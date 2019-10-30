East Lake Cup: How it works, history of the college golf event

About two months after a champion is crowned on the PGA Tour at East Lake Golf Club at the Tour Championship, the collegiate stars tee it up on the same course to show their skills at the East Lake Cup.
Below is everything you need to know about the tournament. In the 2019 event, the Wake Forest women's team and Texas men's team took home the team titles.
East Lake Cup: Format and schedule
WHAT: “Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match-play competition.”
WHO: The eight semifinalists from the past year's Division I men’s and women’s golf national championships. Here were the 2019 participants:
Women: Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Wake Forest
Men: Oklahoma State, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest
WHEN: The 2019 East Lake Cup was played Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday Oct. 30.
WHERE: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
FINAL RESULTS AND STANDINGS: Click or tap here for final scoring from the 2019 event: Men's stroke play | Men's match play | Women's stroke play | Women's match play
East Lake Cup rosters
Each 2019 participating school featured five individuals. Here were the lineups for all eight teams:
Women's rosters:
Duke
- Ana Belac, senior
- Jaravee Boonchant, junior
- Gina Kim, sophomore
- Erica Shepherd, frershman
- Miranda Wang, junior
Arizona
- Ya Chun Chang, sophomore
- Vivian Hou, freshman
- Sandra Nordaas, senior
- Gile Bite Starkute, freshman
- Therese Warner, freshman
Wake Forest
- Vanessa Knecht, sophomore
- Rachel Kuehn, freshman
- Siyun Liu, senior
- Emilia Migliaccio, junior
- Lauren Walsh, freshman
Auburn
- Julie McCarthy, junior
- Mychael O'Berry, junior
- Brooke Sansom, sophomore
- Megan Schofill, freshman
- Kaleigh Telfer, junior
Men's rosters:
Texas
- Parker Coody, sophomore
- Pierceson Coody, sophomore
- Cole Hammer, sophomore
- Spencer Soosman, senior
- Travis Vick, freshman
Oklahoma State
- Austin Eckroat, junior
- Aman Gupta, sophomore
- Hazen Newman, freshman
- Brian Stark, freshman
- Rayhan Thomas, freshman
Wake Forest
- Eric Bae, senior
- Eugenio Chacarra, sophomore
- Alex Fitzpatrick, sophomore
- Mark Power, freshman
- Marco Steyn, junior
Vanderbilt
- John Augenstein, senior
- Harrison Ott, junior
- Reid Davenport, sophomore
- William Moll, freshman
- Matthew Riedel, freshman
CHAMPIONS: Men's college golfers with the most individual NCAA championships
East Lake Cup history
2019 Champions:
Men's Team: University of Texas
Women's Team: Wake Forest University
Men's Individual: Mark Power - Wake Forest
Women's Individual: Vanessa Knecht - Wake Forest / Ana Belac - Duke
2018 Champions:
Men's Team: Auburn University
Women's Team: University of Southern California
Men's Individual: Viktor Hovland - Oklahoma State University
Women's Individual: Albane Valenzuela - University of Southern California
2017 Champions:
Men's Team: Vanderbilt University
Women's Team: University of Southern California
Men's Individual: Will Gordon - Vanderbilt University
Women's Individual: Robynn Ree - University of Southern California
2016 Champions:
Men's Team: University of Illinois
Women's Team: Duke University
Men's Individual: Scottie Scheffler - University of Texas
Women's Individual: Andrea Lee - Stanford University
2015 Champions*:
Men: University of Illinois
Women: University of Southern California
*Individual championship was added in 2016