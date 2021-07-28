Olympic golf fields: Here's where Tokyo men's and women's competitors went to college

Top global golfers will aim for gold with the start of Olympic men's and women's golf competition, and just over half the field is comprised of former NCAA student-athletes.

Thirty-one of the men's competitors and 30 of the women in Tokyo once competed at the NCAA level. This group includes all four United States representatives on the men's side and one of the four U.S. women.

The four-round Olympic men's golf tournament runs Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in local time. The women's rounds are the following week, Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7. You can find the full Olympic golf schedule here.

Here are all the men's golfers in this year's Olympic field who once played at an NCAA program:

GOLFER COLLEGE OLYMPIC NATION Matthias Schwab Vanderbilt Austria Sepp Straka Georgia Austria Thomas Detry Illinois Belgium Thomas Pieters Illinois Belgium Corey Conners Kent State Canada Mackenzie Hughes Kent State Canada Mito Pereira Texas Tech Chile Carl Yuan Washington China C.T. Pan Washington Chinese Taipei Sebastian Munoz North Texas Colombia Antoine Rozner Missouri-Kansas City France Maximilian Kieffer Florida Germany Hurly Long Oregon; Texas Tech Germany Paul Casey Arizona State Great Britain Gavin Kyle Green New Mexico Malaysia Abraham Ancer Oklahoma Mexico Carlos Ortiz North Texas Mexico Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State Norway Adrian Meronk East Tennessee State Poland Rafael Campos VCU Puerto Rico Rory Sabbatini Arizona Slovakia Garrick Higgo UNLV South Africa Adri Arnaus Texas A&M Spain Alex Noren Oklahoma State Sweden Henrik Norlander Augusta State Sweden Justin Thomas Alabama United States Collin Morikawa Cal United States Xander Schauffele Long Beach State; San Diego State United States Patrick Reed Georgia; Augusta State United States Jhonattan Vegas Texas Venezuela Scott Vincent Virginia Tech Zimbabwe

Below are all the Olympic women's golfers who competed in college: