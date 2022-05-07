NCAA | May 8, 2022 2022 NCAA DII men's golf championship finalists announced Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 16-20, at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. The championships will be hosted by Wayne State (Michigan) and the Detroit Sports Commission. The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2022 championships are listed below: ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Visit Rochester, hosts. Teams: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2. Charleston (West Virginia) 3. Gannon 4. Davis & Elkins Individuals: 1. Jace Carlisle, Post 2. AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Sports Authority, hosts. Teams: 1. Central Missouri 2. Grand Valley State 3. Arkansas Tech 4. UIndy 5. Missouri-St. Louis 6. Findlay Individuals: 1. Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul 2. Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican SOUTH/SOUTHEAST REGIONAL Kinderlou Forest Golf Club, Valdosta, Georgia; Valdosta State University, host. Teams: 1. Limestone 2. Barry 3. Lee 4. North Georgia 5. Georgia Southwestern 6. Florida Southern Individuals: 1. Austin Fulton, West Georgia 2. Samuel Trueba, King (Tennessee) SOUTH CENTRAL/WEST REGIONAL Pueblo Country Club, Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado State University Pueblo, host. Teams: 1. Colorado State University Pueblo 2. Colorado Mesa 3. Midwestern State 4. Oklahoma Christian Individuals: 1. Matthew Pennington, Cal State San Marcos 2. Liam Allder, Cal State Monterey Bay For more information about the championships, log on to NCAA.com. Methodist wins the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship Methodist's huge lead going into the final round of the 2022 DIII men's golf championship was more than enough, as the program won its 13 team title on Friday. READ MORE Four storylines to keep an eye on for the men's college golf postseason The DI men's golf conference tournament are wrapping up. Here are four storylines to watch out for as the NCAA championship approaches. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI men's golf regional selections announced The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s golf championships. READ MORE