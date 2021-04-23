NCAA announces regional selections for the 2021 DII men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 64 teams and 24 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 6-8.

The top four teams from each super regional and the top individual not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals May 17-21 at PGA National Resort; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The finals will be hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:

Atlantic and East

Central and Midwest

South and Southeast

South Central and West

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Lake View Country Club, North East, Pennsylvania; Mercyhurst University, hosts.

Atlantic Region :

1. Gannon University

2. West Liberty University

3. Indiana University of Pennsylvania [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]

4. University of Charleston (West Virginia)

5. Davis & Elkins College [Mountain East Conference]

6. Fayetteville State University

7. Shepherd University

8. Millersville University of Pennsylvania