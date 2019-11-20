NCAA DI golf committees announce adjusted course access policy for 2021 and 2022 championships

NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Committees have adjusted the open course access policy for the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships being held at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The open course access policy for the 2021 and 2022 championships will allow all schools to have access to the Grayhawk Golf Club beginning July 1 of 2020 and 2021 and continuing through April 30 of 2021 and 2022. No teams or individuals, including the host school, Arizona State, will be allowed at the site from May 1 through June 30 of 2021 and 2022.

The current access policy will be in place for the upcoming 2020 championships to be held May 22-27 (women) and May 29-June 3 (men).

That policy states that student-athletes and coaches are prohibited from walking, playing or practicing at the championship finals course (i.e., practice facilities and any additional golf course at the venue) beginning Aug. 1 of the championship academic year other than those student-athletes and coaches who are members of the course or who are competing in sanctioned events of the state’s amateur or professional golf associations, the USGA, LPGA and PGA. Violations of this policy may result in sanctions listed under NCAA misconduct provisions or disqualification for a team or an individual(s), with no substitution permitted.

The host institution will be prohibited from walking, playing or practicing on the championship finals course beginning 10 days before the men’s championship.

In 2021, women’s play will take place May 21-26, and the men’s championships will be decided May 28-June 2. In 2022, the women’s championships will be May 20-25, and the men’s championships will take place May 27-June 1.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships will be played on Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor course, a Tom Fazio-designed course. This is the first time that one course has served as the host site for the championships for three consecutive years.

