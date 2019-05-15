2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf championships participants announced

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites —Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Stanford, California; Austin, Texas, and Pullman, Washington — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The championships are being hosted by the University of Arkansas.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2019 championships finals are listed below:

TPC Myrtle Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hosted by Coastal Carolina University and Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance

Teams:

1. Illinois

2. Ohio State

3. Wake Forest

4. California

5. UNLV

Individuals:

Edwin Yi, Oregon

For the third year in a row, @UNLVGolf is headed to the NCAA Golf Championship! The Rebels finished at 8-under, led by Justin Kim who shot 7-under par at the regional #MWMGolf #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/5DpiCCAbQc — Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) May 15, 2019

University of Georgia Golf Course – Athens, Georgia

Hosted by the University of Georgia

Teams:

1. Georgia

2. Duke

3. Vanderbilt

4. SMU

5. Liberty

Individuals:

Billy Tom Sargent, Western Kentucky

The Bulldogs have won the @ncaa Athens Regional for their third victory of the spring. Georgia now advances to the NCAA Championships in Arkansas #NCAAgolf pic.twitter.com/P3ELblRCrC — Georgia Golf (@UGAGolf) May 15, 2019

University of Louisville Golf Club – Simpsonville, Kentucky

Hosted by the University of Louisville

Teams:

1. Oklahoma State

2. Auburn

3. Baylor

4. Louisville

5. North Florida

Individuals:

Tripp Kinney, Iowa State

We’re headed back to the #NCAAGolf Championship for a 4th consecutive season! It’s the 9th Championship appearance in program history. #SicEm 🐻⛳️🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LmbEzhcgdt — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) May 15, 2019

Stanford Golf Course – Stanford, California

Hosted by Stanford University

Teams:

1. Stanford

T2. Arizona State

T2. North Carolina

4. Georgia Southern

5. LSU

Individuals:

Kyler Dunkle, Utah

Great team effort and fourth-straight victory. Isaiah Salinda claims individual crown.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Ml46JsYsYT — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) May 15, 2019

University of Texas Golf Club – Austin, Texas

Hosted by the University of Texas at Austin

Teams:

1. Texas

2. TCU

3. Clemson

4. Pepperdine

5. Southern California

Individuals:

Julian Perico, Arkansas

Palouse Ridge Golf Club – Pullman, Washington

Hosted by Washington State University

Teams:

1. Texas A&M

2. Brigham Young

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia Tech

5. South Carolina

Individuals:

Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 27 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, May 28, followed by finals on Wednesday, May 29.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State University serving as host. Oklahoma State won the team title, defeating Alabama, 5-0-0 in the final round of match play competition. Augusta University’s Broc Everett and Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno finished with a four-day total of 281, 7-under par, setting a course record. In the first playoff hole, Everett claimed the individual title.