NCAA.com | May 2, 2019

2019 NCAA DI men's golf championship field revealed

Alabama alum Justin Thomas, 2017 PGA Champion

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 13-15.  Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams.  The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

DI MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | Championship history | Championship information 

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The University of Arkansas is the host institution for the 2019 championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships.  Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

TPC Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hosted by Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Wake Forest
  2. California
  3. Texas Tech
  4. Illinois [Big Ten Conference]
  5. Florida State
  6. UNLV
  7. Oregon
  8. Ohio State
  9. Northwestern
  10. Oregon State
  11. Cal State Fullerton [Big West Conference]
  12. Middle Tennessee [Conference USA]
  13. VCU [Atlantic 10 Conference]
  14. Robert Morris [Northeast Conference]

Individuals:

  1. Jack Lang, Davidson
  2. Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina
  3. Bobby Bai, University of Central Florida
  4. Kyler Tate, University of Central Florida
  5. Florian Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson

University of Georgia Golf Course – Athens, Georgia

Hosted by the University of Georgia

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Duke
  3. Georgia
  4. Liberty
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Campbell [Big South Conference]
  8. Kentucky
  9. Nevada
  10. SMU
  11. Memphis [American Athletic Conference]
  12. University of North Carolina Wilmington [Colonial Athletic Association]
  13. Princeton [The Ivy League]

Individuals:

  1. Roland Massimino, Kansas State
  2. Jacob Eklund, Kansas State
  3. Eduardo Carrete, Jacksonville
  4. Keller Harper, Furman
  5. Jeremy Gandon, Kansas State
  6. Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky
  7. Logan Sowell, College of Charleston
  8. John Gough, Charlotte
  9. Jordan Warnock, University of South Carolina Upstate
  10. Will Halamandaris, Lafayette

University of Louisville Golf Club – Simpsonville, Kentucky

Hosted by the University of Louisville

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Oklahoma State [Big 12 Conference]
  2. Auburn
  3. North Florida [ASUN Conference]
  4. Louisville
  5. Baylor
  6. Arkansas State [Sun Belt Conference]
  7. Iowa State
  8. West Virginia
  9. Arizona
  10. Mississippi State
  11. New Mexico [Mountain West Conference]
  12. Jacksonville State [Ohio Valley Conference]
  13. Southern Illinois [Missouri Valley Conference]

Individuals: 

  1. Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin
  2. Jamie Stewart, Missouri
  3. Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame
  4. Trent Wallace, Illinois State
  5. Jimmy Hervol, UConn
  6. Logan Lowe, George Washington
  7. David Rauer, Illinois State
  8. Garrett Wood, Xavier
  9. Duncan McNeill, Toledo
  10. George Kneiser, Green Bay

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

Hosted by Stanford University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Arizona State
  2. Stanford [Pac-12 Conference]
  3. LSU
  4. NC State
  5. North Carolina
  6. South Florida
  7. Kansas
  8. Virginia
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Georgia Southern
  11. UNC Greensboro [Southern Conference]
  12. Augusta University [Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference]
  13. Denver [The Summit League]

Individuals: 

  1. Austin Squires, Cincinnati
  2. Riley Elmes, Loyola Marymount University
  3. James Nicholas, Yale
  4. Kyler Dunkle, Utah
  5. Teddy Zinsner, Yale
  6. Guillaume Fanonnel, Louisiana-Monroe
  7. Alex Lee, Fresno State
  8. Jack Rhea, East Tennessee State
  9. Shiso Go, East Tennessee State
  10. Jake Vincent, Southern Utah

University of Texas Golf Club – Austin, Texas

Hosted by the University of Texas at Austin

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Texas
  2. Southern California
  3. Pepperdine [West Coast Conference]
  4. Clemson
  5. TCU
  6. Arkansas [Southeastern Conference]
  7. Iowa
  8. Marquette [Big East Conference]
  9. San Jose State
  10. Saint Mary’s (California)
  11. Sam Houston State [Southland Conference]
  12. University of Missouri-Kansas City [Western Athletic Conference]
  13. Prairie View A&M [Southwestern Athletic Conference]
  14. Army West Point [Patriot League]

Individuals: 

  1. Blake Elliott, McNeese
  2. Angus Flanagan, Minnesota
  3. Cody Burrows, Oral Roberts
  4. Jake Benson, Rice
  5. Jeffrey Peters, Saint Peter’s

Palouse Ridge Golf Club – Pullman, Washington

Hosted by Washington State University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Georgia Tech [Atlantic Coast Conference]
  3. South Carolina
  4. Texas A&M
  5. UCLA
  6. Brigham Young
  7. Colorado State
  8. Florida
  9. Michigan State
  10. Purdue
  11. Kent State [Mid-American Conference]
  12. Northern Colorado [Big Sky Conference]
  13. Wright State [Horizon League]
  14. Iona [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

Individuals: 

  1. Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis
  2. Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara
  3. Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado
  4. Tim Widing, San Francisco
  5. Jake Chanen, Grand Canyon

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State University serving as host. Oklahoma State won the team title, defeating Alabama, 5-0-0 in the final round of match play competition. Augusta University’s Broc Everett and Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno finished with a four-day total of 281, 7-under par, setting a course record. In the first playoff hole, Everett claimed the individual title.

