NCAA.com | May 9, 2021 2021 NCAA Division II men's golf championships finalists announced Gannon Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 16 teams and four student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 17-21, at The PGA National Resort and Spa; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The championships will be hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission. The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2021 championships are listed below: ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL Lake View Country Club, North East, Pennsylvania; Mercyhurst University, host. Teams: Gannon University St. Thomas Aquinas College Davis & Elkins College Fayetteville State University Individuals: Tommy Ethier, Bentley University CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL Shoal Creek Golf Club, Kansas City, Missouri; William Jewell College and the Kansas City Sports Commission, hosts. Teams: University of Central Missouri University of Indianapolis Arkansas Tech University Washburn University of Topeka Individuals: Luke Palmowski, Rogers State University SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Florida; Florida Southern College, host. Teams: Lee University University of West Florida Georgia Southwestern State University Columbus State University Individuals: Alberto Dominguez, Erskine College SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL The Home Course, Dupont, Washington; Saint Martin’s University, host. Teams: Texas A&M University-Commerce Saint Martin’s University Sonoma State University Colorado State University Pueblo Individuals: Garrett Woodin, Montana State University Billings For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com. 2021 NCAA Division I men’s golf championship team and individual selections announced The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has revealed the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III men's golf championships The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III men’s golf championships on Monday, May 3. READ MORE Arizona State, Grayhawk, Scottsdale and Golf Channel ready to host 2021 NCAA golf championships The Grayhawk Golf Club will host the men's and women's NCAA Golf National Championships for the next three years in partnership with Arizona State, starting May 21 with the women's championship this year. READ MORE