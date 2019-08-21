The college careers of the Presidents Cup team members

The Presidents Cup teams are each set with their eight automatic qualifiers following the completion of the BMW Championship.

Eleven of the 16 automatically qualifying players got their golf careers started in the NCAA — including all eight of the U.S. qualifiers.

U.S. team captain Tiger Woods and International team captain Ernie Else will select their final four picks on Nov. 4. The Presidents Cup will take place from December 13-15 in Melbourne, Australia.

Here's a look at where each player in the Presidents Cup played in college:

Brooks Koepka — Florida State

Koepka is a four-time major champion and has been a strong force on U.S. national teams since his debut on the winning 2016 Ryder Cup squad. Koepka has made one previous appearance on a Presidents Cup team when the U.S. won in 2017 at Liberty National.

Before he turned professional and rose to the No. 1 golfer in the world, he got his start at Florida State University from 2008 to 2012. It was there that he won three events over his four years and earned All-America honors three times. He also was twice named ACC Men’s Golfer of the Year in 2010 and 2012.

Dustin Johnson — Coastal Carolina

Former World No. 1 and 2016 U.S. Open champion Johnson has also been a strong points earner for U.S. national teams throughout his golf career. As an amateur, he was on winning Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams in 2007. As a professional, he has qualified for four Ryder Cup teams and will be appearing on his fourth Presidents Cup team this year.

Johnson played collegiately at Coastal Carolina University from 2003 to 2007. He earned All-America honors three times during his collegiate career and was also a three-time Big South Men’s Golfer of the Year. He won six events during his career, including an NCAA regional championship and his best finish at the NCAA Championships was a T-9 finish in 2007.

Justin Thomas — Alabama

Thomas is also a former No. 1 player in the world and won the 2016 PGA Championship. He made his professional debut in international matches on the winning 2017 Presidents Cup team and also qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup. As an amateur, he found success on winning Junior Ryder Cup, Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams.

Before his rise on the PGA Tour, Thomas was an accomplished golfer at the University of Alabama from 2011 to 2013. He was a member of the 2013 national championship team, won the Haskins Award and the Nicklaus Award, presented to the National Player of the Year, and won six times for the Crimson Tide during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Patrick Cantlay — UCLA

Cantlay is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Presidents Cup will be his inaugural international match as a professional. Cantlay has played and won while representing the United States as an amateur in the Walker Cup and Palmer Cup.

Cantlay played college golf at UCLA from 2010 to 2012 and had great success there as an amateur. As a freshman, he was named the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year by the GCAA and also won the Phil Mickelson Award as the GCAA National Freshman of the Year. While in school, he qualified for and earned low amateur honors at the 2011 U.S. Open. He also finished runner up at the 2011 U.S. Amateur. The invitation that finish provided to the 2012 Masters Tournament led to earning low amateur honors there as well. Cantlay held the No. 1 ranking in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 55 weeks before turning professional.

Matt Kuchar — Georgia Tech

Kuchar is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2012 Players Championship and the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist. His international match resume includes four Ryder Cup teams and this year will be his fourth Presidents Cup team. In college, Kuchar was a decorated golfer at Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000. The two-time All-American won the 1997 U.S. Amateur after losing to Tiger Woods in the semifinals of the 1996 U.S. Amateur. Kuchar played in the 1998 and 1999 Masters Tournaments while in school.

Xander Schauffele — Long Beach State, San Diego State

Schauffele is a four-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2017 Tour Championship. The 2019 Presidents Cup will be his first appearance for the U.S. team in international matches.

He began his collegiate golf career at Long Beach State, where he captured Big West Conference Freshman of the Year honors and received first-team all-league recognition during his only season there. At San Diego State, he was named to the third-team All-American list and was a three-time All-Mountain West selection. His top win in college was defeating Beau Hossler to win the 2014 California Amateur Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau — SMU

DeChambeau is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and will be making his Presidents Cup debut in Australia. He was a member of the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team in Paris as well as the Palmer Cup, Eisenhower Trophy and Walker Cup teams as an amateur.

DeChambeau had a very successful collegiate career at SMU from 2012 to 2015 before joining the professional ranks. In 2015, he became the fifth player to win both the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. He earned All-America honors his final season in college and was a three-time all-American Conference selection.

Webb Simpson — Wake Forest

Simpson is a five-time PGA Tour winner and a major champion, having captured the 2012 U.S. Open. He will be returning to the Presidents Cup for the first time since 2013 and making his third appearance overall for the U.S. squad. He has also competed on three Ryder Cup teams and was on Palmer and Walker Cup teams as an amateur.

Simpson was a standout at Wake Forest from 2004 to 2007 and was a recipient of the Arnold Palmer Scholarship. He was a three-time All-American and the ACC Player of the Year in 2008.

Adam Scott — UNLV

Scott is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and winner of the 2013 Masters Tournament. He is making his ninth Presidents Cup appearance for the International team as the competition returns to his native Australia.

Scott came to the U.S. for school and played golf at UNLV from 1998 to 2000. He finished 11th at the NCAA Championship to earn All-American honors before turning professional during the start of his sophomore season.

Abraham Ancer — Oklahoma

Ancer turned professional in 2013 and has bounced between the Korn Ferry Tour (Formerly the Web.com Tour) and the PGA Tour. Ancer turned in his best season in 2018-19 with nine top-20 finishes and finishing 60th in the FedExCup rankings. He is making his debut in the Presidents Cup this year after representing Mexico last year in the World Cup.

Ancer began his college career at Odessa College in 2010 before transferring to the University of Oklahoma and playing three years there. At Odessa , he was a 2010 first-team PING All-American and received the GCAA Jack Nicklaus Award as junior college player of the year. Additionally, he was the NJCAA Division I winner of Phil Mickelson Award as nation's most outstanding junior college freshman. At Oklahoma, he won two events and earned Big 12 All-Tournament team honors his junior and senior years.

C.T. Pan — Washington

Pan earned his first PGA Tour win in 2019 at the RBC Heritage and will be making his first appearance on the Presidents Cup team.

He played four years at the University of Washington from 2011 to 2015. The highlight of his collegiate career was finishing runner-up at the 2015 NCAA Championship to Bryson DeChambeau. He was a two-time All American and earned many Pac 12 Conference honors. Pan was the top-ranked Amateur golfer for eight weeks and earned two gold medals — one individual and one team — at the 2014 Asian Games in Korea.