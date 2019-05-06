2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championship teams and individuals announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.
DIII MEN'S GOLF: Regional rankings
The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-two teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.
A total of 216 participants will compete at the 2019 championships. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2019 championships:
|Conference
|School
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Pittsburgh-Bradford
|American Rivers Conference
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|American Southwest Conference
|Concordia University Texas
|Capital Athletic Conference
|York (Pennsylvania)
|Centennial Conference
|Gettysburg
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Rosemont
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Goucher
|Liberty League
|New York University
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Hope
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Stevenson
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Manhattanville
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Trinity (Connecticut)
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wittenberg
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Rutgers-Camden
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Aurora
|Northwest Conference
|Willamette
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Washington and Lee
|President's Athletic Conference
|Washington and Jefferson
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State
|Southern Athletic Association
|Oglethorpe
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|La Verne
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Webster
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Superior
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Huntingdon
Pool B Berths (3)
Carnegie Mellon
Emory
Southwestern (Texas)
Pool C Berths (7)
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Guilford
Hampden-Sydney
Methodist
North Carolina Wesleyan
Redlands
Saint John's (Minnesota)
Individuals (6)
Preston DeSantis, Berry
Scott Campbell, Greensboro
Luke Smith, Hardin-Simmons
Brendon Lowrance, McMurry
Colin Uecker, Texas Lutheran
Sam Goldenring, Williams
DIII MEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Methodist claimed its 12th national title in school history at the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, finishing 11 shots ahead of runner-up Washington and Lee. Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee earned medalist honors after a three-hole playoff with Logan Young of Concordia University Texas.
Peccie and Young both shot a three-under 285 for the tournament before heading to the playoff, where it took a few extra holes to settle the final score. The 2018 championships were played at Grandover Resort, in Greensboro, North Carolina and were hosted by Guilford College and the Greensboro Sports Commission.
For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.