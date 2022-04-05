2022 Masters: Here's where the golfers in this year's field played in college

The sports world turns towards Augusta, Georgia this weekend. The first round of the 2022 Masters Tournament will begin on Thursday, April 7 and it will conclude Sunday, April 10.

58 of the 91 players in this year's field are current and former NCAA golfers. The University of Georgia touts the most at six, while Oklahoma State and Wake Forest trail closely behind at three each. 39 different schools will be represented in this year's tournament.

Here's the full list of how many players are from each of the 39 schools are in the field:

SCHOOL # OF PLAYERS Georgia 6 Oklahoma State 3 Wake Forest 3 Arizona State 2 California 2 Florida State 2 Georgia Tech 2 Kent State 2 San Diego State 2 SMU 2 Texas 2 Texas A&M 2 UNLV 2 Alabama 1 Augusta State 1 BYU 1 Clemson 1 Coastal Carolina 1 Drake 1 East Carolina 1 East Tennessee State 1 Florida 1 Houston 1 Illinois 1 Jacksonville State 1 Kansas 1 LSU 1 McNeese State 1 Michigan State 1 Minnesota 1 North Carolina 1 Northwestern 1 Oklahoma 1 Southern California 1 Stanford 1 TCU 1 UCLA 1 Vanderbilt 1 Xavier 1

Over the years, 26 former NCAA golfers have won this historic tournament. Ohio State's Jack Nicklaus has won the most out of any player in the tournament's history with six. Stanford's Tiger Woods has five and will have the chance to tie Nicklaus as Woods announced he'd be playing in the tournament on Tuesday afternooon.

There are three current NCAA student-athletes playing in the Masters in 2022: North Carolina's Austin Greaser, Michigan State's James Piot and UNLV's Aaron Jarvis. Piot qualified by winning the 2021 US Amateur Championship. Greaser finished second to Piot, that result also allows one to make the field. Jarvis won the Latin American Amateur Championship to join James and Austin.

Other notable former NCAA golfers in the field this season include 2019 individual champion Matthew Wolff, 2015 individual Bryson Dechambeau, Arizona State's John Rahm, Florida State's Brooks Koepka, Texas' Scottie Scheffler and many more.

Here's the complete list of current and former NCAA golfers in the field for the 2022 Masters Tournament:

*Players are listed in alphabetical order

PLAYER SCHOOL YEARS Abraham Ancer Oklahoma 2010-13 Daniel Berger Florida State 2011-13 Sam Burns LSU 2015-17 Patrick Cantlay UCLA 2010-12 Paul Casey Arizona State 1997-2000 Cameron Champ Texas A&M 2014-17 Stewart Cink Georgia Tech 1991-95 Corey Conners Kent State 2010-14 Fred Couples* Houston 1977-80 Bryson DeChambeau SMU 2012-15 Matthew Fitzpatrick Northwestern 2013 Lucas Glover Clemson 1998-2001 Talor Gooch Oklahoma State 2010-13 Austin Greaser (A) North Carolina 2019-Present Stewart Hagestad (A) Southern California 2009-13 Brian Harman Georgia 2006-09 Russell Henley Georgia 2007-11 Garrick Higgo UNLV 2017-19 Harry Higgs SMU 2010-14 Tom Hoge TCU 2007-11 Max Homa California 2009-13 Billy Horschel Florida 2005-09 Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State 2016-18 Mackenzie Hughes Kent State 2008-12 Aaron Jarvis (A) UNLV 2021-Present Dustin Johnson* Coastal Carolina 2003-07 Zach Johnson* Drake 1994-98 Kevin Kisner Georgia 2002-06 Brooks Koepka Florida State 2009-12 Jason Kokrak Xavier 2003-06 Luke List Vanderbilt 2003-07 Robert MacIntyre McNeese State 2014-17 Larry Mize* Georgia Tech 1976-79 Collin Morikawa California 2015-19 Ryan Palmer Texas A&M 1996-2000 Thomas Pieters Illinois 2010-13 James Piot (A) Michigan State 2017-Present Seamus Power East Tennessee State 2006-08 John Rahm Arizona State 2012-16 Patrick Reed* Augusta State 2008-11 Xander Schauffele San Diego State 2011-15 Scottie Scheffler Texas 2014-18 Webb Simpson Wake Forest 2004-07 J.J. Spaun San Diego State 2008-12 Jordan Spieth* Texas 2008-11 Sepp Straka Georgia 2012-16 Hudson Swafford Georgia 2006-11 Justin Thomas Alabama 2011-13 Erik Van Rooyen Minnesota 2009-13 Harold Varner III East Carolina 2008-12 Bubba Watson* Georgia 2003-06 Mike Weir* BYU 1988-92 Danny Willett* Jacksonville State 2006-08 Matthew Wolff Oklahoma State 2017-19 Gary Woodland Kansas 2003-07 Tiger Woods* Stanford 1994-96 Cameron Young Wake Forest 2015-19 Will Zalatoris Wake Forest 2014-17

* - Masters champion, (A) - Amateur