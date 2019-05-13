2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championships: Schedule, qualifiers and latest news

The NCAA Division III men's golf championships will continue Thursday, May 16 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The tournament, hosted by Transylvania University, began with 42 teams and six individuals, a total of 216 participants. Team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play. After the first 36 holes, the field was cut down to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams.

Illinois Wesleyan ended the second day on top with a +2 overall. Guilford College is four stokes behind at +6, while Wittenberg is third at +11.

The following teams advanced to the third day of competition: Illinois Wesleyan, Guilford, Wittenberg, Huntingdon, Oglethorpe, Trinity, Methodist, Concordia (TX), Carnegie Mellon, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Hope, Rutgers-Camden, Hampden-Sydney, Willamette, North Carolina Wesleyan, Redlands, Aurora and St. Thomas University of MN.

Below are the teams and individuals who qualified for the championship and links to results:

Teams

Pittsburgh-Bradford

Nebraska Wesleyan

Concordia University

Texas

York

Gettysburg

Illinois Wesleyan

Rosemont

Endicott

St. John Fisher

Johnson & Wales

Transylvania

Goucher

NYU

Hope

Stevenson

Manhattanville

St. Thomas

Trinity

Husson

Wittenberg

Rutgers-Camden

Aurora

Williamette

Otterbein

Washington & Lee

Washington & Jefferson

Farmingdale State

Oglethorpe

La Verne

Webster

Wisconsin-Superior

Huntingdon

Carnegie Mellon

Emory

Southwestern (Tx.)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Guilford

Hampden-Sydney

Methodist

UNC Wesleyan

Redlands

Saint John's (Minn.)

Individuals

Preston DeSantis (Berry),Scott Campbell (Greensboro),Luke Smith (Hardin-Simmons),Brendon Lowrance (McMurry),Colin Uecker (Texas Lutheran),Sam Goldenring (Williams)

Methodist won the 2018 men's Division III golf national championship, while Washington & Lee finished as the runner-up. Host school Transylvania finished as runner-up in 2013 and 2012.