2022 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has announced the field of 80 teams and 32 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 5-7.

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan. The remaining eight team berths will be allocated based on the regions represented in the prior year’s head-to-head medal play portion of the championships, with the maximum number of teams from a given region capped at seven. The finals will be hosted by Wayne State (Michigan) and the Detroit Sports Commission.

Tournaments will be conducted at four regional sites with regional pairings as follows:

Atlantic and East

Central and Midwest

South and Southeast

South Central and West

Teams and individuals are listed in rank order. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in brackets next to the institution’s name.

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Rochester Sports, host.

Atlantic Region:

Davis & Elkins Charleston (West Virginia) [Mountain East Conference] West Liberty Gannon Mercyhurst Indiana (Pennsylvania) [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] California (Pennsylvania) West Chester Pittsburgh-Johnstown Livingstone [Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association]

Individuals:

Noah Clark, Concord Yadhu Urs, Wheeling Bobby Lugiano, Millersville Mason Kidwell, Shepherd

East Region:

Southern New Hampshire Le Moyne St. Thomas Aquinas Post Assumption [Northeast-10 Conference] Goldey-Beacom Wilmington (Delaware) [Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference] Bentley Franklin Pierce Saint Anselm

Individuals:

Alexander Lundvall, Dominican (New York) Alejandro Gomez Cervantes, Dominican (New York) Li Su, American International Gonzalo Maldonado Felices, Felician

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis, host.

Central Region:

1. Arkansas Tech Rogers State [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] Central Missouri Henderson State [Great American Conference] Harding Central Oklahoma Northeastern State Southwestern Oklahoma State Southern Arkansas Concordia-St. Paul [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]

Individuals:

Dawson Wills, Washburn Brady Holland, Winona State Ben Laffen, Minnesota State Mankato Cade Uhlenhake, Washburn

Midwest Region:

Findlay Grand Valley State Missouri-St. Louis UIndy Southern Indiana Wayne State (Michigan) McKendree Tiffin [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] Trevecca Nazarene Davenport [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican Connor Curry, Malone Alex Bishop, Purdue Northwest Oscar Darlington, Hillsdale

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State University, hosts.

South Region:

Barry [Sunshine State Conference] Lee [Gulf South Conference] Florida Southern West Florida Nova Southeastern Saint Leo Lynn Delta State West Georgia Spring Hill [Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

JJ Zimmer, Union (Tennessee)* Andrew Riley, Palm Beach Atlantic Ian Aldarondo, Embry-Riddle (Florida) JJ Logue, Mississippi College

Wesley Hanson, Valdosta State* (Replaced Zimmer due to injury)

Southeast Region:

Carson Newman Lincoln Memorial South Carolina-Aiken North Georgia Georgia Southwestern Limestone Columbus State [Peach Belt Conference] Barton Queens (North Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] King [Conference Carolinas]

Individuals:

Mauro Baez, Flagler Maxime Legros, Lander Tom Bueschges, Newberry Alberto Dominguez, Erskine

SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL

Pueblo County Club, Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado State University Pueblo, host.

South Central Region:

Oklahoma Christian Midwestern State [Lone Star Conference] Colorado State University Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] Cameron Texas A&M-Commerce St. Mary’s (Texas) Colorado Christian Colorado-Colorado Springs Colorado Mesa West Texas A&M

Individuals:

Darren Edwards, Fort Lewis Mauricio Figueroa, Texas A&M Int’l Joey Geary, Western New Mexico Masen Ward, Westminster (Utah)

West Region:

Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Simon Fraser Sonoma State [California Collegiate Athletic Association] Chico State Cal State Monterey Bay Cal State San Bernardino Cal State San Marcos Stanislaus State Cal State East Bay Hawaii Pacific [Pacific West Conference]

Individuals:

Seung Ho Yoon, Cal State Dominguez Hills Tyler Fitchett, Saint Martin’s Luke Dugger, Holy Names Christian Schrodt, Dominican (California)

At the 2021 championships, Arkansas Tech defeated Georgia Southwestern 3-2 in the head-to-head medal play final to claim their first men’s golf team title in school history. University of Indianapolis redshirt junior Keegan Bronnenberg finished with a 54-hole total of three-over par 220 to claim individual medalist honors, the first Greyhound in school history to win the title. The championships were hosted at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.