CHAMPS:

🥎 DI softball bracket

DI men's golf results

🎾 DI women's tennis results

DII men's tennis title match set

Fan attendance & masking protocol updates
golf-men-d1 flag

NCAA | May 19, 2021

2021 Division I men's golf championship participants announced

Watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's golf selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Stillwater, Okla.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; Albuquerque, NM.; Cle Elum, Wash. — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Live updates of the DI men's golf championship

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2021 championships finals are listed below:

The Sagamore Club – Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority
Teams Individual
1. Texas Cole Bradley, Purdue
2. North Carolina  
3. Tennessee  
4. Louisville  
5. UAB  

Seminole Legacy Golf Club – Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State
Teams Individual
1. Florida State Michael Sakane, Jacksonville
2. Georgia  
3. Georgia Tech  
4. Liberty  
5. TCU  

Karsten Creek Golf Club – Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State
Teams Individual
1. Oklahoma State AJ Ott, Colorado State
2. Illinois  
3. SMU  
4. Sam Houston  
5. Little Rock  

The Golf Club of Tennessee – Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council
Teams Individual
1. Vanderbilt James Piot, Michigan State
2. Arkansas  
3. San Diego State  
4. NC State  
5. Clemson  

Championship Course at UNM – Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico
Teams Individual
1. Texas Tech Ryan Hall, South Carolina
2. Arizona State  
3. Oregon State  
4. Oklahoma  
5. San Diego State  

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club – Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington
Teams Individual
1. East Tennessee State Tristan Mandur, Utah
2. San Francisco  
3. Wake Forest  
4. Pepperdine  
5. Florida  

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 28 thru Sunday, May 30 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 31 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, June 1, followed by finals on Wednesday, June 2.

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., with Arkansas serving as host. Stanford won the team title, defeating Texas, 3-2-0 in the final round of match play competition. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual title by five strokes.

Other states that would be perfect for their own Crossroads Classic

The Crossroads Classic is an annual men's basketball event between Butler, Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue, and it's one that followed successfully in other states.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners