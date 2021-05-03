NCAA.com | May 3, 2021 Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III men's golf championships Trine Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The championships, which will be held May 11-14 at Oglebay, in Wheeling, WV and will be hosted by Bethany College and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Thirty-seven teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams. CHAMPS: View the complete 2021 spring selections schedule A total of 191 participants will compete at the 2021 championships. Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2021 championships: Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (30) Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Pennsylvania State Univ. Erie, The Behrend College American Rivers Conference - Nebraska Wesleyan American Southwest Conference – Mary Hardin-Baylor Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin - Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference - Rosemont Commonwealth Coast Conference – Western New England Empire 8 - Utica Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Albertus Magnus Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman Landmark Conference - Catholic Liberty League – Rensselaer Polytechnic Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Trine Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York College (Pennsylvania) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – St. John’s (Minnesota) New England Small College Athletic Conference - Trinity (Connecticut) North Atlantic Conference - Husson North Coast Athletic Conference - Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference – Pennsylvania College of Technology Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora Northwest Conference - Willamette Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Westminster PA Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association – South - Sewanee St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster Upper Midwest Athletic Conference - Wisconsin-Superior USA South Athletic Conference – Piedmont Pool B Berths (4) Emory Trinity Texas Carnegie Mellon Christopher Newport Pool C Berths (3) Methodist Huntingdon St. Thomas Minnesota Individuals (6) Kevin Burris, Pfeiffer Cameron Starr, LaGrange Lane Roye, McMurry Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus Declan Hickton, Rochester Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee With the 2020 DIII Men’s Golf Championships canceled last year, we recognize Illinois Wesleyan, who claimed its first national title in school history at the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, finishing just three shots ahead of runner-up Huntingdon. 