3 men's golfers to watch at the regionals for the 2019 NCAA championship

The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship begins with three regional tournaments on Monday, May 13.

Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each regional for a shot at the finals, which begin on May 24 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Here are three of the most intriguing golfers to watch during the regionals:

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

There isn’t another sophomore golfer in the country with as stacked a resume as Matthew Wolff. Wolff won the Phil Mickelson Award as the nation’s outstanding freshman in 2018, and is one of three finalists this year for the Ben Hogan Award — given to the nation’s top men’s college golfer.

As of May 10, he’s the top-ranked men’s college golfer on Golfstat, with an average score of 68.24 — the best in the country.

In last year’s NCAA championship, Wolff shot a 3-under 285, putting him four strokes back from the individual lead and landing him tied for seventh place.

But if all that wasn’t enough, just check out his swing:

Matthew Wolff is -3 thru 14 in his PGA TOUR debut.



🔸19 years old

🔸Attends @okstate

🔸1st-team All-American as a freshman last year

🔸 Won three straight collegiate events in the fall



And a swing you have never seen before. 😯 pic.twitter.com/rdoMo4NwS7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2019

Yeah, that is some must-watch golf.

Collin Morikawa, California

Before 2019, in the entire history of the Ben Hogan Award, only six golfers have been a finalist for the award multiple times. Morikawa became No. 7 this year.

The senior for California has five collegiate victories this season, including at the Pac-12 Championships and The Farms Invitational. In all 10 of his stroke-play events this year, he’s finished seventh or better.

His 68.44 stroke average is second in the nation (behind Wolff), and 0.24 strokes better than his 68.68 performance last year, which happened to set the all-time single-season NCAA record.

Brandon Mancheno, Auburn

One name you won’t find in the Golfstat or Golfweek rankings is Auburn sophomore Brandon Mancheno. But Mancheno has made a name for himself.

In last year’s NCAA championship, Mancheno and Augusta’s Broc Everett were all tied atop the individual championship leaderboard at 7-under after 72 holes. But it was Everett who survived the sudden-death playoff to take the crown in what was his first-ever collegiate victory.

Now, Mancheno is back for his sophomore campaign, helping lead Auburn to the No. 11 ranking in the country and a 2 seed in the Louisville regional.

The 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year picked up his first collegiate win at the Tiger Invitational in March and has finished in the Top 6 four times this year, so he won't be an unknown in this year's field, but he will have some high expectations for the championship.