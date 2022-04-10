Ben Bokun | NCAA.com | April 10, 2022 Where Masters Tournament winners played golf in college Scottie Scheffler highlights from the 2017 NCAA golf championships Share Since the first Masters Tournament in 1934, seven of 83 total events have been won by former Stanford students. But that's only one more than the six captured by Ohio State's Jack Nicklaus. And don't forget about Arnold Palmer, the four-time champion out of Wake Forest. Numerous ex-collegiate golfers are sporting the green jacket after prevailing at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is a full list of the NCAA-affiliated schools each victor attended. Year(s) won — golfer, school Scottie Scheffler, Texas 2020 — Dustin Johnson, Coastal Carolina 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019 — Tiger Woods, Stanford 2018 — Patrick Reed, Augusta State University 2016 — Danny Willett, Jacksonville State University 2015 — Jordan Spieth, Texas 2014 — Bubba Watson, Georgia 2013 — Adam Scott, UNLV 2004, 2006, 2010 — Phil Mickelson, Arizona State Mickelson shined as a Sun Devil 2007 — Zach Johnson, Drake 2003 — Mike Weir, BYU 1998 — Mark O'Meara, Long Beach State 1984, 1995 — Ben Crenshaw, Texas 1992 — Fred Couples, Houston 1987 — Larry Mize, Georgia Tech 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986 — Jack Nicklaus, Ohio State 1982 — Craig Stadler, University of Southern California 1977, 1981 — Tom Watson, Stanford 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller, Houston 1976 — Raymond Floyd, North Carolina 1973 — Tommy Aaron, Florida 1971 — Charles Coody, Texas Christian University 1970 — Billy Casper, Notre Dame 1968 — Bob Goalby, Illinois 1967 — Gay Brewer, Kentucky 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964 — Arnold Palmer, Wake Forest 1959 — Art Wall Jr., Duke 1955 — Cary Middlecoff, Mississippi Four storylines to keep an eye on for the men's college golf postseason The DI men's golf conference tournament are wrapping up. Here are four storylines to watch out for as the NCAA championship approaches. READ MORE Teams and individuals selected for 2022 NCAA Division III men's golf championships The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee revealed which teams and individuals will be participating in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE Jimmie Austin Golf Club replaces Ol’ Colony Golf Club as 2022 DI men’s golf regional host site The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced that the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma will replace Ol’ Colony Golf Club in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as one of the six regional hosting sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE