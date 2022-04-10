Spring CHAMPS 🏆

Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | April 10, 2022

Where Masters Tournament winners played golf in college

Scottie Scheffler highlights from the 2017 NCAA golf championships

Since the first Masters Tournament in 1934, seven of 83 total events have been won by former Stanford students. But that's only one more than the six captured by Ohio State's Jack Nicklaus. And don't forget about Arnold Palmer, the four-time champion out of Wake Forest. 

Numerous ex-collegiate golfers are sporting the green jacket after prevailing at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each victor attended. 

Year(s) won — golfer, school

Scottie Scheffler, Texas

2020 — Dustin Johnson, Coastal Carolina

1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019 — Tiger Woods, Stanford

2018 — Patrick Reed, Augusta State University

2016 — Danny Willett, Jacksonville State University

2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas

2014 — Bubba Watson, Georgia

2013 — Adam Scott, UNLV 

2004, 2006, 2010 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State

Mickelson shined as a Sun Devil

2007 — Zach Johnson, Drake

2003 — Mike Weir, BYU 

1998 — Mark O'Meara, Long Beach State

1984, 1995 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas

1992 — Fred Couples, Houston

1987 — Larry Mize, Georgia Tech 

1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State

1982 — Craig Stadler, University of Southern California 

1977, 1981 — Tom Watson, Stanford

1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston 

1976 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina

1973 — Tommy Aaron, Florida

1971 — Charles Coody, Texas Christian University

1970 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame

1968 — Bob Goalby, Illinois 

1967 — Gay Brewer, Kentucky

1958, 1960, 1962, 1964 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest

1959 — Art Wall Jr., Duke

1955 — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi

