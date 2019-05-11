2019 NCAA DI men's golf championships: Scores, schedule, updates from regionals

The regional tournaments for the NCAA Division I men's golf championships begin Monday, May 13, at six different sites.
DI MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | Championship history | Championship information
Each regional tournament will have play across 54 holes through May 15. Each regional site will have 13 to 14 teams and five to 10 individuals. In all, the regional stages will feature 81 teams and 45 individuals. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.
Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The University of Arkansas is the host institution for the 2019 championships.
GOLFERS TO WATCH: 3 men's golfers to follow at 2019 regionals
Below are the teams and individuals competing in regionals and links to results:
|
Region
|
Teams
|
Individuals
|
Results
|
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|
Wake Forest, California, Texas Tech, Illinois,
|
Jack Lang (Davidson),
|
Athens, Georgia
|
Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia, Liberty,
|
Roland Massimino (Kansas State),
|
Simpsonsville, Kentucky
|
Oklahoma State, Auburn, North Florida,
|
Jordan Hahn (Wisconsin),
|
Stanford, California
|
Arizona State, Stanford, LSU, N.C. State,
|
Austin Squires (Cincinnati),
|
Austin, Texas
|
Texas, USC, Pepperdine,
|
Blake Elliott (McNeese),
|
Pullman, Washington
|
Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, South Carolina,
|
Thomas Hutchinson (UC Davis),
Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The University of Arkansas is the host institution for the 2019 championships.
RISING STARS: Three golfers to watch at the DI women's championships
Oklahoma State is the defending DI men's golf national champions, having won its 11th title last season.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2018
|Oklahoma State
|Alan Bratton
|5
|Alabama
|0
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Oklahoma
|Ryan Hybl
|3.5
|Oregon
|1.5
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Oregon
|Casey Martin
|3
|Texas
|2
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|LSU
|Chuck Winstead
|4
|Southern California
|1
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Oklahoma State
|1
|Hutchinson, Kan.
|2013
|Alabama
|Jay Seawell
|4
|Illinois
|1
|Atlanta
|2012
|Texas
|John Fields
|3
|Alabama
|2
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|2011
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3
|Georgia
|2
|Oklahoma State
|2010
|Augusta State
|Josh Gregory
|3.5
|Oklahoma State
|1.5
|Ooltewah, Tenn.
|2009
|Texas A&M
|J.T. Higgins
|3
|Arkansas
|2
|Toledo
|2008
|UCLA
|Derek Freeman
|1,194
|Stanford
|1,195
|Purdue
|2007
|Stanford
|Conrad Ray
|1,109
|Georgia
|1,121
|VCU
|2006
|Oklahoma State
|Mike McGraw
|1,143
|Florida
|1,146
|Sunriver, Ore.
|2005
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,135
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2004
|California
|Steve Desimone
|1,134
|UCLA
|1,140
|Hot Springs, Va.
|2003
|Clemson
|Larry Penley
|1,191
|Oklahoma State
|1,193
|Oklahoma State
|2002
|Minnesota
|Brad James
|1,134
|Georgia Tech
|1,138
|Ohio State
|2001
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,126
|Clemson
|1,144
|Duke
|2000
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,116
|Georgia Tech
|1,116
|Auburn
|1999
|Georgia
|Chris Haack
|1,180
|Oklahoma State
|1,183
|Minnesota
|1998
|UNLV
|Dwaine Knight
|1,118
|Clemson
|1,121
|New Mexico
|1997
|Pepperdine
|John Geiberger
|1,148
|Wake Forest
|1,151
|Northwestern
|1996
|Arizona State
|Randy Lein
|1,186
|UNLV
|1,189
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1995
|*Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,156
|Stanford
|1,156
|Ohio State
|1994
|Stanford
|Wally Goodwin
|1,129
|Texas
|1,133
|SMU
|1993
|Florida
|Buddy Alexander
|1,145
|Georgia Tech
|1,146
|Kentucky
|1992
|Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,129
|Arizona State
|1,136
|New Mexico
|1991
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|North Carolina
|1,168
|San Jose State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Steve Loy
|1,155
|Florida
|1,157
|Florida
|1989
|Oklahoma
|Gregg Grost
|1,139
|Texas
|1,158
|Oklahoma State/Oklahoma
|1988
|UCLA
|Eddie Merrins
|1,176
|UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State
|1,179
|Southern California
|1987
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1,176
|Ohio State
|1986
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,160
|Wake Forest
|1985
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Oklahoma State
|1,175
|Florida
|1984
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,145
|Oklahoma State
|1,146
|Houston
|1983
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,161
|Texas
|1,168
|Fresno State
|1982
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,141
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Pinehurst
|1981
|BYU
|Karl Tucker
|1,161
|Oral Roberts
|1,163
|Stanford
|1980
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,173
|BYU
|1,177
|Ohio State
|1979
|Ohio State
|James Brown
|1,189
|Oklahoma State
|1,191
|Wake Forest
|1978
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,140
|Georgia
|1,157
|Oregon
|1977
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,197
|Oklahoma State
|1,205
|Colgate
|1976
|Oklahoma State
|Mike Holder
|1,166
|BYU
|1,173
|New Mexico
|1975
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,156
|Oklahoma State
|1,189
|Ohio State
|1974
|Wake Forest
|Jess Haddock
|1,158
|Florida
|1,160
|San Diego State
|1973
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,149
|Oklahoma State
|1,159
|Oklahoma State
|1972
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,146
|Houston
|1,159
|Cape Coral
|1971
|Texas
|George Hannon
|1,144
|Houston
|1,151
|Arizona
|1970
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,172
|Wake Forest
|1,182
|Ohio State
|1969
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|1,223
|Wake Forest
|1,232
|Broadmoor
|1968
|Florida
|Buster Bishop
|1,154
|Houston
|1,156
|New Mexico State
|1967
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|585
|Florida
|588
|Shawnee, Pa.
|1966
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|582
|San Jose State
|586
|Stanford
|1965
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|577
|Cal State L.A.
|587
|Tennessee
|1964
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|580
|Oklahoma State
|587
|Broadmoor
|1963
|Oklahoma State
|Labron Harris
|581
|Houston
|582
|Wichita State
|1962
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|588
|Oklahoma State
|598
|Duke
|1961
|Purdue
|Sam Voinoff
|584
|Arizona State
|595
|Lafayette
|1960
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|603
|Purdue/Oklahoma State
|607
|Broadmoor
|1959
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|561
|Purdue
|571
|Oregon
|1958
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|570
|Oklahoma State
|582
|Williams
|1957
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|602
|Stanford
|603
|Broadmoor
|1956
|Houston
|Dave Williams
|601
|North Texas/Purdue
|602
|Ohio State
|1955
|LSU
|Mike Barbato
|574
|North Texas
|583
|Tennessee
|1954
|SMU
|Graham Ross
|572
|North Texas
|573
|Houston/Rice
|1953
|Stanford
|Charles Finger
|578
|North Carolina
|580
|Broadmoor
|1952
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|587
|Michigan
|593
|Purdue
|1951
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|588
|Ohio State
|589
|Ohio State
|1950
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|573
|Purdue
|577
|New Mexico
|1949
|North Texas
|Fred Cobb
|590
|Purdue/Texas
|600
|Iowa State
|1948
|San Jose State
|Wilbur Hubbard
|579
|LSU
|588
|Stanford
|1947
|LSU
|T.P. Heard
|606
|Duke
|614
|Michigan
|1946
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|619
|Michigan
|624
|Princeton
|1945
|Ohio State
|Robert Kepler
|602
|Northwestern
|621
|Ohio State
|1944
|Notre Dame
|George Holderith
|311
|Minnesota
|312
|Inverness
|1943
|Yale
|William Neale
|614
|Michigan
|618
|Olympia Fields
|1942
|LSU/Stanford
|Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs
|590
|Notre Dame
|1941
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|580
|LSU
|599
|Ohio State
|1940
|Princeton/LSU
|Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole
|601
|Ekwanok
|1939
|Stanford
|Eddie Twiggs
|612
|Northwestern/Princeton
|614
|Wakonda
|1938
|Stanford
|Louisville
|1937
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1936
|Yale
|North Shore
|1935
|Michigan
|Congressional
|1934
|Michigan
|Cleveland
|1933
|Yale
|Buffalo
|1932
|Yale
|Hot Springs, Va.
|1931
|Yale
|Olympia Fields
|1930
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1929
|Princeton
|Deal, N.J.
|1928
|Princeton
|Apawamis
|1927
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1926
|Yale
|Merion
|1925
|Yale
|Montclair
|1924
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1923
|Princeton
|Siwanoy
|1922
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1921
|Dartmouth
|Greenwich
|1920
|Princeton
|Nassau
|1919
|Princeton
|Merion
|1916
|Princeton
|Oakmont
|1915
|Yale
|Greenwich
|1914
|Princeton
|Garden City
|1912
|Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring)
|Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko
|1911
|Yale
|Baltusrol
|1910
|Yale
|Essex County
|1909
|Yale
|Apawamis
|1908
|Yale
|Brae Burn
|1907
|Yale
|Nassau
|1906
|Yale
|Garden City
|1905
|Yale
|Garden City
|1904
|Harvard
|Myopia
|1903
|Harvard
|Garden City
|1902
|Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring)
|Morris County/Garden City
|1901
|Harvard
|Atlantic City
|1899
|Harvard
|1898
|Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring)
|1897
|Yale
|Ardsley Casino
*Won Playoff
Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917 and 1918.
Match play 2009-present