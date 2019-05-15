TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 15, 2019

2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf championships participants announced

Oklahoma State claims 2018 Golf Championship

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites —Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Stanford, California; Austin, Texas, and Pullman, Washington — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championships are being hosted by the University of Arkansas.

DI MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | Championship history | Championship information 

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2019 championships finals are listed below:

TPC Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Hosted by Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance

Teams:

1. Illinois
2. Ohio State
3. Wake Forest
4. California
5. UNLV

Individuals:
Edwin Yi, Oregon

University of Georgia Golf Course – Athens, Georgia
Hosted by the University of Georgia

Teams:

1. Georgia
2. Duke
3. Vanderbilt
4. SMU
5. Liberty

Individuals:
Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky

University of Louisville Golf Club – Simpsonville, Kentucky
Hosted by the University of Louisville

Teams:

1. Oklahoma State
2. Auburn
3. Baylor
4. Louisville
5. North Florida

Individuals:
Tripp Kinney, Iowa State

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California
Hosted by Stanford University

Teams:

1. Stanford
T2. Arizona State
T2. North Carolina
4. Georgia Southern
5. LSU

Individuals:
Kyler Dunkle, Utah

University of Texas Golf Club – Austin, Texas
Hosted by the University of Texas at Austin

Teams:

1. Texas
2. TCU
3. Clemson
4. Pepperdine
5. Southern California

Individuals:
Julian Perico, Arkansas

Palouse Ridge Golf Club – Pullman, Washington
Hosted by Washington State University

Teams:

1. Texas A&M
2. Brigham Young
3. Oklahoma 
4. Georgia Tech
5. South Carolina

Individuals:
Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 27 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 28, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 29.

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State University serving as host. Oklahoma State won the team title, defeating Alabama, 5-0-0 in the final round of match play competition. Augusta University’s Broc Everett and Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno finished with a four-day total of 281, 7-under par, setting a course record. In the first playoff hole, Everett claimed the individual title.

Championships