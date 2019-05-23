NCAA reveals teams selected for 2019 DI Men’s Golf Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 13-15. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

DI MEN'S GOLF: Rankings | Championship history | Championship information

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The University of Arkansas is the host institution for the 2019 championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.