NCAA | May 6, 2019

2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championship teams and individuals announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-two teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 216 participants will compete at the 2019 championships. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2019 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (32)
Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference  Pittsburgh-Bradford
American Rivers Conference Nebraska Wesleyan
American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas
Capital Athletic Conference York (Pennsylvania)
Centennial Conference Gettysburg
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference  Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference  Goucher
Liberty League New York University 
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Manhattanville
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota)
New England Small College Athletic Conference Trinity (Connecticut)
North Atlantic Conference  Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg
North Eastern Athletic Conference  Rutgers-Camden
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference  Willamette 
Ohio Athletic Conference  Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
President's Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe 
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference La Verne
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  Webster
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior 
USA South Athletic Conference  Huntingdon

Pool B Berths (3)
Carnegie Mellon
Emory 
Southwestern (Texas)

Pool C Berths (7)
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Guilford
Hampden-Sydney
Methodist
North Carolina Wesleyan
Redlands
Saint John's (Minnesota)

Individuals (6)
Preston DeSantis, Berry
Scott Campbell, Greensboro
Luke Smith, Hardin-Simmons
Brendon Lowrance, McMurry
Colin Uecker, Texas Lutheran
Sam Goldenring, Williams

DIII MEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Methodist claimed its 12th national title in school history at the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, finishing 11 shots ahead of runner-up Washington and Lee. Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee earned medalist honors after a three-hole playoff with Logan Young of Concordia University Texas.

Peccie and Young both shot a three-under 285 for the tournament before heading to the playoff, where it took a few extra holes to settle the final score. The 2018 championships were played at Grandover Resort, in Greensboro, North Carolina and were hosted by Guilford College and the Greensboro Sports Commission.

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.

