2019 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 9-11.
At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals May 20-24 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference.
Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:
Atlantic and East
Central and Midwest
South and Southeast
South Central and West
DII MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | History
Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.
ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL
Totteridge Golf Club, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; California University of Pennsylvania, host.
Atlantic Region:
1. Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference]
2. Indiana (Pennsylvania)
3. Mercyhurst
4. Gannon
5. West Liberty
6. Concord
7. West Chester [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]
8. California (Pennsylvania)
9. Millersville
10. Virginia Union [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]
Individuals:
- Owen Elliott, Shepherd
- Nathan Sandberg, Clarion
- Mitch Faulkner, Clarion
- Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State
East Region:
- Franklin Pierce
- Southern New Hampshire [Northeast-10 Conference]
- Bentley
- Dominican (New York) [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference]
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Assumption
- Post
- Roberts Wesleyan
- Concordia (New York)
- Wilmington (Delaware)
Individuals:
1. Jonathan Petrin, Le Moyne
2. Matt Johnson, Saint Michael’s
3. Nicholas Barney, Le Moyne
4. Augustin De Cordes, American International
CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: The guide to all NCAA championship events, for every sport
CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL
Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Henderson State University, host.
Central Region:
- Henderson State
- Arkansas Tech [Great American Conference]
- Southern Arkansas
- Lindenwood (Missouri) [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association]
- Washburn
- Southeastern Oklahoma State
- Central Missouri
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Northeastern State
- Winona State [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]
Individuals:
1. Patrick McCarthy, Missouri Western
2. Rhett Bechtel, Southern Nazarene
3. Ryan Camras, Harding
4. Joe Lemieux, Central Oklahoma
Midwest Region:
- Indianapolis
- Grand Valley State
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Ferris State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference]
- Trevecca Nazarene [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]
- Findlay
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Hillsdale
- Bellarmine
- Maryville (Missouri) [Great Lakes Valley Conference]
Individuals:
- Austin Kondratick, Ashland
- Craig Stefureak, Drury
- Jagger Richard, Northwood
- Clayton Larsen, Drury
SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL
Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College, hosts.
South Region:
- Barry [Sunshine State Conference]
- Lynn
- West Florida [Gulf South Conference]
- Nova Southeastern
- Florida Southern
- Florida Tech
- Saint Leo
- Rollins
- Valdosta State
- Albany State (Georgia) [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- Zach Zediker, Delta State
- Samuel Jones, West Georgia
- Evan Spence, Lee
- Paul Murphy, Montevallo
Southeast Region:
- Lincoln Memorial
- Young Harris
- Carson-Newman
- Limestone
- Columbus State
- Clayton State
- South Carolina Aiken
- Queens (North Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]
- Flagler [Peach Belt Conference]
- North Greenville [Conference Carolinas]
Individuals:
- Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern
- Jon Parker, Lander
- Harry Bolton, Newberry
- Bryson Boyette, Barton
SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL
The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, Utah; Dixie State University, host.
South Central Region:
- Oklahoma Christian [Heartland Conference]
- St. Mary’s (Texas)
- Colorado School of Mines [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]
- Western New Mexico
- Dixie State
- Midwestern State [Lone Star Conference]
- Colorado Mesa
- St. Edward’s
- Arkansas-Fort Smith
- Lubbock Christian
Individuals:
1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian
2. Nathan McCann, Colorado State Pueblo
3. Lucas McCubbin, Texas A&M-Commerce
4. Jack Duguid, Colorado Springs
West Region:
1. Chico State
2. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]
3. Sonoma State
4. Cal State East Bay
5. Cal State Monterey Bay [California Collegiate Athletic Association]
6. Simon Fraser
7. Stanislaus State
8. Concordia Portland
9. UC San Diego
10. Holy Names [Pacific West Conference]
Individuals:
1. Jared Kinoshita, Hawaii Hilo
2. Cody Hall, Cal State San Bernardino
3. Gabriel De Leon Manotoc, Academy of Art
4. Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s
At the 2018 championships, Lynn defeated West Florida 3-2 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Florida Southern senior John VanDerLaan finished with a 54-hole total of seventeen-under par 199 to claim individual medalist honors. The championships were hosted at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com.