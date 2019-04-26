2019 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 9-11.

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference.

Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:

Atlantic and East

Central and Midwest

South and Southeast

South Central and West

DII MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | History

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Totteridge Golf Club, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; California University of Pennsylvania, host.

Atlantic Region:

1. Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference]

2. Indiana (Pennsylvania)

3. Mercyhurst

4. Gannon

5. West Liberty

6. Concord

7. West Chester [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]

8. California (Pennsylvania)

9. Millersville

10. Virginia Union [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]

Individuals:

Owen Elliott, Shepherd Nathan Sandberg, Clarion Mitch Faulkner, Clarion Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State

East Region:

Franklin Pierce Southern New Hampshire [Northeast-10 Conference] Bentley Dominican (New York) [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference] St. Thomas Aquinas Assumption Post Roberts Wesleyan Concordia (New York) Wilmington (Delaware)

Individuals:

1. Jonathan Petrin, Le Moyne

2. Matt Johnson, Saint Michael’s

3. Nicholas Barney, Le Moyne

4. Augustin De Cordes, American International

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: The guide to all NCAA championship events, for every sport

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Henderson State University, host.

Central Region:

Henderson State Arkansas Tech [Great American Conference] Southern Arkansas Lindenwood (Missouri) [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] Washburn Southeastern Oklahoma State Central Missouri Southwestern Oklahoma State Northeastern State Winona State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

Individuals:

1. Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western

2. Rhett Bechtel, Southern Nazarene

3. Ryan Camras, Harding

4. Joe Lemieux, Central Oklahoma

Midwest Region:

Indianapolis Grand Valley State Missouri-St. Louis Ferris State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference] Trevecca Nazarene [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] Findlay Wayne State (Michigan) Hillsdale Bellarmine Maryville (Missouri) [Great Lakes Valley Conference]

Individuals:

Austin Kondratick, Ashland Craig Stefureak, Drury Jagger Richard, Northwood Clayton Larsen, Drury

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College, hosts.

South Region:

Barry [Sunshine State Conference] Lynn West Florida [Gulf South Conference] Nova Southeastern Florida Southern Florida Tech Saint Leo Rollins Valdosta State Albany State (Georgia) [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

Zach Zediker, Delta State Samuel Jones, West Georgia Evan Spence, Lee Paul Murphy, Montevallo

Southeast Region:

Lincoln Memorial Young Harris Carson-Newman Limestone Columbus State Clayton State South Carolina Aiken Queens (North Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] Flagler [Peach Belt Conference] North Greenville [Conference Carolinas]

Individuals:

Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern Jon Parker, Lander Harry Bolton, Newberry Bryson Boyette, Barton

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, Utah; Dixie State University, host.

South Central Region:

Oklahoma Christian [Heartland Conference] St. Mary’s (Texas) Colorado School of Mines [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] Western New Mexico Dixie State Midwestern State [Lone Star Conference] Colorado Mesa St. Edward’s Arkansas-Fort Smith Lubbock Christian

Individuals:

1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian

2. Nathan McCann, Colorado State Pueblo

3. Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce

4. Jack Duguid, Colorado Springs

West Region:

1. Chico State

2. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]

3. Sonoma State

4. Cal State East Bay

5. Cal State Monterey Bay [California Collegiate Athletic Association]

6. Simon Fraser

7. Stanislaus State

8. Concordia Portland

9. UC San Diego

10. Holy Names [Pacific West Conference]

Individuals:

1. Jared Kinoshita, Hawaii Hilo

2. Cody Hall, Cal State San Bernardino

3. Gabriel De Leon Manotoc, Academy of Art

4. Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s

At the 2018 championships, Lynn defeated West Florida 3-2 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Florida Southern senior John VanDerLaan finished with a 54-hole total of seventeen-under par 199 to claim individual medalist honors. The championships were hosted at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com.