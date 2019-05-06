2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championship teams and individuals announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 14-17 at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky, will be hosted by Transylvania University. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-two teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 216 participants will compete at the 2019 championships. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Three teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final seven berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2019 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (32) Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pittsburgh-Bradford American Rivers Conference Nebraska Wesleyan American Southwest Conference Concordia University Texas Capital Athletic Conference York (Pennsylvania) Centennial Conference Gettysburg College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference Rosemont Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Goucher Liberty League New York University Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Manhattanville Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota) New England Small College Athletic Conference Trinity (Connecticut) North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference Wittenberg North Eastern Athletic Conference Rutgers-Camden Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Willamette Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee President's Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Oglethorpe Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference La Verne St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon

Pool B Berths (3)

Carnegie Mellon

Emory

Southwestern (Texas)

Pool C Berths (7)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Guilford

Hampden-Sydney

Methodist

North Carolina Wesleyan

Redlands

Saint John's (Minnesota)

Individuals (6)

Preston DeSantis, Berry

Scott Campbell, Greensboro

Luke Smith, Hardin-Simmons

Brendon Lowrance, McMurry

Colin Uecker, Texas Lutheran

Sam Goldenring, Williams

DIII MEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Methodist claimed its 12th national title in school history at the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, finishing 11 shots ahead of runner-up Washington and Lee. Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee earned medalist honors after a three-hole playoff with Logan Young of Concordia University Texas.

Peccie and Young both shot a three-under 285 for the tournament before heading to the playoff, where it took a few extra holes to settle the final score. The 2018 championships were played at Grandover Resort, in Greensboro, North Carolina and were hosted by Guilford College and the Greensboro Sports Commission.

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.