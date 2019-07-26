TRENDING:

Dan McDonald | NCAA.com | July 26, 2019

East Lake Cup: How it works, history of the college golf event

East Lake Golf Club

About two months after a champion is crowned on the PGA Tour at East Lake Golf Club at the Tour Championship, the collegiate stars tee it up on the same course to show their skills at the East Lake Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

WHAT: “Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match-play competition.”

WHO: The eight semifinalists from the 2019 Division I men’s and women’s golf national championships.

Women: Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Wake Forest
Men: Oklahoma State, Texas, Vanderbilt, Stanford

WHEN: Monday, October 28 through Wednesday Oct. 30.

WHERE: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

WATCH: The East Lake Cup will air live on the Golf Channel on Monday (Live 3-6 pm ET; Encore 8-11 pm ET), Tuesday (Live 3-6 pm ET; Encore 8-11 pm ET), and Wednesday (Live 3-6 pm ET; Encore 7-10 pm ET)

HISTORY:

2018 Champions:

Men's Team: Auburn University
Women's Team: University of Southern California
Men's Individual: Viktor Hovland - Oklahoma State University
Women's Individual: Albane Valenzuela - University of Southern California

2017 Champions:

Men's Team: Vanderbilt University
Women's Team: University of Southern California
Men's Individual: Will Gordon - Vanderbilt University
Women's Individual: Robynn Ree - University of Southern California

2016 Champions:

Men's Team: University of Illinois
Women's Team: Duke University
Men's Individual: Scottie Scheffler - University of Texas
Women's Individual: Andrea Lee - Stanford University

2015 Champions*:

Men: University of Illinois
Women: University of Southern California

*Individual championship was added in 2016

