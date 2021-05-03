Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 11-14 at Oglebay, in Wheeling, WV and will be hosted by Bethany College and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Thirty-seven teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 191 participants will compete at the 2021 championships. Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Four teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2021 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (30)

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference – Pennsylvania State Univ. Erie, The Behrend College

American Rivers Conference - Nebraska Wesleyan

American Southwest Conference – Mary Hardin-Baylor

Centennial Conference – Franklin & Marshall

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin - Illinois Wesleyan

Colonial States Athletic Conference - Rosemont

Commonwealth Coast Conference – Western New England

Empire 8 - Utica

Great Northeast Athletic Conference – Albertus Magnus

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference – Rose-Hulman

Landmark Conference - Catholic

Liberty League – Rensselaer Polytechnic

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association - Trine

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth – York College (Pennsylvania)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom – Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – St. John’s (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference - Trinity (Connecticut)

North Atlantic Conference - Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference - Denison

North Eastern Athletic Conference – Pennsylvania College of Technology

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference - Aurora

Northwest Conference - Willamette

Ohio Athletic Conference - Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference - Guilford

Presidents’ Athletic Conference – Westminster PA

Skyline Conference – Farmingdale State

Southern Athletic Association – South - Sewanee

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference - Webster

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference - Wisconsin-Superior

USA South Athletic Conference – Piedmont

Pool B Berths (4)

Emory

Trinity Texas

Carnegie Mellon

Christopher Newport

Pool C Berths (3)

Methodist

Huntingdon

St. Thomas Minnesota

Individuals (6)

Kevin Burris, Pfeiffer

Cameron Starr, LaGrange

Lane Roye, McMurry

Jacob Pedersen, Gustavus Adolphus

Declan Hickton, Rochester

Pierce Robinson, Washington & Lee

With the 2020 DIII Men’s Golf Championships canceled last year, we recognize Illinois Wesleyan, who claimed its first national title in school history at the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, finishing just three shots ahead of runner-up Huntingdon. Sam Goldenring of Williams earned medalist honors finishing two shots ahead of runner-up Josh Gibson of Hope. The 2019 championships were played at Keene Trace Golf Club, in Nicholasville, Kentucky and were hosted by Transylvania University.

