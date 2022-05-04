Four storylines to keep an eye on for the men's college golf postseason

On Wednesday, May 4, the 2022 DI men's golf regional selections were announced live on the GOLF channel. Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, North Carolina and Pepperdine all landed No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. There have been great performances from all around that nation, from these teams and others, and it'll only be getting better as the path to Grayhawk Golf Club becomes more clear.

Here are four storylines to get you ready for the 2022 postseason:

1. Bedlam could decide the national title

We saw Oklahoma and Oklahoma State battle it out in the fall at the East Lake Cup. The Sooners took down the Cowboys 3-2 in the finals. This spring, the two are neck and neck at the top of the rankings with stout rosters from top to bottom.

Oklahoma won three events by an average of six strokes and Oklahoma State had two wins. The Sooners came back in the final round of the Big 12 championship to win by six strokes over Oklahoma State and Texas.

SCHEDULE: Check out the complete schedule for the 2022 DI men's golf championship

To keep it short and sweet, here are two players to watch out for: OSU’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra and OU’s Chris Gotterup. Both have sub-70 stroke averages and Lopez-Chacarra has two wins to Gotterup’s one this spring. Both closed out the Big 12 championship in the top five. Gotterup took home solo second a six under and Lopez-Chacarra finished at T6 at three under in the three-round tournament.

2. Texas is getting hot at the right time

The Longhorns are starting to put it together at the right time. After getting out to a slow start in the spring, they’ve won three of their tournaments in the month of April.

After things got a bit dicey on the front nine in the last round of the Big 12 championship, Texas seemed like they settled down on the back half. But the bogies began to add up on the final four holes as Oklahoma climbed back to win the conference title.

Though they fell short, the Longhorns did have four players finish in the top 15 of the individual leaderboard.

Pierceson and Parker Coody along with Cole Hammer, Mason Nome and Travis Vick make up the heart of the Longhorns squad. The Coody twins missed a bit of time this spring due to injury, but have rock solid with under par (72) scoring averages and three top-10 finishes.

3. Pepperdine looking to repeat

Pepperdine won the 2021 national championship and brought back five players to try to become the first back-to-back champion since Alabama in 2013-2014.

For the most part, the numbers are close to what they were last year. The roster size is a bit smaller with just six players this year compared to 10 in 2021. As a team, the Waves have one win and one finish outside the top-10 in seven events this spring.

2021 CHAMPS: See how Pepperdine won the 2021 DI men's golf national championship

Dylan Menante and Joe Highsmith are still two of the leaders on this team. Menante has won in each of his last two starts at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational and the Western Intercollegiate while racked up three top-10 finishes this season.

4. Individual title race heating up

There will be no repeat individual champion as 2021’s champ Turk Pettit from Clemson turned pro. This year, there’s just as wide of a field of possible winners.

Other than the ones previously mentioned, Texas A&M's Sam Bennett has been the top-ranked individual all season. He has the lowest stroke average at 69.35 and has four top-five finishes including a win at the Louisiana Classics. His only finish outside of the top-5 this spring came at the Valspar Collegiate (T22).

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg is also going to be in the mix down the stretch this season. This spring he has one finish outside of the top-10 in his seven starts and that was a T15 at the Amer Ari Invitational in February. He added a second win this year to his resume with a two-stroke victory at the Big 12 Championship.

A few other players who have played well this season and should be in contention for the individual national championship include Florida’s Fred Biondi, Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan, Washington’s R.J. Manke and Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood.