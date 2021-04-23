NCAA | April 23, 2021 NCAA DI Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships Selection Shows to air on GOLF Channel on April 28 and May 5 Highlights from Phil Mickelson winning 1992 National Championship Share Teams and individuals participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will be announced as part of GOLF Channel’s College Central coverage taking place April 28 (women’s) and May 5 (men’s) at 2 p.m. ET. Selection coverage will be just the start of coverage of the 2021 golf championships by GOLF Channel. The network will provide highlights from regional play of both championships leading up to coverage of the 2021 championships to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The women’s championship will be held May 21-26, with GOLF Channel providing live coverage of the final day of individual championship play on May 24 as well as the team match play on May 25-26. The men’s championship will be held May 28-June 2, with GOLF Channel providing live coverage of the final day of individual championship play on May 31 as well as the team match play on June 1-2. See GOLF Channel full programming schedule. GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015. Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 10-12, with play taking place at the Louisiana University Club in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by LSU; The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., hosted by Louisville; and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford. Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk. Regional play for the 2021 Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be held May 17-19, with play taking place at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind., hosted by Ball State; Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., hosted by Florida State; Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by New Mexico; Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State; Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn., hosted by Vanderbilt; and Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club in Cle Elum, Wash., hosted by Washington. Three of the six regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site (six individuals total) will advance to the national championships at Grayhawk. For more NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships information, go to NCAA.com. Credential applications for the 2021 golf championships are now being accepted at https://www.ncaa.com/media-credentials. NCAA announces regional selections for the 2021 DII men's golf championships The NCAA announced the regional selections for the 2021 DII men's golf national championships on Friday, April 23. READ MORE Tiger Woods' college career: Records, history, achievements Tiger Woods attended Stanford from 1994 through 1996 before he turned professional. Here is a look at his college achievements, including his 1996 NCAA individual championship. READ MORE PGA Tour unveils the PGA Tour University, a new ranking system for college golfers The PGA Tour has added a path to membership to the Korn Ferry Tour and its international tours in Canada, Latin American and China. READ MORE