NCAA.com | May 9, 2021

2021 NCAA Division II men's golf championships finalists announced

Gannon Athletics Gannon men's golf

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 16 teams and four student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 17-21, at The PGA National Resort and Spa; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The championships will be hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission. 

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2021 championships are listed below:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL 

Lake View Country Club, North East, Pennsylvania; Mercyhurst University, host.

Teams:

  1. Gannon University
  2. St. Thomas Aquinas College
  3. Davis & Elkins College
  4. Fayetteville State University

Individuals:

  • Tommy Ethier, Bentley University

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Shoal Creek Golf Club, Kansas City, Missouri; William Jewell College and the Kansas City Sports Commission, hosts.

Teams:

  1. University of Central Missouri
  2. University of Indianapolis
  3. Arkansas Tech University
  4. Washburn University of Topeka

Individuals:

  • Luke Palmowski, Rogers State University

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL 

Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green, Florida; Florida Southern College, host.

Teams:

  1. Lee University
  2. University of West Florida
  3. Georgia Southwestern State University
  4. Columbus State University

Individuals:

  • Alberto Dominguez, Erskine College

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL 

The Home Course, Dupont, Washington; Saint Martin’s University, host.

Teams:

  1. Texas A&M University-Commerce
  2. Saint Martin’s University
  3. Sonoma State University
  4. Colorado State University Pueblo

Individuals:

  • Garrett Woodin, Montana State University Billings

For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com.

