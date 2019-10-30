East Lake Cup: How it works, history of the college golf event

Wake Forest defeated Auburn 4-1 in the women's final of the 2019 East Lake Cup.

About two months after a champion is crowned on the PGA Tour at East Lake Golf Club at the Tour Championship, the collegiate stars tee it up on the same course to show their skills at the East Lake Cup.

Below is everything you need to know about the tournament. In the 2019 event, the Wake Forest women's team and Texas men's team took home the team titles.

East Lake Cup: Format and schedule

WHAT: “Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match-play competition.”

WHO: The eight semifinalists from the past year's Division I men’s and women’s golf national championships. Here were the 2019 participants:

Women: Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Wake Forest

Men: Oklahoma State, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest

WHEN: The 2019 East Lake Cup was played Monday, Oct. 28 through Wednesday Oct. 30.

WHERE: East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

FINAL RESULTS AND STANDINGS: Click or tap here for final scoring from the 2019 event: Men's stroke play | Men's match play | Women's stroke play | Women's match play

East Lake Cup rosters

Each 2019 participating school featured five individuals. Here were the lineups for all eight teams:

Women's rosters:

Duke

Ana Belac, senior

Jaravee Boonchant, junior

Gina Kim, sophomore

Erica Shepherd, frershman

Miranda Wang, junior

Arizona

Ya Chun Chang, sophomore

Vivian Hou, freshman

Sandra Nordaas, senior

Gile Bite Starkute, freshman

Therese Warner, freshman

Wake Forest

Vanessa Knecht, sophomore

Rachel Kuehn, freshman

Siyun Liu, senior

Emilia Migliaccio, junior

Lauren Walsh, freshman

Auburn

Julie McCarthy, junior

Mychael O'Berry, junior

Brooke Sansom, sophomore

Megan Schofill, freshman

Kaleigh Telfer, junior

Men's rosters:

Texas

Parker Coody, sophomore

Pierceson Coody, sophomore

Cole Hammer, sophomore

Spencer Soosman, senior

Travis Vick, freshman

Oklahoma State

Austin Eckroat, junior

Aman Gupta, sophomore

Hazen Newman, freshman

Brian Stark, freshman

Rayhan Thomas, freshman

Wake Forest

Eric Bae, senior

Eugenio Chacarra, sophomore

Alex Fitzpatrick, sophomore

Mark Power, freshman

Marco Steyn, junior

Vanderbilt

John Augenstein, senior

Harrison Ott, junior

Reid Davenport, sophomore

William Moll, freshman

Matthew Riedel, freshman

East Lake Cup history

2019 Champions:

Men's Team: University of Texas

Women's Team: Wake Forest University

Men's Individual: Mark Power - Wake Forest

Women's Individual: Vanessa Knecht - Wake Forest / Ana Belac - Duke

2018 Champions:

Men's Team: Auburn University

Women's Team: University of Southern California

Men's Individual: Viktor Hovland - Oklahoma State University

Women's Individual: Albane Valenzuela - University of Southern California

2017 Champions:

Men's Team: Vanderbilt University

Women's Team: University of Southern California

Men's Individual: Will Gordon - Vanderbilt University

Women's Individual: Robynn Ree - University of Southern California

2016 Champions:

Men's Team: University of Illinois

Women's Team: Duke University

Men's Individual: Scottie Scheffler - University of Texas

Women's Individual: Andrea Lee - Stanford University

2015 Champions*:

Men: University of Illinois

Women: University of Southern California

*Individual championship was added in 2016