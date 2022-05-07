2022 NCAA DII men's golf championship finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 16-20, at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan. The championships will be hosted by Wayne State (Michigan) and the Detroit Sports Commission.

The teams and individuals that advanced for the 2022 championships are listed below:

ATLANTIC/EAST REGIONAL

Ravenwood Golf Club, Victor, New York; Le Moyne College and Visit Rochester, hosts.

Teams:

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Charleston (West Virginia)

3. Gannon

4. Davis & Elkins

Individuals:

1. Jace Carlisle, Post

2. AJ Cavotta, Southern New Hampshire

CENTRAL/MIDWEST REGIONAL

Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville, Indiana; University of Indianapolis and Hamilton County Sports Authority, hosts.

Teams:

1. Central Missouri

2. Grand Valley State

3. Arkansas Tech

4. UIndy

5. Missouri-St. Louis

6. Findlay

Individuals:

1. Taylor Zack, Concordia-St. Paul

2. Robert Holden, Ohio Dominican