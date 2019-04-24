2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf championships selections to be announced May 1 at 9 p.m. on Golf Channel

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships selections announcement will take place on Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET, on GOLF Channel’s Golf Central and streamed live on the Golf Channel website. Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 13-15. Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

The six regional sites include Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington, hosted by Washington State University; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, hosted by Stanford University; TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, hosted by Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky, hosted by the University of Louisville; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia, hosted by the University of Georgia; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas, hosted by the University of Texas.

NCAA team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

This year’s men’s golf championships will be broadcast for the sixth consecutive year by GOLF Channel with more than 100 news and tournament hours planned again for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. See GOLF Channel coverage release attached.

CREDENTIALS

Media desiring credentials to cover the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and/or Women’s Golf Championships at Blessings Golf Club should apply online at http://www.ncaa.com/media. Credentials will not be mailed; they will be distributed onsite at Blessings Golf Club beginning Thursday, May 16 (Women’s Championships) and Thursday, May 23 (Men’s Championships). Recipients must present a government-issued photo ID to claim credential.

The DIVISION I MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS RECORDS BOOK contains results and records through the 2018 championship.