2019 DII men's golf championships: Scores and schedule from regional competition

The 2019 DII men's golf championships are set for regional action. Four regional sites will host three-day tournaments from May 9-11 to see who advances to the finals at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia from May 20-24. Here is your spot for live scoring updates.

Eighty teams and 32 individual student-athletes begin play on May 9. At least the top three teams and top two individual performers will advance to the finals with eight more teams advancing based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships.

Region Host Results Atlantic/East Totteridge Golf Club, Greensburg, PA Live stats Central/Midwest Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs, AR Live stats South/Southeast Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howley-in-the-Hills, FL Live stats South Central/West The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, UT Live stats

Lynn, which drew the No. 2 seed in the South Region, is the reigning national champions. It defeated West Florida 3-2 at Muscle Shoals, Alabama for the 2018 DII men's golf team title. Here is a complete list of the DII men's golf championship finals results.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2018 Lynn Andrew Danna 3 West Florida 2 Muscle Shoals, Ala. 2017 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 3 Lynn 2 Kissimmee, Fla. 2016 Saint Leo Chris Greenwood 3 Chico State 2 Metro State 2015 Nova Southeastern Ryan Jamison 3 Lynn 2 Conover, N.C. 2014 Barry Jimmy Stobs 3 Nova Southeastern 1 Grand Valley State 2013**** Barry Jimmy Stobs 2.5 Lynn 2.5 Hershey, Pa. 2012 Nova Southeastern Garrett Runion 5 Chico State 0 Simpsonville, Ky. 2011 Cal State-Monterey Bay Jason Owen 3 Lynn 2 Florence, Ala. 2010 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,206 Central Missouri 1,213 Noblesville, Ind. 2009 ***Sonoma State Val Verhunce 1,179 Cal State San Bernardino 1,179 Western Washington 2008 ***West Florida Steve Fell 1,129 North Alabama/St. Edwards 1,129 Rice 2007 Barry Jimmy Stobs 1,186 South Carolina Upstate 1,187 Grand Valley State 2006 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,148 Columbus State 1,160 Concord 2005 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,158 Armstrong Atlantic 1,163 Armstrong Atlantic 2004 South Carolina Aiken Mike Carlisle 1,191 Chico State 1,200 DeLand, Fla. 2003 Francis Marion Jonathan Burnett 1,149 Rollins 1,163 Sunriver, Ore. 2002 Rollins Kyle Frakes 1,194 Cal State Stanislaus 1,195 Rollins 2001 West Florida Steve Fell 1,148 Florida Southern 1,16 Grand Valley State 2000 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,140 Cal State Bakersfield/Grand Canyon 1,169 Cal State Stanislaus 1999 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,125 South Carolina Aiken 1,157 Valdosta State 1998 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,168 Columbus State 1,175 Rollins 1997 Columbus State Scott Clark 1,149 North Florida 1,153 Grand Canyon 1996 Florida Southern Doug Gordin 1,178 South Carolina Aiken 1,187 Central Oklahoma 1995 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,204 South Carolina Aiken 1,214 South Carolina Aiken 1994 Columbus State Rick Cravens 1,175 North Florida 1,179 North Florida 1993 Abilene Christian Vince Jarrett 1,160 Columbus State 1,165 Cal State Stanislaus 1992 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,144 Troy 1,176 Wofford 1991 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,166 Columbus State 1,190 Florida Atlantic 1990 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,170 Columbus State 1,196 Florida Atlantic 1989 Columbus State Earl Bagley 1,196 Valdosta State 1,206 Gannon 1988 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,189 Florida Southern 1,203 Truman 1987 Tampa Chuck Winship 1,175 Columbus State 1,180 Columbus State 1986 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,196 Columbus State 1,207 Tampa 1985 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,192 Stephen F. Austin 1,202 Sam Houston State 1984 Troy Mike Griffin 1,198 Florida Southern 1,216 Gannon 1983 Texas State Bill Woodley 1,229 Troy 1,234 California (Pa.) 1982 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,181 Texas State 1,191 Florida Southern 1981 Florida Southern Charley Matlock 1,184 Allian International 1,219 Hartford 1980 Columbus State Arthur Land 1,178 Florida Southern 1,181 Nicholls state 1979 UC Davis Joe Carlson 1,194 Columbus State/Florida Southern 1,203 UC Davis 1978 Columbus State Mike Taylor 1,174 Troy 1,183 Florida Southern 1977 Troy Mike Griffin 1,168 Rollins 1,179 Texas Southern 1976 Troy Mike Griffin 1,181 UC Irvine 1,212 Youngstown state 1975** UC Irvine Jerry Hulbert 886 Cal State Northridge 891 Tennessee-Martin 1974 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,205 UC Irvine 1,211 South Florida 1973 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,180 South Florida 1,196 UC Riverside 1972 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,214 South Florida 1,238 Williams 1971 New Orleans Robert Brown 1,198 Cal State Northridge 1,202 Chico State 1970 Rollins Joe Justice 1,195 Georgia Southern 1,205 Youngstown State 1969 Cal State Northridge Bill Cullum 1,231 Rollins 1,232 New Mexico 1968 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,151 Middle Tennesee 1,192 Lamar 1967 Lamar Dan Rogas 1,141 Murray State 1,160 Murray State 1966 Chico State Hal Bishop 1,206 Lamar 1,207 Chico State 1965 Middle Tennessee State E.K. Patty 1,157 Southern Illinois 1,202 Missouri State 1964* Southern Illinois Lynn Holder 886 San Diego State 888 Missouri State 1963 Missouri State A.J. McDonald 1,188 Aquinas 1,199 Missouri State

*54-hole tournament.

**Fourth round rained out.

***Won title in playoff.

****Won title by tiebreaker rule.

Match-play finals began in 2011