Illinois Wesleyan wins 2019 NCAA DIII men's golf championship

Illinois Wesleyan has been named the 2019 Division III men's golf champion. The Titans finished with a 3-shot victory over second place Huntingdon. Illinois Wesleyan shot a final round 294 (+6) led by 71 from Drew Pershing.

The individual champion is Williams College's Sam Goldenring.

The NCAA Division III men's golf championships was held at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and hosted by Transylvania University. The tournament began with 42 teams and six individuals, a total of 216 participants. Team and individual champions were determined after 72 holes of play. After the first 36 holes, the field was cut down to the top 18 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams.

Illinois Wesleyan and Huntingdon College entered the final round tied on top with a +16 overall. Guilford College was two stokes behind at +18, while Wittenberg maintained fourth at +31.

Qualifying teams

Pittsburgh-Bradford

Nebraska Wesleyan

Concordia University

Texas

York

Gettysburg

Illinois Wesleyan

Rosemont

Endicott

St. John Fisher

Johnson & Wales

Transylvania

Goucher

NYU

Hope

Stevenson

Manhattanville

St. Thomas

Trinity

Husson

Wittenberg

Rutgers-Camden

Aurora

Williamette

Otterbein

Washington & Lee

Washington & Jefferson

Farmingdale State

Oglethorpe

La Verne

Webster

Wisconsin-Superior

Huntingdon

Carnegie Mellon

Emory

Southwestern (Tx.)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Guilford

Hampden-Sydney

Methodist

UNC Wesleyan

Redlands

Saint John's (Minn.)

Qualifying Individuals

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2019 Illinois Wesleyan Jim Ott 1,174 Huntingdon College 1,177 Nicholasville, KY 2018 Methodist Steve Conley 1,159 Washington & Lee 1,170 Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Wittenberg Jeff Roope 1,180 Guilford 1,182 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2016 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Bim Jollymour 1,198 Huntingdon 1,204 Penfield, N.Y. 2015 Methodist Steve Conley 1,173 LaGrange 1,176 Greensboro, N.C. 2014 Schreiner Ron Macosko 1,185 Ogelthorpe 1,190 Greensboro, N.C. 2013 Texas-Tyler King Campbell 1,167 Transylvania 1,174 Miramar Beach, Fla. 2012 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,171 Transylvania 1,191 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2011 Greensboro Dirk Fennie 1,167 Illinois Wesleyan 1,173 Greensboro, N.C. 2010 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 Guilford 1,178 Hershey, Pa. 2009 Oglethorpe Jim Owen 1,164 La Verne 1,168 Port St. Lucie, Fla. 2008 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,192 Redlands 1,195 Emory 2007 St. John's (Minn.) Bob Alpers 1,204 La Verne 1,216 Anderson (Ind.) 2006 Nebraska Wesleyan Brett Balak 1,193 Redlands 1,203 Nebraska Wesleyan 2005 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,174 Redlands 1,199 Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. 2004 Gustavus Adolphus Scott Moe 1,178 Redlands 1,190 Redlands 2003 Averett Jim Gourlay 1,175 Wesley 1,180 Ohio Wesleyan 2002 Guilford Jack Jensen 1,212 Greensboro 1,218 Nebraska Wesleyan 2001 Wisconsin-Eau Claire Todd Oehrlien 1,162 Guilford 1,163 Maryville (Mo.) 2000 Greensboro Robert Linville 881 Methodist 882 Olivet 1999 Methodist Steve Conley 1,190 UC San Diego 1,217 Williams 1998 Methodist Steve Conley 1,145 Otterbein 1,179 Emory 1997 Methodist Steve Conley 1,191 Greensboro 1,226 Otterbein 1996 Methodist Steve Conley 1,184 Skidmore 1,186 Skidmore 1995 Methodist Steve Conley 899 Otterbein 917 Rose-Hulman 1994 Methodist Steve Conley 1,177 UC San Diego 1,201 Methodist 1993 UC San Diego Mike Wydra 1,190 Ohio Wesleyan 1,202 UC San Diego 1992 Methodist Steve Conley 1,200 Gustavus Adolphus 1,213 Wooster 1991 Methodist Steve Conley 1,209 Gustavus Adolphus 1,224 Nebraska Wesleyan 1990 Methodist Steve Conley 1,172 Ohio Wesleyan/Gustavus Adolphus 1,202 Emory 1989 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,202 Methodist 1,210 Central (Iowa) 1988 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 888 Greensboro 914 Greensboro 1987 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,200 UC San Diego 1,214 Ohio Wesleyan 1986 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 108 UC San Diego 1,217 King's (Pa.) 1985 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 111 UC San Diego 1,213 Rochester (N.Y.) 1984 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,210 Methodist 1,216 Oswego State 1983 Allegheny Norm Sundstrom 1,229 Ramapo 1,231 Wooster 1982 Ramapo Vince Nardiello 1,200 Cal State Stanislaus 1,201 Wittenberg 1981 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,262 Roanoke 1,265 Greensboro 1980 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,156 Ramapo 1,177 Central (Iowa) 1979 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,269 Slippery Rock 1,318 Hampden-Sydney 1978 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,223 Allegheny 1,232 Wooster 1977 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,222 Mass-Dartmouth 1,225 Kenyon 1976 Cal State Stanislaus Jim Hanny 1,221 Ashland 1,228 Wittenberg 1975 Wooster Robert Nye 907 Hampden-Sydney 909 Tennessee-Martin

Preston DeSantis (Berry),Scott Campbell (Greensboro),Luke Smith (Hardin-Simmons),Brendon Lowrance (McMurry),Colin Uecker (Texas Lutheran),Sam Goldenring (Williams)