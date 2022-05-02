NCAA staff | May 2, 2022 Teams and individuals selected for 2022 NCAA Division III men's golf championships DIII Men's Golf Championship Recap Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida and will be hosted by Oglethorpe and Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams. A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2022 championship. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final nine berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2022 championships: Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (32) Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona American Rivers Conference, Luther American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott Empire 8, St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Transylvania Landmark Conference, Drew Liberty League, New York University Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, Salem State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, Stevenson Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom, Stevens Institute of Technology Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Saint John’s (Minnesota) New England Small College Athletic Conference, Hamilton North Atlantic Conference, Husson North Coast Athletic Conference, Kenyon Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Aurora Northwest Conference, Willamette Ohio Athletic Conference, John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Hampden-Sydney Presidents’ Athletic Conference, Westminster(Pennsylvania) Skyline Conference, Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association, Oglethorpe Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Webster United East Conference, Rosemont Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, Bethany Lutheran USA South Athletic Conference, Methodist Pool B Berths (2) Babson Emory Pool C Berths (9) Carnegie Mellon Christopher Newport Greensboro Gustavus Adolphus Huntingdon Piedmont University of the South Washington and Lee Wittenberg Individuals (6) Eddie Coffren V, Lynchburg Joey Harrigan, Rensselaer Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas) Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas) Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com. Four storylines to keep an eye on for the men's college golf postseason The DI men's golf conference tournament are wrapping up. Here are four storylines to watch out for as the NCAA championship approaches. READ MORE Jimmie Austin Golf Club replaces Ol’ Colony Golf Club as 2022 DI men’s golf regional host site The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced that the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma will replace Ol’ Colony Golf Club in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as one of the six regional hosting sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DII men's golf championships regional selections The regional selections have been announced for the 2022 NCAA DII men's golf championships. READ MORE