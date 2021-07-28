Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 28, 2021 Olympic golf fields: Here's where Tokyo men's and women's competitors went to college Highlights from Jordan Spieth vs. Justin Thomas in 2012 NCAA Championship Share Top global golfers will aim for gold with the start of Olympic men's and women's golf competition, and just over half the field is comprised of former NCAA student-athletes. Thirty-one of the men's competitors and 30 of the women in Tokyo once competed at the NCAA level. This group includes all four United States representatives on the men's side and one of the four U.S. women. The four-round Olympic men's golf tournament runs Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in local time. The women's rounds are the following week, Wednesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 7. You can find the full Olympic golf schedule here. MEDAL TRACKER: Here are all the current and former NCAA student-athletes who've won medals Here are all the men's golfers in this year's Olympic field who once played at an NCAA program: GOLFER COLLEGE OLYMPIC NATION Matthias Schwab Vanderbilt Austria Sepp Straka Georgia Austria Thomas Detry Illinois Belgium Thomas Pieters Illinois Belgium Corey Conners Kent State Canada Mackenzie Hughes Kent State Canada Mito Pereira Texas Tech Chile Carl Yuan Washington China C.T. Pan Washington Chinese Taipei Sebastian Munoz North Texas Colombia Antoine Rozner Missouri-Kansas City France Maximilian Kieffer Florida Germany Hurly Long Oregon; Texas Tech Germany Paul Casey Arizona State Great Britain Gavin Kyle Green New Mexico Malaysia Abraham Ancer Oklahoma Mexico Carlos Ortiz North Texas Mexico Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State Norway Adrian Meronk East Tennessee State Poland Rafael Campos VCU Puerto Rico Rory Sabbatini Arizona Slovakia Garrick Higgo UNLV South Africa Adri Arnaus Texas A&M Spain Alex Noren Oklahoma State Sweden Henrik Norlander Augusta State Sweden Justin Thomas Alabama United States Collin Morikawa Cal United States Xander Schauffele Long Beach State; San Diego State United States Patrick Reed Georgia; Augusta State United States Jhonattan Vegas Texas Venezuela Scott Vincent Virginia Tech Zimbabwe Below are all the Olympic women's golfers who competed in college: GOLFER COLLEGE OLYMPIC NATION Magdalena Simmermacher Old Dominion Argentina Christine Wolf Chattanooga Austria Manon De Roey New Mexico Belgium Alena Sharp New Mexico Canada Mariajo Uribe UCLA Colombia Nanna Koerstz Madsen South Carolina Denmark Daniela Darquea Miami (Fla.) Ecuador Matilda Castrren Florida State Finland Sanna Nuutinen TCU Finland Celine Boutier Duke France Sophia Popov Southern California Germany Caroline Masson Oklahoma State Germany Jodi Ewart Shadoff New Mexico Great Britain Tiffany Chan Southern California Hong Kong Leona Maguire Duke Ireland Stephanie Meadow Alabama Ireland Giulia Molinaro Arizona State Italy Gaby Lopez Arkansas Mexico Maria Fassi Arkansas Mexico Maha Haddioui Lynn (DII) Morocco Tonje Daffinrud Denver Norway Bianca Pagdanganan Gonzaga; Arizona Philippines Maria Fernanda Torres Florida Puerto Rico Carlota Ciganda Arizona State Spain Azahara Munoz Arizona State Spain Albane Valenzuela Stanford Switzerland Anna Nordqvist Arizona State Sweden Madelene Sagstrom LSU Sweden Patty Tavatanakit UCLA Thailand Danielle Kang Pepperdine United States Here's where US Olympic baseball team members played in college Baseball is back as an Olympic sport for the first time since the 2008 Games. Here's who is representing the United States in Tokyo, and where some of the members played college baseball. READ MORE 2021 NCAA baseball tournament preview: Ruston Regional Here's a preview of the Ruston Regional, which features No. 16 Louisiana Tech. READ MORE Colleges and conferences with the most players drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft The SEC set a record with 65 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. READ MORE