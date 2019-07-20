For 122 years, there have been team and individual champions crowned in men’s college golf.

The first championship sponsored by the NCAA was in 1939. Prior to that, the National Intercollegiate Golf Association sponsored the annual tournament.

The first champion, Princeton’s Louis Bayard, Jr. was crowned in 1897 and since then, collegiate champions have gone on to become legends on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw share the record for most NCAA individual championships with three, while five men have won twice (Dick Crawford, Dexter Cummings, George Dunlap, Fred Lamprecht and Scott Simpson).

On the team side, Yale holds the most overall titles with 20. In the NCAA era since 1939, Houston has the most wins with 16 and Oklahoma close behind at 11.

The men's NCAA golf championships have been broadcast on the Golf Channel since 2014.

WOMEN'S GOLF: See the complete list of women's golf champions

Here are all of the NCAA Men's golf individual and team champions:

Individual Champions

*Won via a playoff

Year — Player, School (Winning score; Course)

NCAA Stroke and Match Play Era

2019 — Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State (281; Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

OSU’s Matthew Wolff wins DI men’s golf national title

2018 — Broc Everett, Augusta (277; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

Augusta's Broc Everett claims the Individual Championship

2017 — Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss (275; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

DI Men's Golf: Braden Thornberry wins the Individual National Title

2016 — Aaron Wise, Oregon (275; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

DI Men's Golf: Aaron Wise wins the Individual National Title

2015 — Bryson DeChambeau, SMU (209; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

DI Men's Golf: SMU's Bryson Dechambeau wins title

2014 — Cameron Wilson, Stanford (204*; Prairie Dunes Country Club, Hutchinson, KS)

DI Men's Golf Championship: Wilson's wins individual crown

2013 — Max Homa, California (201; Capital City Club, Alpharetta, GA)

2012 — Thomas Pieters, Illinois (208; Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA)

Pieters wins individual title at NCAA Championship

2011 — John Peterson, LSU (211; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2010 — Scott Langley, Illinois (206; Honors Course, Chattanooga, TN)

2009 — Matt Hill, NC State (207; Inverness Club, Toledo, OH)

NCAA Stroke Play Era

2008 — Kevin Chappell, UCLA (286; Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)

2007 — Jamie Lovemark, USC (271; Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, Williamsburg, VA)

2006 — Jonathan Moore, Oklahoma State (276; Crosswater Club, Sunriver, OR)

2005 — James Lepp, Washington (276; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD)

2004 — Ryan Moore, UNLV (267; The Homestead, Hot Springs, VA)

2003 — Alejandro Canizares, Arizona State (287; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2002 — Troy Matteson, Georgia Tech (276; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

2001 — Nick Gilliam, Florida (276; Duke Golf Club, Durham, NC)

2000 — Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State (265; Grand National, Opelika, AL)

1999 — Luke Donald, Northwestern (284; Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN)

1998 — James McLean, Minnesota (271; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1997 — Charles Warren, Clemson (279; Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL)

1996 — Tiger Woods, Stanford (285; Honors Course, Chattanooga, TN)

Take a look back at Tiger Woods' success at Stanford

1995 — Chip Spratlin, Auburn (283; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1994 — Justin Leonard, Texas (271; Stonebridge Country Club, McKinney, TX)

1993 — Todd Demsey, Arizona State (278; Champions Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1992 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State (271; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1991 — Warren Schutte, UNLV (283; Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA)

1990 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State (279; Innisbrook Island Course, Tarpon Springs, FL)

Mickelson shined as a Sun Devil

1989 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State (281; Oak Tree Country Club, Edmond, OK)

1988 — E.J. Pfister, Oklahoma State (284; North Ranch Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA)

1987 — Brian Watts, Oklahoma State (280; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1986 — Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State (282; Bermuda Run Country Club, Winston-Salem, NC)

1985 — Clark Burroughs, Ohio State (285; Grenelefe Country Club, Haines City, FL)

1984 — John Inman, North Carolina (271; Bear Creek Golf World, Houston, TX)

1983 — Jim Carter, Arizona State (287; San Joaquin Country Club, Fresno, CA)

1982 — Billy Ray Brown, Houston (280, Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst, NC)

1981 — Ron Commans, USC (283; Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1980 — Jay Don Blake, Utah State (283; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1979 — Gary Hallberg, Wake Forest (287; Bermuda Run Country Club, Winston-Salem, NC)

1978 — David Edwards, Oklahoma State (209; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1977 — Scott Simpson, USC (289; Seven Oaks Golf Course, Hamilton, NY)

1976 — Scott Simpson, USC (283; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1975 — Jay Haas, Wake Forest (282; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1974 — Curtis Strange, Wake Forest (282; Carlton Oaks Country Club, Santee, CA)

1973 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas (282; Stillwater Country Club, Stillwater, OK)

1972 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas and Tom Kite, Texas (279; Cape Coral Golf Club, Cape Coral, FL)

1971 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas (273; Tuscon National Golf Club, Tuscon, AZ)

1970 — John Mahaffey, Houston (284; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1969 — Bob Clark, Cal State Los Angeles (298; Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1968 — Grier Jones, Oklahoma State (276; New Mexico State Golf Course, Las Cruces, NM)

1967 — Hale Irwin, Colorado (283; Shawnee Golf Course, Shawnee on Delaware, PA)

1966 — Bob Murphy, Florida (283; Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1965 — Marty Fleckman (281; Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, TN)

NCAA Match Play Era

1964 — Terry Small, San Jose State (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1963 — R.H. Sikes, Arkansas (Wichita Country Club, Wichita, KS)

1962 — Kermit Zarley, Houston (Duke Golf Club, Durham, NC)

1961 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State (Purdue University Golf Course, West Lafayette, IN)

1960 — Dick Crawford, Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1959 — Dick Crawford, Houston (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1958 — Phil Rodgers, Houston (Taconic Golf Club)

1957 — Rex Baxter, Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1956 — Rick Jones, Ohio State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1955 — Joe Campbell, Purdue (Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, TN)

1954 — Hillman Robbins, Memphis State (Braeburn Country Club, Houston, TX)

1953 — Earl Moeller, Oklahoma A&M (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1952 — Jim Vickers, Oklahoma (Purdue University Golf Course, West Lafayette, IN)

1951 — Tom Nieporte, Ohio State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1950 — Fred Wampler, Purdue (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1949 — Harvie Ward, North Carolina (Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames, IA)

1948 — Bob Harris, San Jose State (Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1947 — Dave Barclay, Michigan (University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, MI)

1946 — George Hamer, Georgia (Springdale Golf Club, Princeton, NJ)

1945 — John Lorms, Ohio State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1944 — Louis Lick, Minnesota (Inverness Club, Toledo, OH)

1943 — Wally Ulrich, Carleton (Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL)

1942 — Frank Tatum, Stanford (South Bend Country Club, South Bend, IN)

1941 — Earl Stewart, LSU (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1940 — Dixon Brooke, Virginia (Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester, VT)

1939 — Vincent D'Antoni, Tulane (Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA)

Pre-NCAA Match Play Era

1938 — John Burke, Georgetown (Oakmont Country Club, Georgetown, KY)

1937 — Fred Haas, LSU (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1936 — Charles Kocsis, Michigan), North Shore Country Club, Glenview, IL)

1935 — Ed White, Texas), Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD)

1934 — Charlie Yates, Georgia Tech), Cleveland Country Club, Cleveland, TN)

1933 — Walter Emery, Oklahoma (Country Club of Buffalo, Williamsville, NY)

1932 — Johnny Fischer, Michigan (The Homestead, Hot Springs, VA)

1931 — George Dunlap, Princeton (Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL)

1930 — George Dunlap, Princeton (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1929 — Tom Aycock, Yale (Deal Golf and Country Club, Deal, NJ)

1928 — Maurice McCarthy, Georgetown (Apawamis Golf Club, Rye, NY)

1927 — Watts Gunn, Georgia Tech (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1926 — Fred Lamprecht, Tulane (Merion Golf Club, Haverford Township, PA)

1925 — Fred Lamprecht, Tulane (Montclair Country Club, Montclair, VA)

1924 — Dexter Cummings, Yale (Greenwich Country Club, Greenwich, CT)

1923 — Dexter Cummings, Yale (Siwanoy Country Club, Bronxville, NY)

1922 — Pollack Boyd, Dartmouth (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1921 — Simpson Dean, Princeton (Greenwich Country Club, Greenwich, CT)

1920 — Jess Sweetser, Yale (Nassau Country Club, Glen Cove, NY)

1919 — A. L. Walker, Jr., Columbia (Merion Golf Club, Haverford Township, PA)

1918 — No Tournament Held

1917 — No Tournament Held

1916 — J.W. Hubbell, Harvard (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1915 — Francis Blossom, Yale (Greenwich Country Club, Greewich, CT)

1914 — Edward Allis, Harvard (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1913 — Nathaniel Wheeler, Yale (Huntingdon Valley Country Club, Huntingdon Valley, PA)

1912 — F.C. Davidson, Harvard (Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester, VT)

1911 — George Stanley, Yale (Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, NJ)

1910 — Robert Hunter, Yale (Essex County Country Club, West Orange, NJ)

1909 — Albert Seckel, Princeton (Apawamis Golf Club, Rye, NY)

1908 — H.H. Wilder, Harvard (Brae Burn Country Club, West Newton, MA)

1907 — Ellis Knowles, Yale (Nassau Country Club, Glen Cove, NY)

1906 — W.E. Clow, Jr., Yale (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1905 — Robert Abbott, Yale (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1904 — A.L. White, Harvard (Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton, MA)

1903 — (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1902 — Chandler Egan, Harvard (Morris County Golf Club, Morristown, NJ)

1902 — Charles Hitchcock, Jr, Yale (Spring) (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1901 — Halstead Lindsley, Harvard (Atlantic City Country Club, Atlantic City, NJ)

1900 — No Tournament Held

1899 — Percy Pyne, Princeton (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1898 — James Curtis, Harvard (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)

1898 — John Reid Jr., Yale (spring); (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)

1897 — Louis Bayard Jr., Princeton (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)

Team Champions

NCAA Champions

2019 — Stanford (Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

2018 — Oklahoma State (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

Oklahoma State claims 2018 Golf Championship

2017 — Oklahoma (Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

DI Men's Golf Championships: Oklahoma claims the National Title

2016 — Oregon (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

2015 — LSU (The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

DI Men's Golf: LSU claims title

2014 — Alabama (Prairie Dunes Country Club, Hutchinson, KS)

DI Men's Golf Championship: Alabama repeats

2013 — Alabama (Capital City Club, Alpharetta, GA)

2013 DI Men's Golf: Final Round Match Play- Full replay

2012 — Texas (Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA)

2012 DI Men's Golf Championship, Match Play day 3 full replay

2011 — Augusta State (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2010 — Augusta State (Honors Course, Chattanooga, TN)

2009 — Texas A&M (Inverness Club, Toledo, OH)

2008 — UCLA (Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)

2007 — Stanford (Golden Horseshoe Golf Club, Williamsburg, VA)

2006 — Oklahoma State (Crosswater Club, Sunriver, OR)

2005 — Georgia (Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD)

2004 — California (The Homestead, Hot Springs, VA)

2003 — Clemson (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

2002 — Minnesota (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

2001 — Florida (Duke Golf Club, Durham, NC)

2000 — Oklahoma State* (Grand National, Opelika, AL)

1999 — Georgia (Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN)

1998 — UNLV (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1997 — Pepperdine (Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL)

1996 — Arizona State (Honors Course, Chattanooga, TN)

1995 — Oklahoma State* (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1994 — Stanford (Stonebridge Country Club, McKinney, TX)

1993 — Florida (Champions Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1992 — Arizona (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1991 — Oklahoma State (Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA)

1990 — Arizona State (Innisbrook Island Course, Tarpon Springs, FL)

1989 — Oklahoma (Oak Tree Country Club, Edmond, OK)

1988 — UCLA (North Ranch Country Club, Thousand Oaks, CA)

1987 — Oklahoma State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1986 — Wake Forest (Bermuda Run Country Club, Winston-Salem, NC)

1985 — Houston (Grenelefe Country Club, Haines City, FL)

1984 — Houston (Bear Creek Golf World, Houston, TX)

1983 — Oklahoma State (San Joaquin Country Club, Fresno, CA)

1982 — Houston (Pinehurst Resort, Pinehurst, NC)

1981 — BYU (Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1980 — Oklahoma State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1979 — Ohio State (Bermuda Run Country Club, Winston-Salem, NC)

1978 — Oklahoma State (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1977 — Houston (Seven Oaks Golf Course, Hamilton, NY)

1976 — Oklahoma State (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1975 — Wake Forest (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1974 — Wake Forest (Carlton Oaks Country Club, Santee, CA)

1973 — Florida (Stillwater Country Club, Stillwater, OK)

1972 — Texas (Cape Coral Golf Club, Cape Coral, FL)

1971 — Texas (Tuscon National Golf Club, Tuscon, AZ)

1970 — Houston (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1969 — Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1968 — Florida (New Mexico State Golf Course, Las Cruces, NM)

1967 — Houston (Shawnee Golf Course, Shawnee on Delaware, PA)

1966 — Houston (Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1965 — Houston (Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, TN)

1964 — Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1963 — Oklahoma State (Wichita Country Club, Wichita, KS)

1962 — Houston (Duke Golf Club, Durham, NC)

1961 — Purdue (Purdue University Golf Course, West Lafayette, IN)

1960 — Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1959 — Houston (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1958 — Houston (Taconic Golf Club)

1957 — Houston (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1956 — Houston (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1955 — LSU (Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, TN)

1954 — SMU (Braeburn Country Club, Houston, TX)

1953 — Stanford (Broadmoor Golf Club, Colorado Springs, CO)

1952 — North Texas (Purdue University Golf Course, West Lafayette, IN)

1951 — North Texas (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1950 — North Texas (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1949 — North Texas (Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames, IA)

1948 — San Jose State (Stanford University Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1947 — LSU (University of Michigan Golf Course, Ann Arbor, MI)

1946 — Stanford (Springdale Golf Club, Princeton, NJ)

1945 — Ohio State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1944 — Notre Dame (Inverness Club, Toledo, OH)

1943 — Yale (Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL)

1942 — LSU/Stanford (South Bend Country Club, South Bend, IN)

1941 — Stanford (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1940 — Princeton/LSU (Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester, VT)

1939 — Stanford (Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA)

NIGA National Champions

1938 — Stanford (Oakmont Country Club, Georgetown, KY)

1937 — Princeton (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1936 — Yale (North Shore Country Club, Glenview, IL)

1935 — Michigan (Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD)

1934 — Michigan (Cleveland Country Club, Cleveland, TN)

1933 — Yale (Country Club of Buffalo, Williamsville, NY)

1932 — Yale (The Homestead, Hot Springs, VA)

1931 — Yale (Olympia Fields Country Club, Olympia Fields, IL)

1930 — Princeton (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1929 — Princeton (Deal Golf and Country Club, Deal, NJ)

1928 — Princeton (Apawamis Golf Club, Rye, NY)

1927 — Princeton (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1926 — Yale (Merion Golf Club, Haverford Township, PA)

1925 — Yale (Montclair Country Club, Montclair, VA)

1924 — Yale (Greenwich Country Club, Greenwich, CT)

1923 — Princeton (Siwanoy Country Club, Bronxville, NY)

1922 — Princeton (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1921 — Dartmouth (Greenwich Country Club, Greenwich, CT)

1920 — Princeton (Nassau Country Club, Glen Cove, NY)

1919 — Princeton (Merion Golf Club, Haverford Township, PA)

1918 — No Tournament Held

1917 — No Tournament Held

1916 — Princeton (Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, PA)

1915 — Yale (Greenwich Country Club, Greewich, CT)

1914 — Princeton (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1912 (fall) — Yale (Huntingdon Valley Country Club, Huntingdon Valley, PA)

1912 (spring) — Yale (Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester, VT)

1911 — Yale (Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, NJ)

1910 — Yale (Essex County Country Club, West Orange, NJ)

1909 — Yale (Apawamis Golf Club, Rye, NY)

1908 — Yale (Brae Burn Country Club, West Newton, MA)

1907 — Yale (Nassau Country Club, Glen Cove, NY)

1906 — Yale (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1905 — Yale (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1904 — Harvard (Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton, MA)

1903 — Harvard (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1902 (fall) — Harvard (Morris County Golf Club, Morristown, NJ)

1902 (spring) — Yale (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1901 — Harvard (Atlantic City Country Club, Atlantic City, NJ)

1900 — No Tournament Held

1899 — Harvard (Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY)

1898 (fall) — Yale (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)

1898 (spring) — Harvard (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)

1897 — Louis Bayard Jr., Princeton (Ardsley Club, Ardsley-on-Hudson, NY)



