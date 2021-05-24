11 finalists named for Haskins Award, given to nation's best DI men's college golfer

The Fred Haskins Commission announced today the final watch list for the 2021 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding NCAA male Division I collegiate golfer for the 2020-21 season as voted on by his fellow players, coaches and the college golf media.

Eleven players were selected for the final Haskins Award watch list based on their performances in the 2020-21 college golf season. Ten of the 11 players will be competing in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, taking place May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The 2021 Haskins Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 1 live on GOLF Channel at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) also announced that it has signed a multi-year extension as the presenting sponsor for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards, along with GOLF Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, further strengthening its commitment to college golf.

“Stifel has been a proud supporter of college golf through our association with the Haskins Award for more than a decade, and our commitment to the sport has grown stronger with each passing year,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “We are honored to continue our partnership with the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards and are excited to showcase the future stars of the game once again through GOLF Channel’s coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships. These student-athletes have gracefully handled the challenges of this unconventional season, and we salute them for their remarkable resiliency.”

Voting for the 2021 Haskins Award is now open at www.haskinsaward.com and will close on Monday, May 31, one hour following the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. The final three finalists will be recognized by GOLF Channel on Tuesday, June 1 and the recipient will be announced. Current NCAA D1 men’s golfers, men’s coaches, men’s golf sports information directors (SID’s) and college golf media only are eligible to vote. Voting for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel will be compiled and verified by the Haskins Commission, which oversees the award.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships kicks off this week with the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships airing in primetime today-Wednesday (May 24-26), followed by live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships May 31-June 2. Complete information about GOLF Channel’s television coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships can be found here.

2021 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel Final Watch List

Ludvig Aberg, Sophomore, Texas Tech

Ranking: Golfstat – 24 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: 2 (The Prestige, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate)

Other results: T-3, George Hannon Collegiate; fourth, NCAA Albuquerque Regional; fourth, Big 12 Championship; T-5, Cabo Collegiate; T-6, Aggie Invitational; T-10, Colonial Collegiate; T-21, Maridoe Collegiate; T-40, Old Waverly Collegiate; 2-2 at Big 12 Match Play

Jacob Bridgeman, Junior, Clemson

Ranking: Golfstat – 16 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: 2 (Camp Creek Invitational, Palmetto Intercollegiate)

Other results: runner-up, Birmingham Invitational; T-5, ACC Championship (stroke play); T-6, Kiawah Invitational; T-10, The Hayt; T-19, NCAA Kingston Springs Regional; T-26, Valspar Collegiate; 2-0, ACC Championship (match play)

Eugenio Chacarra, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: None

Other results: runner-up, Timuquana Collegiate; T-2, NIT; third, Augusta Haskins Invitational; third, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, NCAA Stillwater Regional; T-6, George Hannon Collegiate; T-10, Big 12 Championship; T-16, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-26, Cabo Collegiate; T-40, Maridoe Collegiate; 1-1-1, Big 12 Match Play

Pierceson Coody, Junior, Texas

Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: 1 (George Hannon Collegiate)

Other results: runner-up, Aggie Invitational; T-2, Colonial Collegiate; T-2, NIT; T-3, Calusa Cup; T-6, Big 12 Championship; T-7, East Lake Cup (stroke play); ninth, NCAA Noblesville Regional; T-17, Cabo Collegiate; T-45, Maridoe Collegiate; 2-0, East Lake Cup (match play)

Alex Fitzpatrick, Sophomore, Wake Forest

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 4

Wins: 1 (Valspar Collegiate)

Other results: T-2, NCAA Cle Elum Regional; fourth, Arizona Intercollegiate; fourth, Wake Forest Invitational; T-12, Calusa Cup; T-20, Camp Creek Invitational

Nick Gabrelcik*, Freshman, North Florida

Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: 3 (Sea Best Invitational, General Hackler Championship, The Hayt)

Other results: second, ASUN Championship; T-4, Timuquana Collegiate; T-4, Gator Invitational; T-6, Birmingham Invitational; T-21, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-26, NCAA Noblesville Regional *Failed to qualify for NCAA Championship

Noah Goodwin, Senior, SMU

Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 10

Wins: 1 (NCAA Stillwater Regional)

Other results: runner-up, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-2, American Athletic Conference Championship; T-3, Southwestern Invitational; T-4, The Goodwin; T-11, Valspar Collegiate; T-21, The Prestige

Ryan Hall, Junior, South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 12

Wins: 2 (NCAA Albuquerque Regional, Augusta Haskins Invitational)

Other results: third, Gator Invitational; T-4, LSU Invitational; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-8, Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate; T-12, SEC Championship (stroke play); T-13, Tiger Invitational; T-13, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-18, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; 0-1, SEC Championship (match play)

John Pak, Senior, Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: 1 (Calusa Cup)

Other results: second, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-3, The Hayt; fourth, Tallahassee Regional; T-5, ACC Championship (stroke play); T-7, Valspar Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-12, Timuquana Collegiate; 0-2, ACC Championship (match play)

David Puig, Sophomore, Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 14 | Golfweek – 7

Wins: 2 (Southwestern Invitational, Amer Ari Intercollegiate)

Other results: T-6, ASU Thunderbird Collegiate; T-7, The Prestige; eighth, NCAA Albuquerque Regional; T-8, Pac-12 Championship; T-10, Cabo Collegiate; T-11, The Goodwin; T-25, Augusta Haskins Invitational; T-26, Valspar Collegiate

Davis Thompson, Senior, Georgia

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: 2 (NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Tiger Invitational)

Other results: third, SEC Championship (stroke play); T-4, Blessings Intercollegiate; T-5, Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate; T-6, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-11, Gator Invitational; T-16, Old Waverly Collegiate; T-24, LSU Invitational; 0-1, SEC Championship (match play)