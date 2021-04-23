NCAA | April 24, 2021 NCAA announces regional selections for the 2021 DII men's golf championships NCAA Photos Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 64 teams and 24 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 6-8. The top four teams from each super regional and the top individual not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals May 17-21 at PGA National Resort; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The finals will be hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows: Atlantic and East Central and Midwest South and Southeast South Central and West Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name. ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL Lake View Country Club, North East, Pennsylvania; Mercyhurst University, hosts. Atlantic Region: 1. Gannon University 2. West Liberty University 3. Indiana University of Pennsylvania [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 4. University of Charleston (West Virginia) 5. Davis & Elkins College [Mountain East Conference] 6. Fayetteville State University 7. Shepherd University 8. Millersville University of Pennsylvania Individuals: 1. Jack Angelucci, Mercyhurst University 2. Tyler Kipp, California University of Pennsylvania 3. Marco Oliverio, Fairmont State University East Region: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas College 2. Bentley University 3. Franklin Pierce University 4. Le Moyne College [Northeast-10 Conference] 5. Assumption University 6. Southern New Hampshire University 7. Concordia College (New York) 8. Dominican College (New York) [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference] Individuals: 1. Drew Semons, Saint Anselm College 2. Aiden Stuart, Saint Michael’s College 3. Jarred Huggins, American International College CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL Shoal Creek Golf Club, Kansas City, Missouri; William Jewell College and the Kansas City Sports Commission, host Central Region: 1. University of Central Missouri [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] 2. Arkansas Tech University [Great American Conference] 3. Henderson State University 4. Washburn University 5. Missouri Western State University 6. Southwest Oklahoma State University 7. University of Sioux Falls 8. Winona State University [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] Individuals: 1. Luke Palmowski, Rogers State University 2. Kade Johnson, Southern Arkansas University 3. Roman Timmerman, Southern Arkansas University Midwest Region: 1. University of Indianapolis 2. Grand Valley State University 3. University of Findlay 4. Maryville University of Saint Louis [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 5. Hillsdale College 6. University of Missouri – St. Louis 7. Trevecca Nazarene University [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 8. Ferris State University [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Carl Miltun, Missouri University of Science and Technology 2. Grant Haefner, Wayne State University (Michigan) 3. Pha Vichitcharoenpai, McKendree University SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Florida; Florida Southern College, hosts. South Region: 1. University of West Florida [Gulf South Conference] 2. Lynn University 3. Lee University 4. Barry University 5. Nova Southeastern University 6. Saint Leo University 7. Valdosta State University 8. Florida Southern College Individuals: 1. Aadam Syed, University of Tampa 2. Paul Murphy, University of Montevallo 3. Trystan Perkins, Rollins College Southeast Region: 1. Lincoln Memorial University 2. University of South Carolina Aiken 3. Young Harris College [Peach Belt Conference] 4. Georgia Southwestern State University 5. Columbus State University 6. Georgia College 7. University of North Georgia 8. University of Mount Olive [Conference Carolinas] Individuals: 1. Austin Duncan, North Greenville University 2. Evans Lewis, North Greenville University 3. Alberto Dominguez, Erskine College SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL The Home Course, Dupont, Washington; Saint Martin’s University, hosts. South Central Region: 1. Oklahoma Christian University [Lone Star Conference] 2. Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 3. Midwestern State University 4. Texas A&M University-Commerce 5. Dallas Baptist University 6. St. Mary’s University (Texas) 7. Colorado Mesa University 8. Western New Mexico University Individuals: 1. Parker Holekamp, Texas A&M International 2. Collin Bordeaux, Regis University (Colorado) 3. Darren Edwards, Fort Lewis College West Region: 1. Sonoma State University 2. Western Washington University 3. Academy of Art [Pacific West Conference] 4. California State University, East Bay 5. Saint Martin’s University [Great Northwest Atlantic Conference] 6. Holy Names University 7. Montana State University Billings 8. Northwest Nazarene University Individuals: 1. Keita Okada, Hawaii Pacific University 2. Matt Fry, Dominican University of California 3. Dustin Franko, University of Hawaii at Hilo NCAA DI women's and men's golf championship selection shows to air on GOLF Channel 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will be announced on the GOLF Channel. The women's selections will be announced on April 28 and the men's will be announced on May 5. Both shows will air at 2 p.m. ET. 