahoma State junior Viktor Hovland finished with a 72-hole score of 285, 3-under par, to become the fourth Cowboy to earn Low Amateur status at The Masters on Sunday.

"Obviously, it is very cool to be Low Amateur," Hovland said. "But I didn't really think about it while I was playing today. I just gave it my all on every shot. I am pretty happy with my performance, making the cut, finishing under par and showing myself and others that I can play out here. Being Low Amateur is the cherry on the top."

Hovland's total at Augusta National Golf Club bested Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz by one shot and resulted in him the first OSU player to earn the distinction since Casey Wittenberg tied for 13th place in 2004. Lindy Miller tied for 16th place in 1978 and Labron Harris, Jr. tied for 32nd place in 1963.

Overall, Hovland finished tied for 32nd place after carding his third consecutive round of 71 to secure the Silver Cup.

Additionally, Hovland made history by becoming the first-ever Norwegian to compete at the event.

