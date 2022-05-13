NCAA.com | May 14, 2022 Methodist wins the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship Methodist University wins the 2022 DIII men's golf championship Share Methodist's huge lead going into the final round of the 2022 DIII men's golf championship was more than enough, as the program won its 13 team title on Friday by finishing +20 — eight ahead of runner-up Hampden-Sydney College. Methodist led by 12 to start the last round. The Monarchs' Andre Chi also claimed the individual crown, finishing 4-under and two ahead of Webster's Will Hocker to complete the Methodist sweep. The title is Methodist's 13th and first since 2018. Lee University wins 2022 DII men's golf championship with medal match win over Oklahoma Christian Lee defeated Oklahoma Christian in the finals of medal match play at TPC of Michigan. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I men's golf championships participants announced The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee announced today the 156 participants that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DII men's golf championship finalists announced The NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Committee announced the field of 20 teams and eight student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. READ MORE