Men's college golfers with the most NCAA titles

There have been some incredible golfers that have graced the links of college matches over the past century.

Two of them have gone on to be staples in the conversation around who is the greatest golfer of all time.

But when it comes to the greatest successes in the NCAA Championships, the names Jack and Tiger don’t actually show up.

MEN'S GOLF HISTORY: Winners of each team and individual NCAA championship

Here are the top seven NCAA men’s golfers as ranked by the number of national championship trophies they collected during their time on campus.

Ben Crenshaw - 3

Ben Crenshaw was a national championship machine while at the University of Texas. From 1971 to 1973, Crenshaw captured individual titles and led the way to team championships for the Longhorns in 1971 and 1972. Crenshaw went on to play on the PGA Tour, where he became a two-time Masters Champion and won 19 PGA Tour events. The World Golf Hall of Famer also captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team to its miraculous comeback win at Brookline in 1999.

Phil Mickelson - 3

Phil Mickelson — also now in the World Golf Hall of Fame — is the only other player than Crenshaw to capture three NCAA golf championships. While at Arizona State, Mickelson won the individual championship in 1989, 1990 and 1991. He also lead the Sun Devils to a team championship in 1990. Mickelson went on to great success on the PGA Tour, winning five majors (2004, 2006, 2010 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship and 2013 Open Championship) and 44 PGA Tour events.

Scott Simpson - 2

Scott Simpson became a two-time medalist by winning the 1976 and 1977 NCAA men’s golf individual championships while at USC. After turning professional after his win in 1977, Simpson spent 19 years on the PGA Tour, amassing seven wins. Most famously, he won the 1987 U.S. Open with a late charge at the Olympic Club. He continues to play today on the PGA Tour Champions.

Dick Crawford - 2

Dick Crawford won back-to-back individual championships while at the University of Houston in 1959 and 1960. The powerhouse Houston team also won the team national championship in each of those years. Crawford went on to play on the PGA Tour for 12 years from 1964 to 1976 and later became a club pro in Georgia.

Dexter Cummings - 2

From Yale’s golf history page: “Cummings won his first individual intercollegiate championship in 1923 at Simonoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York. He defeated the Princeton captain and one of the leading amateurs of that time, Rudy Knepper. In 1924, at Greenwich Country Club, the Yale team won the national championship, and Cummings was again the individual champion, beating W. H. Taft of Dartmouth.” He also was the captain of the 1925 national championship team. Cummings became a US Naval officer in WWII and did not play competitive golf after leaving Yale.

Fred Lamprecht - 2

Lamprecht was also a member of the Yale golf team. He won national championships following classmate Dexter Cummings in 1925 and 1926.