DII men's golf championship: Lynn wins second-straight national championship

DANIELS, W. Va. — Lynn won a second-straight national championship by defeating Lincoln Memorial, 3-2, on Friday at The Resort at Glade Springs.
The Fighting Knights had to overcome an 0-2 deficit on Friday to successfully defend their title. LMU’s Dan Bradbury gave away a two-shot lead on 17 with a bogey while his opponent made birdie, but regrouped made a birdie on the 18th to win his match for the Railsplitters. Sam Broadhurst pulled away late in his match to put Lincoln Memorial up by two.
However, Lynn had strong leads in the other three matches as the teams came to the 18th green. After leading by just one at the turn, Carlos Bustos gained a total of five shots on the first three holes on the back to take command of his match and wound up winning by five. Giovanni Manzoni took a two-shot lead on the very first hole and did not let his opponent get any closer and finished with a five-shot win. Jorge Villar led by six after nine holes and cruised for a seven-shot win to clinch the title for the Fighting Knights.
THE DII MEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Regionals and History
Throughout regional action, 80 teams and 32 individual student-athletes battled at four regional sites in three-day tournaments from May 9-11. Twenty teams and eight individuals moved forward. Southern New Hampshire (+35), Lindenwood (+6), Lynn (+5), and Dixie State (-17) won their respective regions to advance. Here are how the four regional tournaments finished:
|Region
|Advancing teams
|advancing individuals
|Atlantic/East
|Southern New Hampshire, Bentley, Wilmington (DE)
|Owen Elliott (Shepherd), Michael Marisco (Gannon)
|Central/Midwest
|Lindenwood, Missouri-St. Louis, Ferris State, Arkansas Tech, Trevecca Nazarene, Grand Valley State
|Hayden Foster (Southeastern Oklahoma State), Zach James (Southeastern Oklahoma State)
|South/Southeast
|Lynn, West Florida, Barry, Florida Southern, USC Aiken, Lincoln Memorial, Saint Leo
|Juan Jose Guerra (Nova Southeastern), Vincent Norrman (Georgia Southwestern)
|South Central/West
|Dixie State, UC San Diego, Cal State Monterey Bay, Sonoma State
|Chase Carlson (Colorado Christian), Josh McCollum (Chico State)
BOLD = Region team champion
Lynn, which drew the No. 2 seed in the South Region, is the reigning national champion. It defeated West Florida 3-2 at Muscle Shoals, Alabama for the 2018 DII men's golf team title. Here is a complete list of the DII men's golf championship finals results.
2018 RECAP: Lynn wins first title
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Lynn
|Andy Walker
|3
|Lincoln Memorial
|2
|Daniels, W.V.
|2018
|Lynn
|Andrew Danna
|3
|West Florida
|2
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|2017
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Kissimmee, Fla.
|2016
|Saint Leo
|Chris Greenwood
|3
|Chico State
|2
|Metro State
|2015
|Nova Southeastern
|Ryan Jamison
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Conover, N.C.
|2014
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|1
|Grand Valley State
|2013****
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|2.5
|Lynn
|2.5
|Hershey, Pa.
|2012
|Nova Southeastern
|Garrett Runion
|5
|Chico State
|0
|Simpsonville, Ky.
|2011
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|Jason Owen
|3
|Lynn
|2
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,206
|Central Missouri
|1,213
|Noblesville, Ind.
|2009
|***Sonoma State
|Val Verhunce
|1,179
|Cal State San Bernardino
|1,179
|Western Washington
|2008
|***West Florida
|Steve Fell
|1,129
|North Alabama/St. Edwards
|1,129
|Rice
|2007
|Barry
|Jimmy Stobs
|1,186
|South Carolina Upstate
|1,187
|Grand Valley State
|2006
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,148
|Columbus State
|1,160
|Concord
|2005
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,158
|Armstrong Atlantic
|1,163
|Armstrong Atlantic
|2004
|South Carolina Aiken
|Mike Carlisle
|1,191
|Chico State
|1,200
|DeLand, Fla.
|2003
|Francis Marion
|Jonathan Burnett
|1,149
|Rollins
|1,163
|Sunriver, Ore.
|2002
|Rollins
|Kyle Frakes
|1,194
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1,195
|Rollins
|2001
|West Florida
|Steve Fell
|1,148
|Florida Southern
|1,16
|Grand Valley State
|2000
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,140
|Cal State Bakersfield/Grand Canyon
|1,169
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1999
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,125
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,157
|Valdosta State
|1998
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,168
|Columbus State
|1,175
|Rollins
|1997
|Columbus State
|Scott Clark
|1,149
|North Florida
|1,153
|Grand Canyon
|1996
|Florida Southern
|Doug Gordin
|1,178
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,187
|Central Oklahoma
|1995
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,204
|South Carolina Aiken
|1,214
|South Carolina Aiken
|1994
|Columbus State
|Rick Cravens
|1,175
|North Florida
|1,179
|North Florida
|1993
|Abilene Christian
|Vince Jarrett
|1,160
|Columbus State
|1,165
|Cal State Stanislaus
|1992
|Columbus State
|Earl Bagley
|1,144
|Troy
|1,176
|Wofford
|1991
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,166
|Columbus State
|1,190
|Florida Atlantic
|1990
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,170
|Columbus State
|1,196
|Florida Atlantic
|1989
|Columbus State
|Earl Bagley
|1,196
|Valdosta State
|1,206
|Gannon
|1988
|Tampa
|Chuck Winship
|1,189
|Florida Southern
|1,203
|Truman
|1987
|Tampa
|Chuck Winship
|1,175
|Columbus State
|1,180
|Columbus State
|1986
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,196
|Columbus State
|1,207
|Tampa
|1985
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,192
|Stephen F. Austin
|1,202
|Sam Houston State
|1984
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,198
|Florida Southern
|1,216
|Gannon
|1983
|Texas State
|Bill Woodley
|1,229
|Troy
|1,234
|California (Pa.)
|1982
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,181
|Texas State
|1,191
|Florida Southern
|1981
|Florida Southern
|Charley Matlock
|1,184
|Allian International
|1,219
|Hartford
|1980
|Columbus State
|Arthur Land
|1,178
|Florida Southern
|1,181
|Nicholls state
|1979
|UC Davis
|Joe Carlson
|1,194
|Columbus State/Florida Southern
|1,203
|UC Davis
|1978
|Columbus State
|Mike Taylor
|1,174
|Troy
|1,183
|Florida Southern
|1977
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,168
|Rollins
|1,179
|Texas Southern
|1976
|Troy
|Mike Griffin
|1,181
|UC Irvine
|1,212
|Youngstown state
|1975**
|UC Irvine
|Jerry Hulbert
|886
|Cal State Northridge
|891
|Tennessee-Martin
|1974
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,205
|UC Irvine
|1,211
|South Florida
|1973
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,180
|South Florida
|1,196
|UC Riverside
|1972
|New Orleans
|Robert Brown
|1,214
|South Florida
|1,238
|Williams
|1971
|New Orleans
|Robert Brown
|1,198
|Cal State Northridge
|1,202
|Chico State
|1970
|Rollins
|Joe Justice
|1,195
|Georgia Southern
|1,205
|Youngstown State
|1969
|Cal State Northridge
|Bill Cullum
|1,231
|Rollins
|1,232
|New Mexico
|1968
|Lamar
|Dan Rogas
|1,151
|Middle Tennesee
|1,192
|Lamar
|1967
|Lamar
|Dan Rogas
|1,141
|Murray State
|1,160
|Murray State
|1966
|Chico State
|Hal Bishop
|1,206
|Lamar
|1,207
|Chico State
|1965
|Middle Tennessee State
|E.K. Patty
|1,157
|Southern Illinois
|1,202
|Missouri State
|1964*
|Southern Illinois
|Lynn Holder
|886
|San Diego State
|888
|Missouri State
|1963
|Missouri State
|A.J. McDonald
|1,188
|Aquinas
|1,199
|Missouri State
*54-hole tournament.
**Fourth round rained out.
***Won title in playoff.
****Won title by tiebreaker rule.
Match-play finals began in 2011