NCAA DI Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships Selection Shows to air on GOLF Channel on April 28 and May 5

Teams and individuals participating in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will be announced as part of GOLF Channel’s College Central coverage taking place April 28 (women’s) and May 5 (men’s) at 2 p.m. ET.

Selection coverage will be just the start of coverage of the 2021 golf championships by GOLF Channel. The network will provide highlights from regional play of both championships leading up to coverage of the 2021 championships to be held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The women’s championship will be held May 21-26, with GOLF Channel providing live coverage of the final day of individual championship play on May 24 as well as the team match play on May 25-26. The men’s championship will be held May 28-June 2, with GOLF Channel providing live coverage of the final day of individual championship play on May 31 as well as the team match play on June 1-2. See GOLF Channel full programming schedule. GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 10-12, with play taking place at the Louisiana University Club in Baton Rouge, La., hosted by LSU; The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., hosted by Louisville; and Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif., hosted by Stanford. Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk.

Regional play for the 2021 Division I Men’s Golf Championships will be held May 17-19, with play taking place at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Ind., hosted by Ball State; Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., hosted by Florida State; Championship Course at UNM in Albuquerque, N.M., hosted by New Mexico; Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State; Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn., hosted by Vanderbilt; and Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club in Cle Elum, Wash., hosted by Washington. Three of the six regional sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while three will have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site (six individuals total) will advance to the national championships at Grayhawk.