Teams and individuals selected for 2022 NCAA Division III men's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club, in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida and will be hosted by Oglethorpe and Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The team and individual champions will be determined after 72 holes of play or the conclusion of the last fully completed round. Forty-three teams and six individuals not on one of those teams will be selected to participate in the championships. After 36 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2022 championship. Thirty-two conferences were awarded an automatic qualification for the championships. Two teams were selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final nine berths were reserved for Pool C, which are institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that are not the conference champion and any remaining Pool B teams. The six individuals are selected from the remaining players who have not qualified with a team. Listed below are the teams and individuals selected for the 2022 championships:

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths (32)

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference, Luther

American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini

Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan

Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott

Empire 8, St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph’s (Maine)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Transylvania

Landmark Conference, Drew

Liberty League, New York University

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, Salem State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Hope

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, Stevenson

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom, Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Saint John’s (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference, Hamilton

North Atlantic Conference, Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference, Kenyon

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Aurora

Northwest Conference, Willamette

Ohio Athletic Conference, John Carroll

Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Hampden-Sydney

Presidents’ Athletic Conference, Westminster(Pennsylvania)

Skyline Conference, Farmingdale State

Southern Athletic Association, Oglethorpe

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Webster

United East Conference, Rosemont

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, Bethany Lutheran

USA South Athletic Conference, Methodist

Pool B Berths (2)

Babson

Emory

Pool C Berths (9)

Carnegie Mellon

Christopher Newport

Greensboro

Gustavus Adolphus

Huntingdon

Piedmont

University of the South

Washington and Lee

Wittenberg

Individuals (6)

Eddie Coffren V, Lynchburg

Joey Harrigan, Rensselaer

Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas)

Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)

Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran

Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

For more information about the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships, log on to NCAA.com.