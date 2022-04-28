Jimmie Austin Golf Club replaces Ol’ Colony Golf Club as 2022 DI men’s golf regional host site

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced that the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma will replace Ol’ Colony Golf Club in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as one of the six regional hosting sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

The committee was recently notified by the University of Alabama, host institution in Tuscaloosa, that the Ol’ Colony Golf Club would be unable to host due to current course conditions. The course was on schedule to host, but a late freeze, followed by cooler temperatures and excessive rainfall prevented necessary corrections to the course and stalled other maintenance projects.

The six regional host sites for the 2022 championship will now include Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas (Texas A&M, host); OSU Golf Club – Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State, host); Yale Golf Course in New Haven, Connecticut (Yale, host); PGA National Resort – Champions Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Florida Atlantic, host); The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California (Pacific, host) and now the Jimmie Austin Golf Club (Oklahoma, host), with play taking place May 16-18. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site will advance to play in the championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 27–June 1.

The Jimmie Austin Golf Club has played host previously to five combined men’s and women’s NCAA Division I regional championships, hosting in 1998 (men), 2012 (men), 2013 (women), 2018 (men) and 2019 (women). The course also hosted the 1997 Oklahoma State Amateur, the 1998 and 2010 Big 12 Conference Women’s Championships, and U.S. Amateur Public Links Championships in 2009 and 2012.

“While this was a difficult situation for the committee to address in late April, the Jimmie Austin Golf Club is ready to host immediately and has a championship pedigree that will provide a great championship experience for our teams,” said Connie Hurlbut, chair of the Division I Men’s Golf Committee and senior associate commissioner and senior woman administrator at the West Coast Conference. “The committee also felt that Oklahoma, as the top ranked team in the country, earned the right to serve as the replacement host.”