Florida State's John Pak named 2021 Fred Haskins Award winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Florida State Senior John Pak, the top-ranked NCAA DI collegiate golfer in the country (Golfstat), was announced today as the winner of the prestigious 2021 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding male NCAA DI college golfer as voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. The 2021 Haskins Award featured the highest voting turnout by players and coaches combined in the award’s 51-year history.

The announcement was made today by Brian Stubbs, executive director of the Fred Haskins Commission, and Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.

Pak, the 2021 ACC Player of the Year and Florida State’s all-time career leader in scoring average (69.87), finished his college career with eight victories, tied with Nolan Henke for most in Florida State history. In Florida State’s eight regular season tournaments for the 2020-21 college golf season, Pak finished in the top-7 in seven of their eight championships, including one victory (Calusa Cup). In postseason play, he finished T-5 at the ACC Championship, fourth at the NCAA Regionals and fifth in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships individual stroke play championship. Pak and his Florida State teammates advanced to the quarterfinals of team match play competition at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships today before falling to Pepperdine University.

MORE: Complete coverage of the DI men's golf championship

“So many great golfers have won this award. Just to be up there with those guys gives me a lot of confidence,” said Pak after receiving the award. “I have a great support system around me at Florida State, and I’m so happy I chose to come here. Having the coaches around just helping me to get better every single day is what I think helped me have such a great season this year.

“Traveling with my friends, teammates and my coaches is something I will always cherish,” continued Pak. “I love my teammates to death. Those are my fondest memories being on this golf team.”

“Stifel has been a proud supporter of the Fred Haskins Award for more than a decade, and we are honored to announce John Pak as this year’s award winner,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “We salute John’s achievements both on the golf course and in the classroom during this challenging year, and we wish him the best as he continues his journey in golf.”

HIGHLIGHTS: Turk Pettit wins the 2021 individual title

“John is an outstanding individual on and off the course who has excelled under the challenges of this very unconventional golf season, and we are honored to have him join the distinguished class of Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel winners,” said Brian Stubbs, executive director of the Fred Haskins Commission. “With 2021 being the largest voter turnout in the 51-year history of this award, on behalf of the Fred Haskins Commission I would like to extend my sincere thank you to all of the players, coaches, sports information directors and members of the college golf media for their support.”

Pak also led the inaugural PGA TOUR University class by finishing No. 1 in the final ranking – a spot he held all season – which was announced on Monday following the conclusion of the NCAA individual stroke play championship. As a result, Pak earns full Korn Ferry Tour membership and will be exempt into all remaining open, full-field Korn Ferry Tour events in 2021, beginning with the BMW Charity Pro-Am (June 10-13).

John Pak, Senior, Florida State (2020-2021 season)

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: 1 (Calusa Cup)

Regular season results: Win – Calusa Cup; second, Seminole Intercollegiate; T-3, Cabo Collegiate; T-3, The Hayt; fourth, Tallahassee Regional; T-7, Valspar Collegiate; T-7, Camp Creek Invitational; T-12, Timuquana Collegiate.

Post-season results: T-5, ACC Championship (stroke play); fourth, NCAA Tallahassee Regional; fifth, NCAA Individual Stroke Play Championship.

Other results and achievements: 2021 ACC Player of the Year; 2021 Walker Cup Selection (second appearance); Two-time Walker Cup winner with the United States team; Low amateur at the 2020 U.S. Open (T-51); FSU’s career leader in scoring average (69.87); eight collegiate victories overall.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships continues today and tomorrow with the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships team match play competition in primetime. Complete information about GOLF Channel’s television coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships can be found here.

Voting for the 2021 Haskins Award presented by Stifel was compiled and verified by the Fred Haskins Commissions, which oversees the award. Current NCAA DI men’s golfers, men’s coaches, men’s golf sports information directors (SID’s) and college golf media were eligible to vote. Past winners of the Haskins Award have captured 31 major championships and more than 400 professional tournament victories around the world. Past recipients include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, David Duval, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Thomas. Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala was the recipient of the 2020 Haskins Award. GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.