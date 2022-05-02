Teams and individuals selected for 2022 NCAA Division III men's golf championships

Spring CHAMPS 🏆

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida and will be hosted by Oglethorpe and Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2022 championship. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final nine berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2022 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (32)
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona
American Rivers Conference, Luther
American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini
Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan
Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott
Empire 8, St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph’s (Maine)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Transylvania
Landmark Conference, Drew
Liberty League, New York University
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, Salem State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, Stevenson
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom, Stevens Institute of Technology
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Saint John’s (Minnesota)
New England Small College Athletic Conference, Hamilton
North Atlantic Conference, Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference, Kenyon
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Aurora
Northwest Conference, Willamette
Ohio Athletic Conference, John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Hampden-Sydney
Presidents’ Athletic Conference, Westminster(Pennsylvania)
Skyline Conference, Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association, Oglethorpe
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Webster
United East Conference, Rosemont
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, Bethany Lutheran
USA South Athletic Conference, Methodist

Pool B Berths (2)
Babson
Emory

Pool C Berths (9)
Carnegie Mellon
Christopher Newport
Greensboro
Gustavus Adolphus
Huntingdon
Piedmont
University of the South
Washington and Lee
Wittenberg

Individuals (6)
Eddie Coffren V, Lynchburg
Joey Harrigan, Rensselaer
Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas)
Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)
Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran
Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com. 

