2021 Division I men's golf championship participants announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The top five teams and the top individual not on those teams from each of the six regional sites — Noblesville, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Stillwater, Okla.; Kingston Springs, Tenn.; Albuquerque, NM.; Cle Elum, Wash. — have advanced to compete at the finals which will be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The championships are being hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2021 championships finals are listed below:

The Sagamore Club – Noblesville, Ind. Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority Teams Individual 1. Texas Cole Bradley, Purdue 2. North Carolina 3. Tennessee 4. Louisville 5. UAB

Seminole Legacy Golf Club – Tallahassee, Fla. Hosted by Florida State Teams Individual 1. Florida State Michael Sakane, Jacksonville 2. Georgia 3. Georgia Tech 4. Liberty 5. TCU

Karsten Creek Golf Club – Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State Teams Individual 1. Oklahoma State AJ Ott, Colorado State 2. Illinois 3. SMU 4. Sam Houston 5. Little Rock

The Golf Club of Tennessee – Kingston Springs, Tenn. Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council Teams Individual 1. Vanderbilt James Piot, Michigan State 2. Arkansas 3. San Diego State 4. NC State 5. Clemson

Championship Course at UNM – Albuquerque, N.M. Hosted by New Mexico Teams Individual 1. Texas Tech Ryan Hall, South Carolina 2. Arizona State 3. Oregon State 4. Oklahoma 5. San Diego State

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club – Cle Elum, Wash. Hosted by Washington Teams Individual 1. East Tennessee State Tristan Mandur, Utah 2. San Francisco 3. Wake Forest 4. Pepperdine 5. Florida

Finals play consists of three days of stroke play on Friday, May 28 thru Sunday, May 30 (54 holes), after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, May 31 to determine the top eight teams that will advance to match play as well as the 72-hole individual champion. The team national champion will be determined by a match-play format that will consist of quarterfinals and semifinals conducted on Tuesday, June 1, followed by finals on Wednesday, June 2.

Live results from the championships can be found online at www.ncaa.com.

The 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., with Arkansas serving as host. Stanford won the team title, defeating Texas, 3-2-0 in the final round of match play competition. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual title by five strokes.