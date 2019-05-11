TRENDING:

golf-men-d2 flag

NCAA.com | May 11, 2019

NCAA DII men's golf championships finalists announced

2018 DII Men's Golf Championship: Final Round Recap

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 108 participants that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. 

The championships will be held May 20-24, at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. The championships will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference. 

DII REGIONALS: Final leaderboard, scores and advancing teams and individuals from 2019 regionals

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2019 championships are listed below:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL 

Totteridge Golf Club, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; California University of Pennsylvania, host 

Teams: 

1. Southern New Hampshire 
2. Bentley 
3. Wilmington (Delaware) 

Individuals: 

1. Owen Elliott, Shepherd 
2. Michael Marsico, Gannon 

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL 

Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Henderson State University, host. 

Teams: 

1. Lindenwood (MO) 
2. Missouri-St. Louis 
3. Ferris State 
3. Arkansas Tech 
5. Trevecca Nazarene 
6. Grand Valley State 

Individuals: 

1. Hayden Foster, Southeastern Oklahoma State 
2. Zach James, Southeastern Oklahoma State 

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL 

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College, hosts. 

Teams: 

1. Lynn 
2. West Florida 
3. Barry 
4. Florida Southern 
5. South Carolina Aiken 
5. Lincoln Memorial 
7. Saint Leo 

Individuals: 

1. Juan Jose Guerra, Nova Southeastern 
1. Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern 

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL 

The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, Utah; Dixie State University, host. 

Teams: 

1. Dixie State 
2. UC San Diego 
3. Cal State Monterey Bay 
4. Sonoma State 

Individuals: 

1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian 
2. Josh McCollum, Chico State 

At the 2018 championship, Lynn defeated West Florida 3-2 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Florida Southern senior John VanDerLaan finished with a 54-hole total of seventeen-under par 199 to claim individual medalist honors. The championships were hosted at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. 

For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com. 

