Methodist wins the 2022 NCAA DIII men's golf championship

Methodist's huge lead going into the final round of the 2022 DIII men's golf championship was more than enough, as the program won its 13 team title on Friday by finishing +20 — eight ahead of runner-up Hampden-Sydney College. Methodist led by 12 to start the last round.

The Monarchs' Andre Chi also claimed the individual crown, finishing 4-under and two ahead of Webster's Will Hocker to complete the Methodist sweep.

The title is Methodist's 13th and first since 2018.