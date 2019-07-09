Where Masters Tournament winners played golf in college

Since the first Masters Tournament in 1934, seven of 83 total events have been won by former Stanford students. But that's only one more than the six captured by Ohio State's Jack Nicklaus. And don't forget about Arnold Palmer, the four-time champion out of Wake Forest.
Numerous ex-collegiate golfers are sporting the green jacket after prevailing at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each victor attended.
Year(s) won — golfer, school
1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019 — Tiger Woods, Stanford
2018 — Patrick Reed, Augusta State University
2016 — Danny Willett, Jacksonville State University
2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas
2014 — Bubba Watson, Georgia
2013 — Adam Scott, UNLV
2004, 2006, 2010 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State
2007 — Zach Johnson, Drake
2003 — Mike Weir, BYU
1998 — Mark O'Meara, Long Beach State
1984, 1995 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1992 — Fred Couples, Houston
1987 — Larry Mize, Georgia Tech
1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State
1982 — Craig Stadler, University of Southern California
1977, 1981 — Tom Watson, Stanford
1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston
1976 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina
1973 — Tommy Aaron, Florida
1971 — Charles Coody, Texas Christian University
1970 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame
1968 — Bob Goalby, Illinois
1967 — Gay Brewer, Kentucky
1958, 1960, 1962, 1964 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest
1959 — Art Wall Jr., Duke
1955 — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi