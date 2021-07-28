TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 28, 2021

Olympic golf fields: Here's where Tokyo men's and women's competitors went to college

Highlights from Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Thomas in 2012 NCAA Championship

Top global golfers will aim for gold with the start of Olympic men's and women's golf competition, and just over half the field is comprised of former NCAA student-athletes.

Thirty-one of the men's competitors and 30 of the women in Tokyo once competed at the NCAA level. This group includes all four United States representatives on the men's side and one of the four U.S. women.

The four-round Olympic men's golf tournament runs Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in local time. The women's rounds are the following week, Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7. You can find the full Olympic golf schedule here.

Here are all the men's golfers in this year's Olympic field who once played at an NCAA program:

GOLFER COLLEGE OLYMPIC NATION
Matthias Schwab Vanderbilt Austria
Sepp Straka Georgia Austria
Thomas Detry Illinois Belgium
Thomas Pieters Illinois Belgium
Corey Conners Kent State Canada
Mackenzie Hughes Kent State Canada
Mito Pereira Texas Tech Chile
Carl Yuan Washington China
C.T. Pan Washington Chinese Taipei
Sebastian Munoz North Texas Colombia
Antoine Rozner Missouri-Kansas City France
Maximilian Kieffer Florida Germany
Hurly Long Oregon; Texas Tech Germany
Paul Casey Arizona State Great Britain
Gavin Kyle Green New Mexico Malaysia
Abraham Ancer Oklahoma Mexico
Carlos Ortiz  North Texas Mexico
Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State Norway
Adrian Meronk East Tennessee State Poland
Rafael Campos VCU Puerto Rico
Rory Sabbatini Arizona Slovakia
Garrick Higgo UNLV South Africa
Adri Arnaus Texas A&M Spain
Alex Noren Oklahoma State Sweden
Henrik Norlander Augusta State Sweden
Justin Thomas Alabama United States
Collin Morikawa Cal United States
Xander Schauffele Long Beach State; San Diego State United States
Patrick Reed Georgia; Augusta State United States
Jhonattan Vegas Texas Venezuela
Scott Vincent Virginia Tech Zimbabwe

Below are all the Olympic women's golfers who competed in college:

GOLFER COLLEGE OLYMPIC NATION
Magdalena Simmermacher Old Dominion Argentina
Christine Wolf Chattanooga Austria
Manon De Roey New Mexico Belgium
Alena Sharp New Mexico Canada
Mariajo Uribe UCLA Colombia
Nanna Koerstz Madsen South Carolina Denmark
Daniela Darquea Miami (Fla.) Ecuador
Matilda Castrren Florida State Finland
Sanna Nuutinen TCU Finland
Celine Boutier Duke France
Sophia Popov Southern California Germany
Caroline Masson Oklahoma State Germany
Jodi Ewart Shadoff New Mexico Great Britain
Tiffany Chan Southern California Hong Kong
Leona Maguire Duke Ireland
Stephanie Meadow Alabama Ireland
Giulia Molinaro Arizona State Italy
Gaby Lopez  Arkansas Mexico
Maria Fassi Arkansas Mexico
Maha Haddioui Lynn (DII) Morocco
Tonje Daffinrud Denver Norway
Bianca Pagdanganan Gonzaga; Arizona Philippines
Maria Fernanda Torres Florida Puerto Rico
Carlota Ciganda Arizona State Spain
Azahara Munoz  Arizona State Spain
Albane Valenzuela Stanford Switzerland
Anna Nordqvist Arizona State Sweden
Madelene Sagstrom LSU Sweden
Patty Tavatanakit UCLA Thailand
Danielle Kang Pepperdine United States

