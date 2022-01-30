2022 NCAA men's golf championships: Dates, schedule, locations

The 2022 Division I NCAA men's golf spring season has kicked off. The regular season will run from January to April with the regionals and championship following shortly after. This year's championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27 to June 1. This will be the first time since 1905 and 1906 that a school or course has hosted back-to-back DI NCAA men's golf championships (Garden City).

Here is the full schedule with locations for the 2022 DI men's golf postseason:

DATE EVENT SITE HOST May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional Traditions Club (College Station, TX) Texas A&M May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional PGA National Resort - Champion Course (Palm Beach Gardens, FL) Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional The Course at Yale (New Haven, CT) Yale May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional The Reserve at Spanos Park (Stockton, CA) Pacific and Visit Stockton May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional Ol' Colony Golf Complex (Tuscaloosa, AL) Alabama May 15-18, 2022 DI Men's Golf Regional OSU Golf Club (Columbus, OH) Ohio State May 27-June 1, 2022 DI Men's Golf Championship Grayhawk Golf Club (Scottsdale, AZ) Arizona State

Check out the history of the last 20 years of the DI men's golf championship:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Pepperdine Michael Beard 3 Oklahoma 2 Scottsdale, Ariz. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Stanford Conrad Ray 3 Texas 2 Fayetteville, Ark. 2018 Oklahoma State Alan Bratton 5 Alabama 0 Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Oklahoma Ryan Hybl 3.5 Oregon 1.5 Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Oregon Casey Martin 3 Texas 2 Eugene, Ore. 2015 LSU Chuck Winstead 4 Southern California 1 Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Oklahoma State 1 Hutchinson, Kan. 2013 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Illinois 1 Atlanta, GA 2012 Texas John Fields 3 Alabama 2 Pacific Palisades, Calif. 2011 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3 Georgia 2 Oklahoma State 2010 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3.5 Oklahoma State 1.5 Ooltewah, Tenn. 2009 Texas A&M J.T. Higgins 3 Arkansas 2 Toledo 2008 UCLA Derek Freeman 1,194 Stanford 1,195 Purdue 2007 Stanford Conrad Ray 1,109 Georgia 1,121 VCU 2006 Oklahoma State Mike McGraw 1,143 Florida 1,146 Sunriver, Ore. 2005 Georgia Chris Haack 1,135 Georgia Tech 1,146 Owings Mills, Md. 2004 California Steve Desimone 1,134 UCLA 1,140 Hot Springs, Va. 2003 Clemson Larry Penley 1,191 Oklahoma State 1,193 Oklahoma State 2002 Minnesota Brad James 1,134 Georgia Tech 1,138 Ohio State