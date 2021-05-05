2021 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship team and individual selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 17-19. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona State and The Thunderbirds are the hosts for the 2021 championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

The Sagamore Club – Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Texas North Carolina Tennessee North Florida Louisville South Florida (AAC) UAB Duke UNCW Arkansas State Campbell (Big South) UT Martin (Ohio Valley) Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Ross Steelman, Missouri Angus Flanagan, Minnesota Joe Weiler, Purdue Mark Goetz, West Virginia Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina Alex Goff, Kentucky Cole Bradley, Purdue David Perkins, Illinois State Michael Cascino, Butler Henry May, Dayton

Seminole Legacy Golf Club – Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Florida State Georgia Liberty (Atlantic Sun) LSU Georgia Tech Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) TCU Indiana Kansas Southern California Ohio State Davidson (Atlantic 10) Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern) LIU (Northeast)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Keller Harper, Furman Johnny Travale, UCF Michael Sakane, Jacksonville Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart

Karsten Creek Golf Club – Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Oklahoma State (Big 12) Illinois (Big Ten) Auburn SMU Notre Dame Alabama Baylor Sam Houston (Southland) Little Rock Ole Miss Northwestern College of Charleston (CAA) Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Devon Bling, UCLA Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech Tripp Kinney, Iowa State Vicente Marzilio, North Texas Lachlan Barker, Iowa State A.J. Ott, Colorado State Tim Tillmanns, Kansas State Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM Lucas Carper, UC Davis Jack Howes, Oral Roberts

The Golf Club of Tennessee – Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council Teams (seeded in the following order):

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Clemson (ACC) NC State Vanderbilt (SEC) Arkansas San Diego State Virginia Charlotte Kent State (MAC) UTSA Houston Loyola Maryland (Patriot League) UConn (Big East) Iona (Metro Atlantic)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

James Piot, Michigan State Ben van Wyk, Augusta Evan Davis, Belmont Van Holmgren, Florida Gulf Coast Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette Brandon Einstein, High Point Hunter Fry, USC Upstate Timothius Tamardi, App State Austin Devereux, Rider

Championship Course at UNM – Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Oklahoma Arizona State Texas A&M Texas Tech New Mexico (Mountain West) Stanford Oregon State Boise State South Carolina Nevada San Diego New Mexico State (WAC) Oakland (Horizon) Prairie View A&M (Southwestern)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Tommy Stephenson, Fresno State Daniel O’Loughlin, Colorado Blake Hathcoat, St. Mary’s (California) Gavin Cohen, LMU Riley Lewis, LMU

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club – Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Wake Forest Pepperdine (WCC) Florida Arizona (Pac-12) San Francisco Iowa Washington East Tennessee State (Southern) Utah Oregon Mississippi State Long Beach State (Big West) Denver (Summit) Sacramento State (Big Sky)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Carson Lundell, Brigham Young Matt McCarty, Santa Clara Jack Trent, UNLV Jake Vincent, Southern Utah Gabe Lysen, Utah Valley

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., with Arkansas serving as host. Stanford won the team title, defeating Texas, 3-2-0 in the final round of match play competition. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual title by five strokes.