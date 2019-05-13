Illinois Wesleyan wins 2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan has been named the 2019 Division III men's golf champion. The Titans finished with a 3-shot victory over second place Huntingdon. Illinois Wesleyan shot a final round 294 (+6) led by 71 from Drew Pershing.
The individual champion is Williams College's Sam Goldenring.
The NCAA Division III men's golf championships was held at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and hosted by Transylvania University. The tournament began with 42 teams and six individuals, a total of 216 participants. Team and individual champions were determined after 72 holes of play. After the first 36 holes, the field was cut down to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams.
Illinois Wesleyan and Huntingdon College entered the final round tied on top with a +16 overall. Guilford College was two stokes behind at +18, while Wittenberg maintained fourth at +31.
Below are the teams and individuals who qualified for the championship and links to results:
Final standings: Team leaderboard | Individual leaderboard
Qualifying teams
Pittsburgh-Bradford
Nebraska Wesleyan
Concordia University
Texas
York
Gettysburg
Illinois Wesleyan
Rosemont
Endicott
St. John Fisher
Johnson & Wales
Transylvania
Goucher
NYU
Hope
Stevenson
Manhattanville
St. Thomas
Trinity
Husson
Wittenberg
Rutgers-Camden
Aurora
Williamette
Otterbein
Washington & Lee
Washington & Jefferson
Farmingdale State
Oglethorpe
La Verne
Webster
Wisconsin-Superior
Huntingdon
Carnegie Mellon
Emory
Southwestern (Tx.)
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Guilford
Hampden-Sydney
Methodist
UNC Wesleyan
Redlands
Saint John's (Minn.)
Qualifying IndividualsPreston DeSantis (Berry),
Scott Campbell (Greensboro),
Luke Smith (Hardin-Simmons),
Brendon Lowrance (McMurry),
Colin Uecker (Texas Lutheran),
Sam Goldenring (Williams)
Full championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jim Ott
|1,174
|Huntingdon College
|1,177
|Nicholasville, KY
|2018
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,159
|Washington & Lee
|1,170
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2017
|Wittenberg
|Jeff Roope
|1,180
|Guilford
|1,182
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2016
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Bim Jollymour
|1,198
|Huntingdon
|1,204
|Penfield, N.Y.
|2015
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,173
|LaGrange
|1,176
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2014
|Schreiner
|Ron Macosko
|1,185
|Ogelthorpe
|1,190
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2013
|Texas-Tyler
|King Campbell
|1,167
|Transylvania
|1,174
|Miramar Beach, Fla.
|2012
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,171
|Transylvania
|1,191
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2011
|Greensboro
|Dirk Fennie
|1,167
|Illinois Wesleyan
|1,173
|Greensboro, N.C.
|2010
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|Guilford
|1,178
|Hershey, Pa.
|2009
|Oglethorpe
|Jim Owen
|1,164
|La Verne
|1,168
|Port St. Lucie, Fla.
|2008
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,192
|Redlands
|1,195
|Emory
|2007
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Bob Alpers
|1,204
|La Verne
|1,216
|Anderson (Ind.)
|2006
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Brett Balak
|1,193
|Redlands
|1,203
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2005
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,174
|Redlands
|1,199
|Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
|2004
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Scott Moe
|1,178
|Redlands
|1,190
|Redlands
|2003
|Averett
|Jim Gourlay
|1,175
|Wesley
|1,180
|Ohio Wesleyan
|2002
|Guilford
|Jack Jensen
|1,212
|Greensboro
|1,218
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|2001
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|Todd Oehrlien
|1,162
|Guilford
|1,163
|Maryville (Mo.)
|2000
|Greensboro
|Robert Linville
|881
|Methodist
|882
|Olivet
|1999
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,190
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|Williams
|1998
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,145
|Otterbein
|1,179
|Emory
|1997
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,191
|Greensboro
|1,226
|Otterbein
|1996
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,184
|Skidmore
|1,186
|Skidmore
|1995
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|899
|Otterbein
|917
|Rose-Hulman
|1994
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,177
|UC San Diego
|1,201
|Methodist
|1993
|UC San Diego
|Mike Wydra
|1,190
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1,202
|UC San Diego
|1992
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,200
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,213
|Wooster
|1991
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,209
|Gustavus Adolphus
|1,224
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|1990
|Methodist
|Steve Conley
|1,172
|Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus
|1,202
|Emory
|1989
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,202
|Methodist
|1,210
|Central (Iowa)
|1988
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|888
|Greensboro
|914
|Greensboro
|1987
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,200
|UC San Diego
|1,214
|Ohio Wesleyan
|1986
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|108
|UC San Diego
|1,217
|King's (Pa.)
|1985
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|111
|UC San Diego
|1,213
|Rochester (N.Y.)
|1984
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,210
|Methodist
|1,216
|Oswego State
|1983
|Allegheny
|Norm Sundstrom
|1,229
|Ramapo
|1,231
|Wooster
|1982
|Ramapo
|Vince Nardiello
|1,200
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1,201
|Wittenberg
|1981
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,262
|Roanoke
|1,265
|Greensboro
|1980
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,156
|Ramapo
|1,177
|Central (Iowa)
|1979
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,269
|Slippery Rock
|1,318
|Hampden-Sydney
|1978
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,223
|Allegheny
|1,232
|Wooster
|1977
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,222
|Mass-Dartmouth
|1,225
|Kenyon
|1976
|Cal State Stanislaus
|Jim Hanny
|1,221
|Ashland
|1,228
|Wittenberg
|1975
|Wooster
|Robert Nye
|907
|Hampden-Sydney
|909
|Tennessee-Martin