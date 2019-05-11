NCAA DII men's golf championships finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 108 participants that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 20-24, at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, West Virginia. The championships will be hosted by the Mountain East Conference.

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2019 championships are listed below:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Totteridge Golf Club, Greensburg, Pennsylvania; California University of Pennsylvania, host

Teams:

1. Southern New Hampshire

2. Bentley

3. Wilmington (Delaware)

Individuals:

1. Owen Elliott, Shepherd

2. Michael Marsico, Gannon

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Hot Springs Country Club, Hot Springs, Arkansas; Henderson State University, host.

Teams:

1. Lindenwood (MO)

2. Missouri-St. Louis

3. Ferris State

3. Arkansas Tech

5. Trevecca Nazarene

6. Grand Valley State

Individuals:

1. Hayden Foster, Southeastern Oklahoma State

2. Zach James, Southeastern Oklahoma State

THE DAWGS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND!!! Daniels, WV May 20-24. pic.twitter.com/4OD1MMbkV7 — Ferris State Golf (@FerrisStateGolf) May 11, 2019

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida; Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Rollins College, hosts.

Teams:

1. Lynn

2. West Florida

3. Barry

4. Florida Southern

5. South Carolina Aiken

5. Lincoln Memorial

7. Saint Leo

Individuals:

1. Juan Jose Guerra, Nova Southeastern

1. Vincent Norrman, Georgia Southwestern

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

The Ledges Golf Club, St. George, Utah; Dixie State University, host.

Teams:

1. Dixie State

2. UC San Diego

3. Cal State Monterey Bay

4. Sonoma State

Individuals:

1. Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian

2. Josh McCollum, Chico State

At the 2018 championship, Lynn defeated West Florida 3-2 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. Florida Southern senior John VanDerLaan finished with a 54-hole total of seventeen-under par 199 to claim individual medalist honors. The championships were hosted at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

