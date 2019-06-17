Oklahoma State's Viktor Hovland breaks Jack Nicklaus' U.S. Open amateur record

Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland didn't just finish as the U.S. Open low amateur.

He broke a nearly 60-year-old record — that was Jack Nicklaus'.

The Cowboys star shot 4-under 280 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to not only become the Low Amateur, but to also break Nicklaus' 1960 record for the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur in U.S. Open history. Nicklaus shot 2-under 282 to finish second in the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Hovland shot 69-73-71 in the first three rounds before closing with a 67. The Oslo, Norway, native finished tied for 12th. That's the best leaderboard finish by an amateur at the U.S. Open since Jim Simons tied for fifth in 1971.

Earlier this year, Hovland tied for 32nd in the Masters Tournament. He earned his spots in the championships by winning the U.S. Amateur Championship last year — also at Pebble Beach. Hovland is the first golfer to earn Low Amateur at the U.S. Open at the same course he won U.S. Amateur since 1902. He's also the first player since Matt Kuchar in 1998 to win Low Amateur status at both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Thanks to Hovland's week, Oklahoma State golfers now hold amateur scoring records at two of the majors. Along with Hovland's new record at the U.S. Open, Jordan Niebrugge shot 11-under 277 in 2015 at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Last month, Hovland helped Oklahoma State reach the semifinals of the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship. In 2018, Hovland and the Cowboys won the national championship by beating Alabama 5-0 in the final. It was the program's first team title since 2006.